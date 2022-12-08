ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Fire guts nail salon near The Strat in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire has torched a nail salon located in a row of businesses south of downtown Las Vegas Tuesday morning. Crews with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue could be seen outside the All Star Nails location on Las Vegas Boulevard at Wyoming Avenue. The city...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Station Casinos seeks to build new resort in growing west Henderson area

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Station Casinos is looking to grow its footprint in the Las Vegas valley with a proposed 600-room hotel and casino in the growing west Henderson area. The Henderson City Council is set to consider Tuesday a sale of just under four acres of city property at Bicentennial Parkway and Via Inspirada.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Regional Transportation Commission celebrates 30 years in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is celebrating 30 years of providing rides to Nevadans in our community. The RTC has supplied more than 1.5 billion rides since its inception, and it has been a valuable resource for those needing transportation. The transit...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Henderson police seek suspect that robbed casino cage at Green Valley Ranch

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is looking for a suspect they say robbed the casino cage at Green Valley Ranch. It happened on Dec. 12 around 8:55 p.m. Police say a black male adult entered the casino and demanded cash from the cage employee. The suspect did not brandish a firearm during the incident.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 person dead after five-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a five-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, according to police. The collision was reported just after 6 a.m. at Civic Center Drive and Owens Avenue, where Eastern Avenue terminates, said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada State Police warn community of new phone scam

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Troopers with the Nevada State Police want to warn you about a dangerous scam that has recently been brought to light. The agency says it's received reports of fraudulent calls from people claiming they represent Highway Patrol and ask for personal information. MORE ON NEWS...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Up to the Challenge: Kelly Curran takes on hotel housekeeping

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For Up to the Challenge, your favorite News 3 Today personalities take on some of the everyday jobs around Las Vegas. This week, Kelly Curran learns what it takes to be a hotel housekeeper. She went to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to find out more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrate Hanukkah with 'Mensch on a Bench'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first night of Hannukah is on Sunday, Dec. 18, so what better way to celebrate eight nights than with a "Mensch on a Bench?" Creator Neal Hoffman joined us to talk all about it. Visit themenschonabench.com to learn more and to order yours!
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Metro Police Department welcomes special honorary officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department would like to welcome honorary Officer DJ Daniel. According to LVMPD, Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, 11, from Pearland, Texas, is battling brain cancer and is on a mission to be sworn in by as many law enforcement agencies as possible.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy