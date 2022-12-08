Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Staying Safe While Walking in the Dark: Tips for Cary, NC ResidentsJames TulianoCary, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Black Bears Have Been Spotted in Cary - Here’s What To Do if You Encounter OneJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Related
markerzone.com
JEFF SKINNER TOSSED FROM GAME FOR BRUTAL CROSS CHECK
Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner was tossed from their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins for crosschecking Jake Guentzel in the face with just 0:21 remaining in regulation. Skinner received a two minute minor for slashing, a five minute major for cross checking along with a match penalty. Guentzel was called...
Gaudreau OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Kings 6-5
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored 40 seconds into overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-5 Sunday night for their second straight win. Jack Roslovic had two goals and two assists, Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner and rookie Kirill Marchenko also scored for the Blue Jackets. Gaudreau and Vladislav Gavrikov each had two assists and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots. Anze Kopitar scored twice, and Blake Lizotte, Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Adrian Kemp also had goals for the Kings, who earned a point after rallying from two two-goal deficits. Jonathan Quick finished with 20 saves. In the extra period, Gaudreau rushed in and tipped the rebound of Laine’s shot. The goal stood after a lengthy video review that revealed the Kings’ Kevin Fiala directed the puck into his own net.
Rangers beat Avalanche 2-1 in SO for third straight win
DENVER (AP) — Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin scored in the shootout, giving the New York Rangers a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Braden Schneider scored in regulation and Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 shots through overtime and both Colorado attempts in the tiebreaker to help the Rangers win their third straight after losing five of six. “We found a way to win tonight with unbelievable goaltending,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Obviously, that was the biggest key for us tonight. We didn’t play our best, but the goaltender was incredible.” Mikko Rantanen scored for the Avalanche and Alexandar Georgiev had 28 saves against his former team. Georgiev had given up 12 goals over his previous three games.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Prospects Report: Berggren, Lombardi & Mazur
Just because regular season Detroit Red Wings hockey is in full swing, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still exciting prospects out there to cover! Things are currently looking pretty peachy in Detroit as the Red Wings are 6-4-0 through their last 10 games and players such as Filip Hronek are tearing up the ice. It’s always good to see things going well in the present, but what about looking at what is in store for the future? More specifically, what players are on the path to being a part of the Red Wings one day?
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Able to Trade Anderson with Slafkovsky’s Emergence
The Montreal Canadiens are in a transition period where they are trying to build a team for long-term success. This is a complete 180 from what the previous management accomplished, where they were trying to compete well enough to make the playoffs and hope for the best. With this strategy, former general manager (GM) Marc Bergevin signed many mediocre players to long-term contracts because they were good playoff performers. New management, consisting of GM Kent Hughes and senior vice president of hockey operations (VPHO) Jeff Gorton, are trying to rid themselves of these contracts and build a younger, more mobile team for future long-term success.
Comments / 0