Victim airlifted, suspect arrested after Newton shooting: Police
Kenneth Potter, 37, was issued a $75,000 secured bond and placed in the Catawba County Detention Center.
2 men plead guilty to murder for 2019 killing in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — More than three years after Marcus Moore was shot and killed in Statesville, authorities say two men pleaded guilty to murder on Monday. Moore was found shot in a yard on Deaton Street back in June of 2019. He was taken to a hospital following the shooting, but he died of his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department. Moore’s brother, Timothy, was also shot, but he survived.
Statesville murder suspects sentenced to prison
Randolph Co. deputy assaulted while applying additional restraints to man as he lashed out in the patrol car
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — On December 10, 2022, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received calls to Koonce Drive in Trinity about a suspicious person. On the way to the scene, an additional caller reported a breaking and entering happening in the same area. The caller stated a man...
Iredell sheriff deputies arrest Charlotte man on armed robbery charge
A Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday for an armed robbery as he was on his way to a local elementary school to possibly pick up his child, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release. Ibrahim Nabay Jalloh, 30, was charged with felony counts of robbery with a dangerous...
Jury finds Rowan County man found not guilty in wedding day assault case
Phillip Barker was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle. First Alert Weather Days declared for Wednesday, Thursday as heavy rain moves in. Updated: 3 hours ago. Clouds have increased across the Charlotte region as a high-pressure system brings in a wedge. Updated: 4...
Man who fled from Winston-Salem traffic stop taken into custody in Yadkin County, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An early morning traffic stop led to a pursuit and an arrest, according to Winston-Salem Police Department. Police say that just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, an officer tried to stop a car on Fairlawn Drive near Reynolda Road. The suspect then “rammed a police vehicle” and drove away from the […]
Two Men Charged With Death By Distribution In Connection To Girl’s Overdose In Gaston Co.
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Two men are facing charges in connection to the death of a girl who overdosed on Fentanyl pills. The girl died September 26th. Officers found her unresponsive in the 800 block of Kiser Road near Bessemer City. Gaston County Police have arrested Nicholas Ivey, 19,...
Authorities search for 20-year-old man connected with Alexander County school break-in
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Taylorville are looking for Jesse Powell, 20, accused of breaking into a high school and stealing cash. Powell and a juvenile broke into Alexander Central High School Sunday night without the alarm going off, investigators said. Faculty at the school discovered about $100...
Boone Man arrested for stabbing a Child
A Boone man was arrested for Allegedly stabbing a child. On Thursday the 8th, the Boone Police Department took Franklin H. Ensminger into custody for assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury. According to court documents the defendant "unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did assault" a juvenile "with Black Kershaw Pocket Knife - approximately 9 inch blade, a deadly weapon. Very little is known at this time except that the incident occurred in the Big Lots and that Ensminger and the victim did not know each other according to Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau.
Deputies: Woman kept company with dead 78-year-old boyfriend to conceal his death
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County have charged a 46-year-old woman with failing to report the death of her 78-year-old boyfriend. Jennifer Elizabeth Ferguson, who was living with the victim, was charged on Monday. Investigators say that the man was in hospice care in his Rowan County...
Arrests made after young girl dies from probable overdose in Gaston County
Police say the incident happened on Sept. 26, 2022, at around 6:45 a.m.; they responded to the 800 block of Kiser Road near Bessemer City for an unconscious patient.
Police say arcade employee took less than one minute to steal $20,000
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee at a fish arcade in Salisbury made off with $20,000 cash in less than a minute, according to Salisbury Police. The police report says that the incident happened on Sunday night. Surveillance video from the Lucky Duck Arcade, 1012 Mooresville Rd., shows an employee grabbing cash from drawers and buckets and stuffing it into a bag.
1 hurt in Statesville shooting, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting in Statesville Sunday night, police said. Statesville police were called to a reported shooting on Clay Street, near the intersection of Garner Bagnal Boulevard and U.S. 21, shortly before 9 p.m. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was rushed to Baptist Hospital after being shot in the thigh.
North Wilkesboro Woman Nabbed In Alexander County
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 37-year old Sarah Joann Ferguson of North Wilkesboro on December 8th. She was charged with misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. Ferguson been released under a secured bond of $5,000. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
Hickory Man Facing Felony Drug Charge After Alexander County Traffic Stop
Joshua Brian Price, age 29 of Hickory, was arrested as the result of a traffic stop by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, December 10th. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Price was released under a secured bond of $4,000 and was scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday, December 12th in Alexander County District Court.
4-year-old fatally shot in Gaston County, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A four-year-old boy was fatally shot at a mobile home near Gastonia Tuesday afternoon, police said. It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Cindy Lane off Hickory Grove Road. The boy died at the scene, police said. Police are investigating how the child got a hold...
Hickory Police Arrest Rhodhiss Man On Felony Drug Trafficking Charges
Hickory Police arrested 33-year old Joseph William Patton of Rhodhiss on Monday and charged him with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $80,000. A Tuesday court date is scheduled in Newton.
Alexander Central High School broken into, police searching for suspects
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Taylorsville Police Department is searching for two men they say broke into Alexander Central High School. Security camera footage showed the men at the school around 6:13 p.m. Sunday. According to police, multiple items were stolen. The two are wanted for breaking and entering. Anyone...
NC man accused of shooting brother-in-law on wedding day found not guilty
CHINA GROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A jury found a Rowan County man not guilty of a shooting. Michael Ray Macy was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after a shooting on his property on May 25, 2019. The shooting happened during a wedding, where the victim Kenneth Mills got into a […]
