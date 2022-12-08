Read full article on original website
Room at the Inn to Use County Grant for Essential Infrastructure
MARQUETTE, MI – For seven years room at the inn has provided shelter to the un-housed in Alger and Marquette counties. Over the years they’ve grow from providing shelter for three guests to a regular capacity of 30. When the weather drops below 20 degrees Fahrenheit they can host up to 45 guests.
Rehabilitation for Trail #3 Connecting Lake Linden and Dollar Bay Will Begin in Spring
The Dollar Bay – Lake Linden trail #3 was washed out by the father’s day flood in 2018. Effectively cutting of towns along the stretch from winter snowmobile and ATV traffic for the past four years. Finally, after pressure by the Keweenaw ATV and Keweenaw Snowmobile clubs and cooperation by the Michigan DNR, the trail will soon be brought back to life. In total, repairs and rehabilitation of the trail connecting Dollar Bay to Lake Linen is estimated at eight million dollars.
