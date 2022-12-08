Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenWorcester, MA
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Related
Taste of MetroWest Returns in 2023
FRAMINGHAM – The Taste of MetroWest will return in 2023. The MetroWest Chamber of Commerce event was not held in 2020, 2021, and 2022 due to the pandemic. The event will be held on March 13 at the Sheraton Hotel & Conference Center. Tickets are available now at $40...
PHOTOS: Natick 10U Cheer Places 4th at Nationals
NATICK – The Natick 10U Mini Hawks placed 4th at the American Youth Cheerleading Nationals this past weekend in Orlando, Florida. On day 1 they placed in the top 5, out of 16 teams, which advanced them to day 2 of competition, where they hit zero (zero deductions) and placed 4th in their division.
Richard F. Delaney, 91, Air Force Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Richard F. Delaney, 91, a longtime resident of Framingham died Saturday, December 10, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Quincy, he was the son of the late John & Lillian (Swift) Delaney, and the beloved husband of the late Mary C. (McLaughlin) Delaney who died just three weeks earlier.
Photo of the Day: Snowfall on A Sunday Afternoon
FRAMINGHAM – Snow is falling this afternoon, December 11. Be carefully driving, as several crashes already reported on MetroWest roads. The Framingham History Center and Voices of MetroWest are hosting a holiday singalong at Historic Village Hall today at 4 p.m.
Michael J. Rourke, Former Natick Assistant Town Administrator & Recreation Director
NATICK – Michael J. Rourke of Natick passed away at home on December 7, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer over the past year. He was born March 8, 1943, to William F. Rourke and Mary (Joyce) Rourke in Hartford, CT. Mike was the beloved husband of MaryAnn...
Coach: Flyers Swim & Dive Has Smallest Team in 30 Years
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys swim & diver team has the smallest and youngest team since Framingham had a North and South high school, said head coach Ron Pereira. Keefe Technical High School announced earlier this spring that its pool would not open for high school teams in the 2022-23 season, and Framingham boys are without a home pool now.
Patricia A. Uriano, 79
FRAMINGHAM – Patricia A. Uriano, 79, a longtime resident of Framingham died Saturday, December 10, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Waterbury, CT, she was the daughter of the late Stanley & Marie (Albino) Januska, and the beloved wife of Robert J. Uriano. Besides her husband...
In Final High School Race, Burgess Places 7th at Cross-Country Nationals
FRAMINGHAM – in his final high school cross-country race, Framingham High senior Sam Burgess finished 7th at the Champs Cross-Country National Championships in San Diego, California. His time in Saturday’s 5K was 15:13.6 minutes. It was one of the fastest-ever high school boys championship races, with 36 runners...
Euphoria (Conides) Manikas
FRAMINGHAM – Euphoria (Conides) Manikas of Framingham passed away on December 8, 2022 held tightly in the love of family and friends. Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Effie leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Father Nicholas “Nick” Manikas, their children, Paul of Cotuit, MA (Becky Gydosh), Mary of West Boylston, MA (Michael Leach), and Joanna of Ogunquit, ME (Elizabeth Cutler), as well as grandchildren Matthew, Ainsley, Kathryn, John, Jessica, and Krista.
Home of the Week: Antique Colonial Framingham House Built in 1892
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a100-plus-year-old Colonial home in South Framingham. The 317 Bishop Street property is located in District 7 of the City of Framingham. Priced at $629,900 the property was built in 1892. The house has 1,792 square feet of...
PHOTOS: Framingham Baseball Collects Toys For Tots for 18th Year
FRAMINGHAM – On Monday night, Framingham Baseball held its 18th Annual Toys For Tots drive on Monday night at Samba Steak & Sushi. “Thanks to everyone who came out to our 18th Annual Toys for Tots! And a huge thanks to Joe at Samba for hosting us,” said organizer Janet Leombruno.
Bernard ‘Bernie’ Zecker, Retired Framingham Public Schools Food Services Director
FRAMINGHAM – Bernard “Bernie“ Zecker of Framingham, Massachusetts passed away peacefully Saturday, December 11, 2022. The son of Hyman and Esther Zecker, Bernie was born in Dorchester on August 13, 1934. Bernie began his career as an educator and then went on to become a food service...
Framingham Extinguishes Fire at Farm Pond Boat Launch
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Firefighters and Police responded to Farm Pond over the weekend for a small fire along the tracks. The fire was reported at 2:55 p.m. at 90 Mt. Wayte Avenue. “A small fire was observed near tracks,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. An unidentified...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Pole on Singletary Lane
FRAMINGHAM – Singletary Road was closed for a while, after a driver struck a utility pole. The crash happened at 5:32 p.m. on December 9 at 339 Singletary Lane. The driver “struck a utility pole,” said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The driver was transported to UMass Memorial Medical...
PHOTOS: Wreaths Placed at Framingham Cemeteries To Honor Veterans
FRAMINGHAM – For the second consecutive year, giant wreaths were placed at the City of Framingham’s cemeteries to honor Veterans. “We do this for the Veterans of the city, the ones that gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Framingham Police Lt. Robert Downing, a U.S. Army Veteran, who was one of the organizers.
Framingham Together Organization Launches Website To Support Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
FRAMINGHAM – An organization called “Framingham Together” launched its website this month. Framingham Together consists of more than 3 dozen “organizations that stand in solidarity against racism and discrimination of any kind and look to create and foster an inclusive community for all.”. The mission is...
Framingham High Students Asked to ‘Stay in Place’
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High issued an alert this morning, December 9. “Students at Framingham High School have been asked to stay in place due to a community based situation that Framingham first responders are currently managing teachers can continue teaching, but the hallways must remain clear,” announced the high school administration.
Framingham Library & Sustainability Committee Team Up For Solar Workshop Monday
FRAMINGHAM – Interested in the new tax credits for solar installations?. The Framingham Public Library and the Framingham Sustainability Committee is teaming upo for a workshop at the main Framingham Public Library on Monday, December 12. Whether buying or leasing solar will be the best option for you and...
MetroWest Will See An Inch Or Less of Snow
BOSTON – The National Weather Service has lowered its snowfall totals for MetroWest for Sunday into Monday, December 12. Snow could start as early as 3 p.m., today, but snow accumulation is expected to be an inch or less. Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
UPDATED: Framingham Middle School Students Participate in Discovering Justice Mock Trial
FRAMINGHAM – Culminating an 11-week program in which middle schools partnered with legal mentors from law offices, law schools, and state offices, Framingham students presented their cases about the 4th Amendment at an in-person mock trial at the Framingham District Court. The Framingham students conducted their hour-long trials to...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0