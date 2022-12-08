ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Alpha No White Guilt
3d ago

Is it really just a big a*s homeless shelter that "they" can use as a ballot harvesting mill during elections? Thought that's what MCC and UMF was for?

wsgw.com

Saginaw Invests $10 Million in Youth Development

Saginaw City Hall (WSGW file photo) The Saginaw City Council set aside $10 million for youth development in the city during a special meeting on Monday. The money comes from the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, and is being set aside for capital improvements on community centers, after-school programs, and other initiatives.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Saginaw announces new trash collection provider

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Saginaw will see new trucks and faces providing its trash collection services in the new year. The city has chosen Priority Waste as its new service provider. The Mid Michigan Waste Authority’s (MMWA) current vendor agreements expire on Dec. 31. Through...
SAGINAW, MI
awesomemitten.com

7 Unique Winter Date Ideas in Flint & Genesee County

If you think there aren’t many romantic things to do during the winter in Michigan, you’re in for a real treat when you visit Flint and Genesee County. Whether you want to spend time together indoors or outdoors, you can choose from several unique and intimate winter date ideas in Mid-Michigan.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

UM-Flint schedules fall commencement ceremonies for Dec. 18

FLINT, MI -- The University of Michigan-Flint has scheduled its fall commencement ceremonies to take place on Dec. 18 this year. Summer and fall graduates who will walk during the Fall 2022 Commencement will celebrate at the Riverfront Conference Center. More than 950 students are eligible to participate. Undergraduate and...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw residents apply for free furnaces

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Saginaw is sorting through hundreds of applications for free furnaces now that the deadline to apply ended earlier Saturday. The grant will help residents build windows and roofs as part of an ongoing home renovation program. “I’m just glad that they have a...
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Shiawassee County’s next sheriff is a lifelong county resident with 30 years service

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – A longtime member of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office has been selected to replace outgoing Sheriff Brian BeGole. Doug Chapman, who retired as a sergeant with the department in 2020 before returning to work part-time as a bailiff in the Shiawassee County Family Court, said Tuesday, Dec. 13, that he was still in shock about the news when speaking with MLive-The Flint Journal hours after being appointed to the position.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

1980’s Cheesy Flint Commercial – ‘The Nightlife Is Calling You’

Everything gets a little bit (or a lot) cheesier over time. Things we say, wear, and do now will most likely seem cheesy 20 years from now too. Proof of that is this particular Flint commercial from the 1980s. The thirty-second spot is promoting a weekend stay at the former Hyatt Regency Hotel and nightlife in downtown Flint for only $24.99 a night (per person when you read the fine print). According to MLive, the once-popular hotel opened in 1981, featuring 369 rooms and a giant ballroom too.
FLINT, MI
East Village Magazine

A new type of health care coming to Flint in January

Harris Family Health, Flint’s first direct primary care clinic, is opening in downtown Flint in January, 2023. It is a membership-based primary care clinic started by Flint native, Dr Aisha [pronounced eh-sha] Harris MD, aimed at offering members more time and access to their doctor so they can prioritize their health and get the care they deserve with no surprise bills. A Grand Opening will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northbank Center, 432 N Saginaw St, Suite 401A, Flint, MI 48502.
FLINT, MI
East Village Magazine

“Just wait and see”: UM-Flint Chancellor says campus “Strategic Transformation” will bring fiscal stability, vibrancy to Flint community

The University of Michigan – Flint is “a beacon of hope” for the Flint community, UMF Chancellor Debasish Dutta declares, and he intends to keep it that way. “I am committed to doing everything I can do to make the UM – Flint strong — financially strong, programmatically strong, and relevant to the region, its employers and so on,” he asserted in a recent interview.
FLINT, MI
theoldmotor.com

Five Vintage Car Dealership Kodachrome Images

Eastside Buick is reported to be a Dealership operated by the Automaker in Flint, MI. Late-1960s image of Sears Used Cars at 102 Lake St. in the Lakewood neighborhood of Minneapolis, MN. 1960s views of Dave Schenk Dodge, in Whittier CA.
FLINT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

In Michigan’s Thumb, wind farm tax clawback would bankrupt schools

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI — The sword of Damocles hanging over Unionville-Sebewing Area Schools has Consumers Energy written all over it. The rural district of about 680 students in Tuscola County is facing down a financial abyss thanks to the state’s largest energy provider, which is attempting to claw back nearly $1.2 million in disputed tax revenues levied on wind power turbines.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
