WSVN-TV
Reportedly aggressive customer at SW Miami-Dade Auto Zone dies in police custody
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation has stretched into the next day at an auto parts store in Southwest Miami-Dade after, police said, a customer who was taken into custody suddenly went unresponsive. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the Auto Zone along the 9300 block...
WSVN-TV
2 women hospitalized after shooting in NE Miami-Dade; 2 subjects at large
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two women to the hospital after they were ambushed and shot in a Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood, police said, triggering a search for two male subjects. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 14000 block...
WSVN-TV
Hundreds walk for heart health awareness at Miami-Dade Heart Walk
MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of people in laced up their sneakers and took steps in Miami for better heart health. For the South Floridians who took part in the 2022 Miami-Dade Heart Walk, it was a Saturday morning well spent. “To pay respect to those suffering from heart disease, do...
WSVN-TV
Miami Hurricanes first-year player becomes fan favorite
MIAMI (WSVN) - A new University of Miami Hurricanes player is taking fans by storm. Norchad Omier is the first player born and raised in Nicaragua to play Division 1 college basketball. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound player has an appetite for the ball and he makes sure to let his team...
