The Madison School Board will “most likely” take two votes later this month on changes to the district’s high school honors learning program. Board president Ali Muldrow said Friday that she expects the board will split the elimination of ninth and 10th grade standalone honors classes from an expansion of earned honors programming into two, separate decisions, rather than combining them into one vote at the Dec. 19 meeting. Until this point, the changes have been discussed in concert with each other.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO