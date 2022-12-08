Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Kiwanis Club Serving Local Children Through Kiwanis Kicks Program
Kiwanis is a global community of clubs where the members serve to improve the lives of children one community at a time. Locally, the Monmouth Kiwanis Club is in the midst of their annual “Kiwanis Kicks” program where boots, shoes, and socks are distributed to children in the local schools. Retiring Club President Julie Shaw, shares Monmouth “Kiwanis Kicks” started back in 2018:
Central Illinois Proud
Pets for Seniors animal shelter receives hundreds of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pets for Seniors (PFS) animal shelter in Peoria carried less than five bags of cat food for the shelter just last week. The non-profit in Peoria is now completely stocked up thanks to those in the community who decided to donate. Through their help, the shelter is now able to feed the cats until January.
977wmoi.com
Gladys V. Bigger
Gladys V. Bigger, age 72, of Burlington, Iowa, formerly of the Hopper community, near Stronghurst, Illinois, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Oak View Nursing & Rehab Center in Burlington. She was born September 6, 1950 in Hopper, the daughter of George and Viola Bundy Waterman. Gladys was a...
977wmoi.com
Annual Great Western High School Basketball Shootout on Saturday
Story by Prairie Communications intern Kadin Rogers. The Great Western Shootout at Abingdon-Avon high school is taking place this Saturday. Game action begins at 9 A.M. with the Monmouth-Roseville Titans taking on Ridgewood. The 8-game shootout finishes with the Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes girls and boys teams at 6:00 and 7:30, respectively. Other teams that will be at the tournament include Rockridge, the Macomb girls and boys teams, Farmington, Fulton, state-ranked Columbia and undefeated Southeastern.
977wmoi.com
Kathleen J. “Kathy” Kelso
Kathleen J. “Kathy” Kelso, 84, of Galesburg, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, 8:40 PM at Seminary Manor, Galesburg. Kathy was born on July 8, 1938 in Sparta, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Paul and Josephine (Severson) Schultz. Kathy married Edward Keith on May 11, 1957 and later married Glenn Kelso on September 4, 1980. Kathy is survived by a daughter, Paula Keith; three step children, Edward Keith, Jr., Bill Kelso and Bob Kelso; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, John Keith, daughter, Linda Keith, grandson, Joshua Keith, two great-grandchildren, Hunter Keith and Sabrina Keith and siblings, Rodney Schultz, Joan Schultz and Jerry Schultz.
WQAD
Year in Review | Galesburg Cottage Hospital closure; Shelby Kluver walks through her reporting
2020 started with the closure of this Galesburg hospital, disrupting the lives of many patients and staff. News 8's Shelby Kluver walks through the challenges.
977wmoi.com
Timothy Russell Dace
Timothy Russell Dace, 54, of Roseville, IL, passed away at 6:19 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born March 20, 1968 in Macomb, IL, the son of Russell and Mildred (Martin) Dace. He was raised and educated in Colchester, IL, graduating from Colchester High School in 1986. He later obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from WIU in 1989.
977wmoi.com
Reita J. Furnald
Reita J. Furnald, age 70, of Oquawka, Illinois passed away at 5:45 PM on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Reita was born April 6, 1952 in Burlington, IA, the daughter of Charles E. and Doris (Booten) Sebastian. On March 24, 1990 she married Delbert Furnald in Oquawka, IL and he is surviving. She was previously married to Mike Hopkins. Reita attended school in Gladstone, Union High School, and Southeastern Community College in West Burlington where she attained her Associates Degree in Nursing.
Moline Mexican restaurant will shut down for good after 70 years
MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline Mexican restaurant will be shutting its doors for good on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from Dec. 7. Adolph's Mexican Foods on Avenue of The Cities has served the Quad Cities for the last 70 years. While its Moline location will be shutting down, its East Moline location on Kennedy Drive will remain open.
‘Working class is getting the short end of the stick’: Local railroad workers to rally Tuesday in Galesburg
Railroad workers across the country, including Galesburg, plan to rally Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 13) to bring awareness to workers rights. Rail Labor Workers Rally 2022 is based in Washington DC, but Galesburg will host one of 10 regional rallies across the country. The Galesburg rally will be from noon to 2 p.m. in Central Park on the Public Square.
25newsnow.com
Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
wrmj.com
Clydesdales Find Their Way Back To Alexis
It is believed the American Clydesdale first settled in the United States in Alexis. And they’re back, thanks to the efforts of Kyle Flowers and Sam Medhurst, co-owners of F & M Clydesdales. You can find more information on their Facebook page—F & M Clydesdales.
1470 WMBD
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
977wmoi.com
Jane F. (Kemmitt) Myers
Mrs. Jane F. (Kemmitt) Myers, 88, of Galesburg, Illinois passed away peacefully at 2:15 am, Friday, December 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be Noon-1:00 pm, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, Knoxville. Services will follow at 1:00 pm at the church with Rev. Tucker O’Leary officiating.
Silvis pastor speaking out after scam hits congregation
SILVIS, Ill. — A Silvis pastor is speaking out after someone tried to impersonate him to get gift cards from his congregation ahead of the holidays. First Baptist Church Associate Pastor Alex Turkmani says on Dec. 9. a member of his congregation received a text message using his name, asking "to text about something very private."
Moline police rally for officer battling brain cancer; Here's how you can help
MOLINE, Ill. — Officers with the Moline Police Department are asking the public for help as one of their own is in the "fight of their life" after being diagnosed with brain cancer. A Facebook post from the department says it all started during an overnight shift in September...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Girls Rout Rockridge, Move to 10-0 Overall.
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans varsity girls basketball team got an early game start on Monday evening, taking on TRAC-West rival Rockridge in the final game of a 6 game home-stand at 5:30 PM. The Titans lost all 4 games they played against Rockridge last season, but the story was different this game as Monmouth-Roseville started fast and cruised to an easy win to stay perfect on the year.
977wmoi.com
Mercer Co. Woman Facing More Animal Abuse Charges
A Mercer County woman is facing more animal abuse charges after nearly two-hundred dogs were found on her property in poor condition this past summer. Karen Plambeck was arrested in August after law enforcement seized 198 dogs from her home. At a hearing yesterday, prosecutors announced they are filing seven more counts of animal abuse against Plambeck. She initially faced five.
Central Illinois Proud
Canton approves agreement, brings new business to city
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — New businesses may be welcomed into Canton in just a few years. Tuesday night, Canton’s City Council approved a settlement agreement 25 years in the making with Navistar, formerly called International Harvester. In 1997, the International Harvester caught fire, and 25 years later, the...
Would-be shoplifter facing gun charge after GPD dispatched to Walmart
Galesburg Police on Saturday, December 3rd responded to Walmart for a report of retail theft in progress. Officers learned that the male subject was attempting to do a “ticket switch” which is an ongoing scam of people scanning the barcode of a less-expensive item while at the self-checkout. The 42-year-old male subject had departed in a U-Haul van before officers arrived. Employees were able to retrieve all the merchandise the man attempted to steal. While en route, officers located the van and the male driver near Morton Avenue and Walsh Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. The man told police he didn’t have a driver’s license, and that he just left Walmart after being accused of theft. The man was placed under arrest and police located several barcodes from Walmart in the man’s pocket. Inside the U-Haul, officers located a 12 gauge shotgun, a HiPoint 9mm firearm, several small mopeds, power tools, as well as numerous keys, locks, and a crowbar. The man refused to speak to police and was transported to the Knox County Jail. He was charged with Driving on a Suspended License, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
Comments / 1