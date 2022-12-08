ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

WSOC Charlotte

2 men plead guilty to murder for 2019 killing in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — More than three years after Marcus Moore was shot and killed in Statesville, authorities say two men pleaded guilty to murder on Monday. Moore was found shot in a yard on Deaton Street back in June of 2019. He was taken to a hospital following the shooting, but he died of his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department. Moore’s brother, Timothy, was also shot, but he survived.
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Statesville murder suspects sentenced to prison

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Two suspects pleaded guilty to multiple charges including murder in the 2019 killing of a Statesville man, police announced Monday. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting on Deaton Street on June 21, 2019. When officers arrived, they found Marcus Jauqice Moore in the yard of a home suffering from a gunshot. Moore was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell sheriff deputies arrest Charlotte man on armed robbery charge

A Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday for an armed robbery as he was on his way to a local elementary school to possibly pick up his child, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release. Ibrahim Nabay Jalloh, 30, was charged with felony counts of robbery with a dangerous...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Jury finds Rowan County man found not guilty in wedding day assault case

Phillip Barker was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle. First Alert Weather Days declared for Wednesday, Thursday as heavy rain moves in. Updated: 3 hours ago. Clouds have increased across the Charlotte region as a high-pressure system brings in a wedge. Updated: 4...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Boone Man arrested for stabbing a Child

A Boone man was arrested for Allegedly stabbing a child. On Thursday the 8th, the Boone Police Department took Franklin H. Ensminger into custody for assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting serious injury. According to court documents the defendant "unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did assault" a juvenile "with Black Kershaw Pocket Knife - approximately 9 inch blade, a deadly weapon. Very little is known at this time except that the incident occurred in the Big Lots and that Ensminger and the victim did not know each other according to Boone Police Chief Andy Le Beau.
BOONE, NC
WBTV

Police say arcade employee took less than one minute to steal $20,000

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee at a fish arcade in Salisbury made off with $20,000 cash in less than a minute, according to Salisbury Police. The police report says that the incident happened on Sunday night. Surveillance video from the Lucky Duck Arcade, 1012 Mooresville Rd., shows an employee grabbing cash from drawers and buckets and stuffing it into a bag.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

1 hurt in Statesville shooting, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting in Statesville Sunday night, police said. Statesville police were called to a reported shooting on Clay Street, near the intersection of Garner Bagnal Boulevard and U.S. 21, shortly before 9 p.m. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was rushed to Baptist Hospital after being shot in the thigh.
STATESVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

North Wilkesboro Woman Nabbed In Alexander County

Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 37-year old Sarah Joann Ferguson of North Wilkesboro on December 8th. She was charged with misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. Ferguson been released under a secured bond of $5,000. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled in Alexander County District Court.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Man Facing Felony Drug Charge After Alexander County Traffic Stop

Joshua Brian Price, age 29 of Hickory, was arrested as the result of a traffic stop by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, December 10th. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. Price was released under a secured bond of $4,000 and was scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday, December 12th in Alexander County District Court.
HICKORY, NC
860wacb.com

Hickory Police Arrest Rhodhiss Man On Felony Drug Trafficking Charges

Hickory Police arrested 33-year old Joseph William Patton of Rhodhiss on Monday and charged him with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $80,000. A Tuesday court date is scheduled in Newton.
HICKORY, NC

