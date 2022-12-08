Looking for a rewarding volunteer experience—one that connects you to children and nature? Look no further!. The Laguna Foundation is recruiting caring people to join the upcoming Learning Laguna docent training course. What would your involvement mean? Each spring and fall, teams of volunteer docents bring the Learning Laguna program to 3rd grade students both in their classroom and during field trips to Laguna Preserves. Starting Feb. 13, the 2023 training course includes seven interactive classes that will be full of engaging presentations, discussion, teaching practice, and community building. Trainees also shadow Learning Laguna in action to put all the training into context. Every added docent means more school children will have quality learning experiences in nature! These experiences help shape young minds, and in some circumstances, even changes lives.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO