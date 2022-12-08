The Dollar Bay – Lake Linden trail #3 was washed out by the father’s day flood in 2018. Effectively cutting of towns along the stretch from winter snowmobile and ATV traffic for the past four years. Finally, after pressure by the Keweenaw ATV and Keweenaw Snowmobile clubs and cooperation by the Michigan DNR, the trail will soon be brought back to life. In total, repairs and rehabilitation of the trail connecting Dollar Bay to Lake Linen is estimated at eight million dollars.

