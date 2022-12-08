Read full article on original website
UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Mountain West College Basketball Stories to FollowFlurrySportsLas Vegas, NV
Clark County officials offer tips for dealing with upcoming winter weather
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With freezing temperatures expected this week, county officials are offering some advice and tips to help Las Vegas residents stay safe and warm. The county has provided the list of tips below for valley residents:. Winterize Your Home. Insulate walls and attic, caulk, and weather-strip...
Ronald McDonald House Charities breaks ground on second valley-area house
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local non-profit will soon have a second home to help out Las Vegas families in need. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas (RMHC) officially broke ground on their second home, located at the corner of O'Bannon Drive and Edmond Street in central Las Vegas.
Whiskey Skies offers holiday gifts with farmhouse charm
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The family-owned online boutique Whiskey Skies is bringing trendy chic and farmhouse charm to the whole family. It's a one-stop shop for holiday gifts, and owner Joanne Vitale joined us to show off a few ideas.
Fire guts nail salon near The Strat in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire has torched a nail salon located in a row of businesses south of downtown Las Vegas Tuesday morning. Crews with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue could be seen outside the All Star Nails location on Las Vegas Boulevard at Wyoming Avenue. The city...
Station Casinos seeks to build new resort in growing west Henderson area
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Station Casinos is looking to grow its footprint in the Las Vegas valley with a proposed 600-room hotel and casino in the growing west Henderson area. The Henderson City Council is set to consider Tuesday a sale of just under four acres of city property at Bicentennial Parkway and Via Inspirada.
Regional Transportation Commission celebrates 30 years in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is celebrating 30 years of providing rides to Nevadans in our community. The RTC has supplied more than 1.5 billion rides since its inception, and it has been a valuable resource for those needing transportation. The transit...
Henderson police seek suspect that robbed casino cage at Green Valley Ranch
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson Police Department is looking for a suspect they say robbed the casino cage at Green Valley Ranch. It happened on Dec. 12 around 8:55 p.m. Police say a black male adult entered the casino and demanded cash from the cage employee. The suspect did not brandish a firearm during the incident.
Health district adds 3 new COVID-19 self-test kit vending machines in Southern Nevada
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) continues to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and provide tools to help continue mitigate the virus across the region. The health district, alongside with the City of Las Vegas and the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC), recently installed three new...
Ugly Sweater Party at Legacy Club
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Legacy Club at Circa is hosting its first-ever ugly sweater party!. Joining us now with more is lead bartender Ryan Clark.
Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance at South Point Hotel Casino and Spa
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Who's ready to celebrate the holidays with the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales?. On Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., the Budweiser Clydesdales will be making an appearance at the South Point Hotel Casino and Spa. Attendees will be able to enjoy free Budweiser for guests 21...
Hawaii regular scores $337K jackpot at California Hotel in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A regular visitor to the Ninth Island will be going back to Hawaii six figures richer. John A. from Hawaii hit a $337,654 jackpot while playing at The California Hotel and Casino last week, according to Boyd Gaming. He hit a seven-card straight flush at...
Centennial Subaru now hiring for new dealership
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Centennial Subaru will be opening in the Las Vegas valley soon. That means there are employment opportunities, and general manager Ryon Walters joined us to talk all about it.
News 3's Krystal Allan receives honors at 2022 Athena International Awards
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Women's Chamber of Commerce of Nevada honored some women making a difference in our community over the weekend. Our very own Krystal Allan was honored for her media work during the 19th annual Athena Awards program. She and other local women were honored for...
New report ranks Las Vegas one of ten best cities for New Year's celebrations
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Sin City knows how to party. In its annual report, Wallethub ranked the ten best cities for New Year's, with Las Vegas taking bronze behind New York and Orlando. The financial website looked at different metrics like entertainment and food, costs, safety and accessibility, ranking...
1 person dead after five-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a five-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas on Tuesday, according to police. The collision was reported just after 6 a.m. at Civic Center Drive and Owens Avenue, where Eastern Avenue terminates, said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police.
Nevada State Police warn community of new phone scam
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Troopers with the Nevada State Police want to warn you about a dangerous scam that has recently been brought to light. The agency says it's received reports of fraudulent calls from people claiming they represent Highway Patrol and ask for personal information. MORE ON NEWS...
Up to the Challenge: Kelly Curran takes on hotel housekeeping
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For Up to the Challenge, your favorite News 3 Today personalities take on some of the everyday jobs around Las Vegas. This week, Kelly Curran learns what it takes to be a hotel housekeeper. She went to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to find out more.
Celebrate Hanukkah with 'Mensch on a Bench'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first night of Hannukah is on Sunday, Dec. 18, so what better way to celebrate eight nights than with a "Mensch on a Bench?" Creator Neal Hoffman joined us to talk all about it. Visit themenschonabench.com to learn more and to order yours!
Las Vegas Metro Police Department welcomes special honorary officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department would like to welcome honorary Officer DJ Daniel. According to LVMPD, Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, 11, from Pearland, Texas, is battling brain cancer and is on a mission to be sworn in by as many law enforcement agencies as possible.
One person killed in three-vehicle crash on Desert Inn Road near Valley View
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in the central Las Vegas valley Monday, according to police. The crash was reported around 11:12 a.m. on Desert Inn Road, west of Valley View Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Evidence at the...
