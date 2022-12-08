ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

Comments / 0

Related
geekwire.com

Analysis: If the FTC blocks Microsoft’s $69B acquisition, the real loser is Activision Blizzard

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission announced Thursday that it intends to sue to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of giant game developer Activision Blizzard. If the FTC is able to stop Microsoft’s acquisition, it’ll call off what would’ve been one of the most seismic moves in the short history of the American video game industry. Microsoft will lose out on billions in additional revenue over the course of the next decades, while Sony will retain its position as the top console manufacturer and No. 2 video game company overall.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TechSpot

Microsoft compares Sony to Blockbuster, confirms 10-year CoD-PlayStation offer

A hot potato: Microsoft's president and vice-chair Brad Smith says that the FTC suing the company to block its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard would hurt competition, consumers, and thousands of game developers. He also compared Sony's objections to the deal to Blockbuster complaining about the rise of Netflix.
AFP

US sues to block Microsoft's blockbuster buyout of gaming giant Activision

The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, over concerns that it would stifle competition. The move by Washington follows an intervention by the European Union, which opened an in-depth probe into the transaction over its concerns that the deal would see Activision Blizzard's popular games become exclusive to Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox console.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Nintendo lands Call of Duty in 10-year Microsoft deal

Microsoft has entered into a 10-year agreement to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles, following its plan to acquire the game's publisher. Microsoft wants to buy Activision Blizzard, which also makes Overwatch and Warcraft, for $68.7bn (£56.5bn). The deal would enable Microsoft to stop Call of Duty from...
BBC

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal: What you need to know

Microsoft is ramping up its video game section and wants to buy Activision Blizzard - the team that makes Call of Duty. But some governments are worried about it - if you're new to this long-running saga, here's what you need to know. Microsoft wants to pay $69bn (£56bn) for...
TheDailyBeast

FTC Sues to Block Microsoft’s Acquisition of Gaming Powerhouse Activision

Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard is in limbo after the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the deal Thursday. The lawsuit—one of the FTC’s biggest efforts to rein in the tech industry in light of promised antitrust enforcement—argues the merger would allow Microsoft to suppress gaming competitors. Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company is confident they’ll prevail in court. “While we believed in giving peace a chance, we have complete confidence in our case and welcome the opportunity to present our case in court,” Smith said. The FTC has argued that keeping the companies separate will be better for competition and creative development. The commission’s vote saw three Democrat members in favor of the lawsuit and one Republican against it, roadblocking Microsoft’s plans to bolster its presence in the console market with ownership of titles like Candy Crush and Call of Duty.Read it at The Washington Post
WASHINGTON STATE
Ars Technica

FTC files suit to stop Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision purchase

The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed $69 billion merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. By a 3–1 vote, the regulatory commissioners approved the filing of an "administrative complaint" showing they have "reason to believe" antitrust law is being violated and will argue as much in front of an administrative law judge.
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
98K+
Followers
57K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy