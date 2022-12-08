ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council grapples with damaged Bayfront facility

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
 5 days ago

PUNTA GORDA — City officials are wondering what they should do with the hurricane-battered Bayfront YMCA building.

The facility, at 750 West Retta Esplanade and managed by the Sky Family YMCA, was used for special events, meeting space, fitness classes, and youth programs. It was one of the few rental community meeting centers in Punta Gorda.

Before the hurricane, residents gathered for a facility planning meeting, where they learned the aging building could be renovated for $446,681, including new flooring, plumbing, cabinets and a pergola. Some funding would come from the 1% sales tax, leaving $103,681 unfunded.

One plan included replacing existing buildings with a larger one that accommodates “all users” and community-desired activities.

Another option was to replace existing buildings with one “modest building” that accommodates some users and activities (primarily water-related) or to replace existing buildings with landscaping and park elements, such as covered patios and picnic areas. This would add to the existing tennis, pickleball courts, fishing pier, playground and basketball courts.

At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, newly elected City Council member Donna Peterman said she liked the idea of more “green space” on the 11 acres that stretched along Charlotte Harbor between the downtown and Fishermen’s Village. She also liked the new parking area, but she would like to see a new community building constructed elsewhere.

Council member Mark Kuharski said the building needed to be torn down. Repairing the building would require it be brought up to current building and flood codes, which he believed would be too costly.

“It is an eyesore,” he said.

Vice Mayor Melissa Lockhart agreed with Kuharski, adding it might be unsafe and should be torn down.

Council members recognized about two-dozen nonprofit and civic groups that meet at the facility are now displaced. Many are scrambling to find new meeting spaces but are finding it difficult.

Punta Gorda City Manager Greg Murray said the building is “not fit” to use but wouldn’t say it was condemned. It could take a year before it could be occupied.

Members bantered on whether it needed to be demolished before it was fixed or was a new location a better option. They agreed more discussion is necessary before doing anything with the building.

Mayor Lynne Matthews said she’d like more public input now that the building has been damaged and the costs may be greater than originally planned.

