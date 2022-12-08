Read full article on original website
Volunteering in Sonoma County: Connect with nature and the next generation
Looking for a rewarding volunteer experience—one that connects you to children and nature? Look no further!. The Laguna Foundation is recruiting caring people to join the upcoming Learning Laguna docent training course. What would your involvement mean? Each spring and fall, teams of volunteer docents bring the Learning Laguna program to 3rd grade students both in their classroom and during field trips to Laguna Preserves. Starting Feb. 13, the 2023 training course includes seven interactive classes that will be full of engaging presentations, discussion, teaching practice, and community building. Trainees also shadow Learning Laguna in action to put all the training into context. Every added docent means more school children will have quality learning experiences in nature! These experiences help shape young minds, and in some circumstances, even changes lives.
Sonoma County to expect freezing temps during last week of fall
Sonoma County residents can expect a break in the rain this week. But with the break comes below-freezing morning temperatures. The National Weather Service reports that frost is likely for inland areas Monday, Dec. 12 with a freeze in the North Bay valleys. Cold temperatures are forecast for just about the entire Bay Area and Central Coast through the week. Overnight and early morning temperatures will drop into the 30s for most with mid/upper 20 in the coldest interior valleys.
