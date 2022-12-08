ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter | Develop Madison-Chicago Amtrak corridor

Dear Editor: Madison needs to get on the passenger rail map. And a corridor between Madison and Chicago should be developed. Currently, Metra's UPNW rail makes it as far as Harvard, but that rail exists as far as Janesville, and upgrading to Evansville and Madison are possible. Stations downtown and at the Dane County airport would be a start.
Madison School Board will 'likely' vote on honors programming Dec. 19

The Madison School Board will “most likely” take two votes later this month on changes to the district’s high school honors learning program. Board president Ali Muldrow said Friday that she expects the board will split the elimination of ninth and 10th grade standalone honors classes from an expansion of earned honors programming into two, separate decisions, rather than combining them into one vote at the Dec. 19 meeting. Until this point, the changes have been discussed in concert with each other.
Let's go to the videotape: Found Footage Festival returns to Madison

At the Goodwill store on East Springs Drive, across from East Towne Mall, can be found an accidental shrine to the Found Footage Festival. That Goodwill has a giant photo on its wall of some iconic Madison locations, including the Barrymore Theatre. On the theater marquee in that photo, by sheer coincidence, the Found Footage Festival is listed.
Let's Eat: La Pollera Colombiana makes feasts for families

On a recent weekday during lunch, Yineth Herrera walked inside La Pollera Colombiana, her new Colombian restaurant on Madison’s east side, with eight-month-old Alan in her arms. She stopped by each table to inquire, mostly in Spanish, about the food. Conversations were lengthy, giving the curious, big-eyed Alan —...
Madison business leader Amy Gannon remembered in new book

A new book tells the life story of Amy Gannon, a Madison business leader and advocate for female entrepreneurs who died in 2019 in a helicopter crash while on vacation in Hawaii. Gannon, who was 47 at her death, co-founded the nonprofit Doyenne Group in 2012 to mentor and support...
‘A perfect storm’: Flu, respiratory viruses put strain on Madison hospitals

Respiratory viruses are spreading rapidly across the country and state, and Madison hospitals are feeling the strain and fighting to stay below capacity limits. Morgan Finke, a spokesperson for Public Health Madison & Dane County said it’s a “perfect storm of respiratory virus activity,” causing growing concerns about the triple threat of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), flu and COVID circulating at once.
PHOTOS: Young musicians jam at Cafe Coda's Cool School

Most Saturdays starting at 10 a.m., young musicians gather and jam at Cafe Coda, located at 1224 Williamson St. in Madison. Local musician Hanah Jon Taylor owns Cafe Coda and leads the group in an improvisational jazz session, called Cool School. Students are invited to bring their instruments to the free sessions, where they are encouraged to listen and respond to peer musicians, instead of reading sheet music.
