Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
Is term life insurance worth it?
Buying life insurance is a good way to protect your loved ones when you pass away, providing much-needed cash to cover funeral expenses, outstanding bills and other costs they might face in the aftermath. But not all life insurance policies are the same. In some cases, you may want whole...
marthastewart.com
Best Engagement Ring Insurance Policies for Peace of Mind
That gorgeous new engagement ring is a symbol of love that's designed to last forever. But even though diamond rings are resilient, they're not impervious to damage, theft, or loss. Your homeowners or renters insurance policy won't be sufficient to cover an expensive ring or protect against mysterious disappearance, but a standalone jewelry insurance policy can provide peace of mind. Whether you drop your ring in the disposal or leave it in your hotel room, insurance can pay for repair or replacement.
5 Cost-Cutting Tips for Choosing a Health Insurance Plan on the Marketplace
It’s becoming a predictable part of American life. Each year, the costs for access to health care increase. Health insurance costs rose an eye-popping 28.2% from September 2021 to September 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index. The United States was already spending an estimated $12,318 per person on health care annually, more than double the average rate of $5,829 other wealthy countries spend.
5 smart ways to buy life insurance
While thinking about death isn't always the most pleasant topic, it's important to consider what would happen to your loved ones when you pass away, especially if it happens sooner than expected. That's where life insurance comes in. Buying a life insurance policy can help provide financial security to your...
seniorresource.com
Long-Term Care Insurance Basics Every Retirement Planner Should Know
What is long-term care insurance? How much does it cost? And, do I really need it?. Whether you’re thinking about retirement or just planning for the future, long-term care insurance can be a long-term game-changer. Let’s talk about the basics!. First, what is long-term care?. Long-term care refers...
Retiring Early? Nail Down Health Insurance
The post Retiring Early? Nail Down Health Insurance appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Comments / 0