Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Related
Major Chain Store No Longer Offering Paper Bags in Hudson Valley
A major retailer has decided to no longer offer paper bags to Hudson Valley customers starting next month. Two years ago New York State passed a law essentially outlawing the use of plastic bags at stores. As a result, many stores required customers to bring their own bags or charged a minimal fee to purchase a paper bag. Some stores, such as Target and Walmart, continued offering customers free bags but switched the complimentary service from plastic to paper to abide by the new law.
Meet ‘The Ornament King’ In Wappingers, NY This Holiday Season
No doubt you have heard his name and you have most certainly seen his ornaments. Christopher Radko, a Hudson Valley native, has been referred to as "The Ornament King." It has been 15 years since Christopher added his magical art to Christmas trees and that is why I am excited to share that Christopher Radko is back and Adams Fairacre Farms in Wappingers Falls has him. Mr. Radko is ready to introduce his new hand-crafted glass ornament company and collection, HeARTfully Yours exclusively at Adams Fairarce Farms.
Several Hudson Valley Fire Companies Make Little Girl’s Birthday Wish Come True
Several Hudson Valley agencies came together this week to help a little girl celebrate her birthday hundreds of miles away. The Union Vale Fire Department took to Facebook on Monday, December 12th, to let the community know they would be leading a "light parade." While many Hudson Valley fire departments take part in visiting neighborhoods with Santa, this holiday light parade had a special meaning.
94.3 Lite FM
Beloved Kingston Restaurant Makes Revealing Announcement
It's been a crazy few weeks for one of Kingston's best restaurants. Back in November, we shared the news that one of the area's best Mexican restaurants had reportedly closed for good after 40+ years. The Armadillo Restaurant, located at 97 Abeel Street in Kingston, shared on its social media pages that it decided to close its doors for a while to regroup and make some changes.
Sneak Peak at The Hudson Valley’s Newest Seafood Spot
Whenever a new restaurant opens, it's exciting news for the Hudson Valley. There is such a wide variety of different food options within each county. In March 2022, a new seafood restaurant opened in Middletown, NY. Hook and Reel quickly drew in customers. Also in Middletown, NY, a new businesses...
Popular Chicken Restaurant Finally Breaks Ground in Hudson Valley
The chicken sandwich that has caused a viral sensation will soon be available at a brand-new Hudson Valley location. If you love chicken you're gonna love this news. We told you back in 2020 that a plan was in the works to bring one of the nation's most popular chicken restaurants to a busy Hudson Valley shopping center. After years of red tape and paperwork, it's finally becoming a reality.
Poughkeepsie Mail Carrier Caught Resting in Unusual Spot
This mail carrier wasn't exactly thinking outside the box when looking for a place to take a break. What time does your mail get dropped off at your house? Not too long ago a post on Reddit when viral after a person wrote that they just moved to Poughkeepsie and thought it was odd that their mail was delivered after 8:00 PM.
Beacon, New York Puppy to Suit Up for 2023 Puppy Bowl
Are you ready for some football? Actually, let's rephrase that. Are you ready for some PUPPY football?. Yeah, that's right. It may be December but we're already thinking about the Puppy Bowl 2023. ARF, Animal Rescue Foundation, in Beacon announced on their Facebook page on December 8th that one of...
What Used to Occupy This Deteriorating Hudson Valley Building?
What's the story behind it? Why has nothing gone in it recently?. I always think abandoned buildings are very interesting and I'm always curious about the story behind them. There are a few abandoned buildings in the area and they somehow still have a ton of character to them. I pass by one every day and I'm very curious to know what the story behind it is.
Here are Popular Places to Buy a Snowmobile
This could be it, the winter I finally breakdown and buy myself an ATV or Snowmobile. Every year I somehow talk myself out of it and regret it the first time it really snows. There really isn't any reason for me to have a snowmobile or an ATV. It's not like I am going to trailer it to the Adirondacks for a weekend of riding. I would however like to have one to use around my neighborhood when we get our first real snow. And an ATV with a small plow would make snow cleanup a lot more fun.
Popular Hudson Valley Bar Plans NYE Party For New York Parents
A very popular brewery in the Hudson Valley is hosting a New Year's Eve party for parents that won't be able to stay up until midnight. The Newburgh Brewing Company is hosting its first New Year's Eve party. This event is called a "NYE Party For People with Kids so 5pm is Perfect, Thanks Very Much."
This Hudson Valley City is on Santa’s Naughty List for 2022
Apparently some parts of the Hudson Valley have been very naughty this year. We can expect Santa to leave coal in the stockings of these cities this year. Honestly, might as well just just a meteorite lump of coal over these places. Honestly, I think more than quite a few...
These 4 New York Cities Are Ranked ‘Most Fun In America’
The results are in and, according to Wallet Hub, New York State has 4 of the 'Most Fun Cities in America'! With 182 total cities on the list you might think the Empire State would have more than 4. Florida has 10, Texas has 14 and California has 29 cities considered to be among the most fun.
Popular Hudson Valley BBQ Restaurant Ready for New York Giants
Award-winning Hudson Valley BBQ is heading to MetLife Stadium. Football and BBQ, what a great combination. One popular, award-winning, Hudson Valley BBQ restaurant recently received some good news after a referral from their bbq family, and they're headed to East Rutherford, NJ this month. Newburgh's Handsome Devil BBQ has been...
Jackpot! Kingston, NY Celebrating with Free Parking Until Jan 2
Need a reason to get out and enjoy spending time in the City of Kingston NY? Well, there are quite a few reasons that you should patronize the amazing businesses of this happening town. The City of Kingston NY's Mayor Noble made the announcement that there will once again be...
Man Who Disappeared in 2013 Found Dead With New Name in Sullivan County
In one of the stranger local stories in years, a man who disappeared nearly 10 years ago was found dead on December 5. What makes it really odd is that police said he had taken on an entirely different name by the time he was discovered. His disappearance made national...
Woodstock The Fearless Bear Cub Gets A Winter Home [Video]
This is the time of year when we start hearing less about bears in the Hudson Valley. Basically, they are settling in for the winter and there are fewer encounters as bears start finding their dens for the winter. They are nestling themselves in for their long winter nap. This...
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
Major Machinery Stolen in Orange County, Police Need Your Help
Anyone with information on the crime is being asked to contact the police. It always seems like there is a lot of theft this time of year and it's a real shame because it's supposed to be about the season of giving and joy. A recent crime was committed in the Hudson Valley and it resulted in stolen property. One local police department is trying to help solve the crime and are looking for some assistance.
28 Year Old Fentanyl Dealer Arrested in Dutchess County Following Counterfeit Oxy Pill Sales
An ongoing investigation in Dutchess County has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Hyde Park resident on a class B Felony charge for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree. Jamie Veile, Hyde Park Resident, Apprehended by Dutchess County Drug Task Force. On Saturday, December 10th,...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0