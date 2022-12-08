That gorgeous new engagement ring is a symbol of love that's designed to last forever. But even though diamond rings are resilient, they're not impervious to damage, theft, or loss. Your homeowners or renters insurance policy won't be sufficient to cover an expensive ring or protect against mysterious disappearance, but a standalone jewelry insurance policy can provide peace of mind. Whether you drop your ring in the disposal or leave it in your hotel room, insurance can pay for repair or replacement.

8 DAYS AGO