Massachusetts State

Sting
5d ago

so we going put billions mandatory in education. how much are they going take out of old taxes. they pulled the wool over your eyes . the sheep in this state needs to wake up.

Only a movie
5d ago

Let the spin begin. Education trust fund to “assure voters that the funds from this new tax will be guaranteed to go toward education,” his office said." What about the roads and bridges? They don't have a union I guess.

redwave2024
4d ago

This tax is why poor people stay poor. Millionaires will revamp their taxes, up their investments and take the difference from charitable deductions. It won’t affect them at all. The poor family that sells the house grandma paid property taxes on for 50 years, killed herself to pay off & maintain will pay that and it will go to some gross slush fund. Thank you teachers union for lobbying so hard for this and spending your teachers dues to back it

MassLive.com

Mass. ups minimum wage for both tipped and non-tipped workers in 2023

Minimum wage is increasing for both tipped and non-tipped employees in 2023. In 2022, the service rate is $6.15 per hour, according to the Massachusetts government website. This is for “workers who provide services to customers and who make more than $20 a month in tips,” the website states. They must receive at least the overall minimum wage, which is currently $14.25, when tips and wages are combined.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Mass. POST Commission Police Officer Database Unveiled

A new database has been unveiled that aims to make it easier for the public to get information on the police officers who serve their Massachusetts communities, a move officials hope will increase transparency and trust. The Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission announced Monday that it has released...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
themainewire.com

Maine AG Aaron Frey Backs Taxpayer Funded Castrations for West Virginians

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey on Friday announced that he has joined a coalition of Attorneys General from across the country in support of a legal fight to have so-called “gender affirming care,” including voluntary orchiectomies and mastectomies, covered by Medicaid. “West Virgina’s refusal to provide transgender patients...
MAINE STATE
WSBS

Viruses are Rapidly Spreading: Are Mask Mandates Back in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts communities are dealing with increased rates of COVID, RSV, and flu to the point where many students in school systems throughout the commonwealth are staying home. Likewise, many folks have been masking up again when they are out and about, particularly if they are around other people. This makes sense since all of these viruses are strong and spreading. I myself have noticed when I'm out grocery shopping in the Berkshires that more and more people are wearing masks. About 50 percent of shoppers have a mask on whereas a few months ago, that number was greatly reduced.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Partial list of recertified police officers released to public

BOSTON -- A public database with the names and information of Massachusetts law enforcement officers who have been recertified is now available.The 2020 criminal justice reform law required a mandatory certification process and that the records be publicly available. The new database contains information about more than 9,300 officers from the 431 agencies whose last names begin with "A" through "H." As of September, 19 officers have lost their certification. The next round of certifications for names "I" through "P" will start early next year. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

These 16 Bizarre Massachusetts Laws Are Completely Insane

No matter where you are throughout the United States, every state is going to have some laws that differ from the norm. Some might stray a little from others, but there are definitely some laws in each state that are on the fringe of complete insanity. It seems that unfortunately Massachusetts has several of those.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Refund payments not seen in 35 years to reach millions next week in Massachusetts

Massachusetts residents will receive some extra pocket cash ahead of Christmas thanks to a tax refund issued by the state. The state of Massachusetts will be giving excess money from tax collections, roughly $3 billion, to state residents who filed their income tax returns in 2021. The money being given to residents comes after the state collected enough revenue to spark a law from 1986 that caps the annual growth in the state's tax collection, according to WGBH.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Another Major Health Issue Has Increased in Massachusetts Due to the Pandemic

Massachusetts residents have felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in a variety of ways including the physical ailments of the coronavirus. In addition, the loss of jobs along with the uncertainty of being able to pay bills and provide food and shelter for families are all a result of the pandemic. Needless to say, the pandemic has made for some very stressful times and Massachusetts is no exception.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: Remembering those lost at the Great Swamp Massacre

Back in the northeast corner of the Smith’s Castle property lays the mass grave of 40 men who died as a result, directly or indirectly, of the Great Swamp Fight of December 19, 1675. This grave stands as a silent sentinel testifying to one of the darkest hours of Colonial history; you see the Great Swamp Fight’s impressive sounding moniker is a misnomer; it should rightly be called the Great Swamp Massacre.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality

“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
