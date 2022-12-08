Read full article on original website
Fire department provides update on environmental landfill fire in Moody
MOODY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Moody Fire Department released an update Monday on an environmental landfill fire that has been burning for several days. The fire department said no changes in fire activity have been noted and all burning is still contained within the fire break. The department added that smoke continues to discharge from both the heavy fuels on top of the ground and from holes and cracks from the underground portion of the fire. The smoke is said to seem to be a little heavier than in previous days on the north end of the incident.
More staff, fire trucks, and stations in works to keep up with increased call volume
Fire stations across the area are making changes in order to keep up with the increased call volume. That includes hiring more staff, buying new trucks, and building new stations. In Trussville, their department has run roughly 4,500 calls this year. Chief Tim Shotts said that is double what it...
Man arrested after Sylacauga business burglarized twice
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was arrested on burglary charges Monday after a Sylacauga business was broken into twice. The Sylacauga Police Department said 43-year-old Joseph "JoJo" Secoy Burns Sr. was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary of a building located at 110 W. 1st Street. Police...
Five-year-old among 16 injured in exhibition driving crash in Birmingham
On Friday night, a crash on John Rogers Drive injured 16 people, including a five-year-old boy. According to the Birmingham Police Department, a Dodge Charger was doing donuts in the middle of John Rogers Drive when a Nissan 350-Z that was drag racing hit the Charger. It appears both cars then hit people who had gathered at the scene.
Police ask for help identifying Birmingham robbery suspect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department asked for help Tuesday identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Birmingham cell phone store Saturday. Police said officers were dispatched to EZ Comm, located at 2254 Bessemer Road, on report of a theft. Police said officers arrived on the...
Jacksonville PD looking for person of interest in vehicle burglaries
The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for Anthony Jamichael Delaney. Delaney is wanted for questioning in connection to several vehicle burglaries where guns were stolen. The police believe Delaney is in the Calhoun County area, and is possibly armed. They say he should be considered dangerous. Anthony Jamichael Delaney is...
A trend of East Alabama car thefts: What law enforcement is advising for the community
A string of vehicle break-ins in the East Alabama area has brought concern to law-enforcement and the citizens of these areas. The county of Talladega has reported five car thefts that have happened in between November 21, 2022 and December 12, 2022. Many of these cases are still unsolved by...
Cullman police report spike in thefts, shoplifting
CULLMAN , Ala. (WBMA) — The Cullman Police Department said it is seeing an increase in thefts and shoplifting. Sgt. Adam Clark said that is a common occurrence every year around this time. "Shoplifting is at a high right now," said Clark. Cullman Police Department has posted various surveillance...
Brookside 2021 financial report shows rising police budget and fine collections
BROOKSIDE, AL (WBMA) - The town of Brookside released its much delayed 2021 financials Tuesday. It paints a picture of a continued escalation of collections for fines and forfeitures and a growing police budget for the small town. The 2021 report lists collections for fines and forfeitures at $640,480. The...
Charge dismissed against former Birmingham officer for punching female inmate on gurney
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The criminal assault charge against Stephon Green, a former Birmingham Police Officer who punched a female inmate in the face multiple times after she broke loose from a gurney, was dropped Monday after a Jefferson County judge ruled his actions were legal and reasonable. The dropped...
Veteran witnessing potential car break-in shot, claims break-ins are a frequent issue
Ethan Lann was shot in the leg Sunday, Dec. 11, when he witnessed a potential car break-in taking place in front of his home at the Windsor Apartments in the Forest Park neighborhood. He said break-ins are a common issue in the area. Lann was headed to his vehicle to...
Birmingham Police Department offering $5,000 hiring bonus to attract new officers
The Birmingham Police Department is now offering a $5,000 hiring bonus for new and lateral entry police officers. "As our nation, state, and city work to combat the shortage of law enforcement officers, the City of Birmingham and Birmingham Police Department will utilize this hiring bonus to attract new officers," said Police Chief Scott Thurmond.
