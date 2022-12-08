so we going put billions mandatory in education. how much are they going take out of old taxes. they pulled the wool over your eyes . the sheep in this state needs to wake up.
Let the spin begin. Education trust fund to “assure voters that the funds from this new tax will be guaranteed to go toward education,” his office said." What about the roads and bridges? They don't have a union I guess.
This tax is why poor people stay poor. Millionaires will revamp their taxes, up their investments and take the difference from charitable deductions. It won’t affect them at all. The poor family that sells the house grandma paid property taxes on for 50 years, killed herself to pay off & maintain will pay that and it will go to some gross slush fund. Thank you teachers union for lobbying so hard for this and spending your teachers dues to back it
Related
Gov. Charlie Baker frustrated over lack of immigration reform measures
Healey, Driscoll Announce First Round of Hires for Incoming Administration
Mass. officials plan to distribute 3.5 million free COVID rapid tests
Massachusetts becomes first legal pot state to add AAA's cannabis curriculum to driver's ed
Healey names three top aides
Mass. ups minimum wage for both tipped and non-tipped workers in 2023
Kyrsten Sinema jumping ship on Democrats changes little (Editorial)
New report calls for major changes to Massachusetts system for parents looking for help with troubled children
Connecticut has the best drivers in the country, according to new study
Massachusetts Question 2 on regulation of dental insurance becomes law, goes into effect in 2024
Mass. POST Commission Police Officer Database Unveiled
Maine AG Aaron Frey Backs Taxpayer Funded Castrations for West Virginians
Viruses are Rapidly Spreading: Are Mask Mandates Back in Massachusetts?
MassDOT Declares Preferred Alternative For Redesign of Allston Mass Pike Multi-Modal Project
Partial list of recertified police officers released to public
These 16 Bizarre Massachusetts Laws Are Completely Insane
Stimulus update: Refund payments not seen in 35 years to reach millions next week in Massachusetts
Another Major Health Issue Has Increased in Massachusetts Due to the Pandemic
The View From Swamptown: Remembering those lost at the Great Swamp Massacre
These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality
MassLive.com
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 18