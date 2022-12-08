ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Fire department provides update on environmental landfill fire in Moody

MOODY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Moody Fire Department released an update Monday on an environmental landfill fire that has been burning for several days. The fire department said no changes in fire activity have been noted and all burning is still contained within the fire break. The department added that smoke continues to discharge from both the heavy fuels on top of the ground and from holes and cracks from the underground portion of the fire. The smoke is said to seem to be a little heavier than in previous days on the north end of the incident.
MOODY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man arrested after Sylacauga business burglarized twice

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was arrested on burglary charges Monday after a Sylacauga business was broken into twice. The Sylacauga Police Department said 43-year-old Joseph "JoJo" Secoy Burns Sr. was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary of a building located at 110 W. 1st Street. Police...
SYLACAUGA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Five-year-old among 16 injured in exhibition driving crash in Birmingham

On Friday night, a crash on John Rogers Drive injured 16 people, including a five-year-old boy. According to the Birmingham Police Department, a Dodge Charger was doing donuts in the middle of John Rogers Drive when a Nissan 350-Z that was drag racing hit the Charger. It appears both cars then hit people who had gathered at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police ask for help identifying Birmingham robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department asked for help Tuesday identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Birmingham cell phone store Saturday. Police said officers were dispatched to EZ Comm, located at 2254 Bessemer Road, on report of a theft. Police said officers arrived on the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Jacksonville PD looking for person of interest in vehicle burglaries

The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for Anthony Jamichael Delaney. Delaney is wanted for questioning in connection to several vehicle burglaries where guns were stolen. The police believe Delaney is in the Calhoun County area, and is possibly armed. They say he should be considered dangerous. Anthony Jamichael Delaney is...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Cullman police report spike in thefts, shoplifting

CULLMAN , Ala. (WBMA) — The Cullman Police Department said it is seeing an increase in thefts and shoplifting. Sgt. Adam Clark said that is a common occurrence every year around this time. "Shoplifting is at a high right now," said Clark. Cullman Police Department has posted various surveillance...
CULLMAN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham Police Department offering $5,000 hiring bonus to attract new officers

The Birmingham Police Department is now offering a $5,000 hiring bonus for new and lateral entry police officers. "As our nation, state, and city work to combat the shortage of law enforcement officers, the City of Birmingham and Birmingham Police Department will utilize this hiring bonus to attract new officers," said Police Chief Scott Thurmond.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

