Alpha No White Guilt
3d ago
Is it really just a big a*s homeless shelter that "they" can use as a ballot harvesting mill during elections? Thought that's what MCC and UMF was for?
wsgw.com
Saginaw Invests $10 Million in Youth Development
Saginaw City Hall (WSGW file photo) The Saginaw City Council set aside $10 million for youth development in the city during a special meeting on Monday. The money comes from the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, and is being set aside for capital improvements on community centers, after-school programs, and other initiatives.
$38M apartments coming to Lansing's Stadium District in 2024
Lansing's Stadium District is getting more affordable housing! On about 3.5 acres between Cedar and Larch streets in Lansing will soon be 132 new apartments.
WNEM
Saginaw announces new trash collection provider
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Saginaw will see new trucks and faces providing its trash collection services in the new year. The city has chosen Priority Waste as its new service provider. The Mid Michigan Waste Authority’s (MMWA) current vendor agreements expire on Dec. 31. Through...
Future of two Flint-owned golf courses unclear as council waits on lease proposal
FLINT, MI -- It’s not clear what the future holds for two Flint-owned golf courses that the city hasn’t operated in-house since emergency managers started leasing them more than a decade ago. The City Council on Monday, Dec. 12, sent a proposed lease that would allow Flint City...
abc12.com
Funeral arrangements set for Genesee County commissioner, Berston director
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The public is invited to join in the fond farewell to Genesee County Commissioner and Berston Field House director Bryant Nolden. His family set funeral arrangements for the end of this week to honor a luminary in the Flint community. A community viewing will take place...
East Village Magazine
Flint’s “Gentle giant” – Commissioner Bryant “B.B” Nolden honored and remembered by Flint City Council
As Flint reels from the sudden and untimely death of County Commissioner and Berston Field House Director Bryant “B.B.” Nolden, the City Council honored his legacy through a resolution of condolence in Monday’s meeting.,. Councilperson Jerri Winfrey-Carter (Ward 5) brought the resolution forward and read it. “In...
awesomemitten.com
7 Unique Winter Date Ideas in Flint & Genesee County
If you think there aren’t many romantic things to do during the winter in Michigan, you’re in for a real treat when you visit Flint and Genesee County. Whether you want to spend time together indoors or outdoors, you can choose from several unique and intimate winter date ideas in Mid-Michigan.
Contracts for company to run two Flint golf courses could be approved tonight
FLINT, MI -- City Council members may be warming to the idea of continuing leases at two city golf courses to a company that’s been handling the job since 2012. The council sent the proposed leases back to a committee for further study last month, saying the roughly $15,000 they generated fell short of the fair value of the Swartz Creek and Kearsley Lake golf courses.
‘I would like to start a dialogue,’ artist of defaced Dr. Mona mural says of culprit
FLINT, MI – Traveling south on Stevenson Street a little northwest of Flint’s downtown, drivers for the past few months were greeted by a familiar face painted on the northern wall of the building that sits on the corner where Stevenson intersects with Flushing Road. The mural of...
Genesee County parks boss wants to replace aging Bluebell Beach splash pad
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- One of the area’s first splash pads is showing its age, and county parks officials want to demolish and replace it with a new model at a cost of nearly $1 million. The Genesee County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to consider applying for a...
UM-Flint schedules fall commencement ceremonies for Dec. 18
FLINT, MI -- The University of Michigan-Flint has scheduled its fall commencement ceremonies to take place on Dec. 18 this year. Summer and fall graduates who will walk during the Fall 2022 Commencement will celebrate at the Riverfront Conference Center. More than 950 students are eligible to participate. Undergraduate and...
WNEM
Saginaw residents apply for free furnaces
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the deadline to apply ended earlier Saturday. The grant will help residents build windows and roofs as part of an ongoing home renovation program. “I’m just glad that they have a...
Shiawassee County’s next sheriff is a lifelong county resident with 30 years service
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – A longtime member of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office has been selected to replace outgoing Sheriff Brian BeGole. Doug Chapman, who retired as a sergeant with the department in 2020 before returning to work part-time as a bailiff in the Shiawassee County Family Court, said Tuesday, Dec. 13, that he was still in shock about the news when speaking with MLive-The Flint Journal hours after being appointed to the position.
1980’s Cheesy Flint Commercial – ‘The Nightlife Is Calling You’
Everything gets a little bit (or a lot) cheesier over time. Things we say, wear, and do now will most likely seem cheesy 20 years from now too. Proof of that is this particular Flint commercial from the 1980s. The thirty-second spot is promoting a weekend stay at the former Hyatt Regency Hotel and nightlife in downtown Flint for only $24.99 a night (per person when you read the fine print). According to MLive, the once-popular hotel opened in 1981, featuring 369 rooms and a giant ballroom too.
East Village Magazine
A new type of health care coming to Flint in January
Harris Family Health, Flint’s first direct primary care clinic, is opening in downtown Flint in January, 2023. It is a membership-based primary care clinic started by Flint native, Dr Aisha [pronounced eh-sha] Harris MD, aimed at offering members more time and access to their doctor so they can prioritize their health and get the care they deserve with no surprise bills. A Grand Opening will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northbank Center, 432 N Saginaw St, Suite 401A, Flint, MI 48502.
Little Miss Flint Broke Down Over Lack Of Donations For Christmas Event
Activist Mari Copeny, known as Little Miss Flint, broke down during an appearance on 'The Tamron Hall Show.'
Here are the 10 highest-paid deans at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - The deans of University of Michigan’s core graduate programs, as well as the liberal arts undergraduate school, make the largest annual salaries out of all deans on the Ann Arbor campus. Human Resources at UM has released annual salary data on all employees across the...
East Village Magazine
“Just wait and see”: UM-Flint Chancellor says campus “Strategic Transformation” will bring fiscal stability, vibrancy to Flint community
The University of Michigan – Flint is “a beacon of hope” for the Flint community, UMF Chancellor Debasish Dutta declares, and he intends to keep it that way. “I am committed to doing everything I can do to make the UM – Flint strong — financially strong, programmatically strong, and relevant to the region, its employers and so on,” he asserted in a recent interview.
theoldmotor.com
Five Vintage Car Dealership Kodachrome Images
Eastside Buick is reported to be a Dealership operated by the Automaker in Flint, MI. Late-1960s image of Sears Used Cars at 102 Lake St. in the Lakewood neighborhood of Minneapolis, MN. 1960s views of Dave Schenk Dodge, in Whittier CA.
In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
