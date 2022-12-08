ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Taste of MetroWest Returns in 2023

FRAMINGHAM – The Taste of MetroWest will return in 2023. The MetroWest Chamber of Commerce event was not held in 2020, 2021, and 2022 due to the pandemic. The event will be held on March 13 at the Sheraton Hotel & Conference Center. Tickets are available now at $40...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Natick 10U Cheer Places 4th at Nationals

NATICK – The Natick 10U Mini Hawks placed 4th at the American Youth Cheerleading Nationals this past weekend in Orlando, Florida. On day 1 they placed in the top 5, out of 16 teams, which advanced them to day 2 of competition, where they hit zero (zero deductions) and placed 4th in their division.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Richard F. Delaney, 91, Air Force Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Richard F. Delaney, 91, a longtime resident of Framingham died Saturday, December 10, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Quincy, he was the son of the late John & Lillian (Swift) Delaney, and the beloved husband of the late Mary C. (McLaughlin) Delaney who died just three weeks earlier.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Coach: Flyers Swim & Dive Has Smallest Team in 30 Years

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys swim & diver team has the smallest and youngest team since Framingham had a North and South high school, said head coach Ron Pereira. Keefe Technical High School announced earlier this spring that its pool would not open for high school teams in the 2022-23 season, and Framingham boys are without a home pool now.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Patricia A. Uriano, 79

FRAMINGHAM – Patricia A. Uriano, 79, a longtime resident of Framingham died Saturday, December 10, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Waterbury, CT, she was the daughter of the late Stanley & Marie (Albino) Januska, and the beloved wife of Robert J. Uriano. Besides her husband...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Euphoria (Conides) Manikas

FRAMINGHAM – Euphoria (Conides) Manikas of Framingham passed away on December 8, 2022 held tightly in the love of family and friends. Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Effie leaves behind her husband of 67 years, Father Nicholas “Nick” Manikas, their children, Paul of Cotuit, MA (Becky Gydosh), Mary of West Boylston, MA (Michael Leach), and Joanna of Ogunquit, ME (Elizabeth Cutler), as well as grandchildren Matthew, Ainsley, Kathryn, John, Jessica, and Krista.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Extinguishes Fire at Farm Pond Boat Launch

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Firefighters and Police responded to Farm Pond over the weekend for a small fire along the tracks. The fire was reported at 2:55 p.m. at 90 Mt. Wayte Avenue. “A small fire was observed near tracks,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. An unidentified...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Students Asked to ‘Stay in Place’

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High issued an alert this morning, December 9. “Students at Framingham High School have been asked to stay in place due to a community based situation that Framingham first responders are currently managing teachers can continue teaching, but the hallways must remain clear,” announced the high school administration.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Will See An Inch Or Less of Snow

BOSTON – The National Weather Service has lowered its snowfall totals for MetroWest for Sunday into Monday, December 12. Snow could start as early as 3 p.m., today, but snow accumulation is expected to be an inch or less. Snow likely, mainly before midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Primary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland.

