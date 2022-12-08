ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vuelta a San Juan 2023

Vuelta a San Juan 2023 overview

Remco Evenepoel is the defending Vuelta a San Juan champion, even if it was from 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

After a two-year absence, the Vuelta a San Juan is back, offering riders an Argentinean introduction to the 2023 season.

The week-long race is held in the region of San Juan, over towards the Andes in the west, which is famed for being the heartland of cycling in the South American country.

The race was first held in 1982 but expanded to an international, professional-level event in 2017, when Bauke Mollema claimed overall victory.

Following on from the Vuelta a San Luis, it has given riders the opportunity to get some racing in the legs in warm - and sometimes very hot - conditions before the start of the European season.

Vuelta a San Juan 2023

Date: January 22-29

Location: San Juan, Argentina

Category: 2.Pro

Previous Edition

The Tour Down Under is a popular non-European excursion, and a big WorldTour race in its own right, but there are always some big names present in Argentina, with current world champion Remco Evenepoel the winner of the last edition in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the Vuelta a San Juan from being held in the past two years, but it's back in 2023, running from January 22-29.

Ineos Grenadiers' Egan Bernal and Filippo Ganna already on the start list, with several more top teams and names set to be announced as riders finalise their seasons schedules at December training camps.

The route for the 2023 Vuelta a San Juan has yet to be fully revealed but is expected to follow a familiar format, with several sprint opportunities, plus a short time trial and the marquee race-defining summit finish atop the Alto Colorado.

