WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/09/22 – 12/12/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/12/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Shelby County assistant district attorney arrested for DUI, court records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A court hearing was held Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, for the Shelby County Assistant District Attorney arrested Thursday on charges of drunk driving. Monica Timmerman was arrested Thursday for DUI after she crashed into a utility pole, court records show. She did not appear in court Friday, but was represented by her attorney Blake Ballin. Her next court appearance is set for Jan. 18, 2023.
Trio wanted for multiple felonies in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three men after a shooting in North Memphis. Police are searching for Daveon Nickelberry, Marcarlrious Craft, and Carderrious Craft. Warrants have been issued with multiple felonies after MPD said they fire shots at a vehicle on Pope Street and Chelsea Ave. Fortunately, no one was hurt in […]
Millington man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was sentenced today to 63 months in prison for conspiracy to obstruct an official, resisting, or impeding officers during the breach of the U.S. Capitol. Ronald Sandlin, 35, was sentenced in the District of Columbia. According to court documents, Sandlin and two other men,...
radionwtn.com
US Marshals Seek ‘Armed & Dangerous’ Suspect
Tommy Griffin is wanted by the US Marshals for federal Violation of Probation. He is believed to be in the Dyer, Obion and Lake county area and is driving a faded red 1980’s Ford F-150. He is a known user of Methamphetamines and is considered armed and dangerous. He...
Memphis heroin dealer sentenced to 15 years, DOJ says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis heroin dealer will spend 15 years behind bars, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). The DOJ said that 35-year-old Tony Jackson was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. Jackson was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute one kilogram...
thunderboltradio.com
Gibson County man sentenced to seven years for firearm charge
A Gibson County man will spend seven years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a weapon. Twenty-nine-year-old Lavokeous Ivory was sentenced in Jackson federal court to 70 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Ivory was arrested in August 2021 by the Milan...
MLGW: Employee killed by ‘electrical contact’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas & Water has released new details about the death of an employee. MLGW says troubleshooter Michael Stewart was killed after an “electrical contact” Friday morning. Stewart was killed while working in the area of Lamar Avenue and Tuggle Road. Memphis Police responded to the scene at around 10:30 a.m. […]
WBBJ
Milan felon sentenced to 7+ years in prison for illegal firearm possession
JACKSON, Tenn. — A convicted felon will spend more time behind bars after being caught with a firearm. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 29-year-old Lavokeous Ivory has been sentenced to seven years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm and violating his federal supervised released. A press...
Memphis mother missing since November, family asking for help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are still searching for a mother who has been missing for nearly a month. 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit with lettering on the front and a grey and yellow hat. She’s 5 foot 7 and about 140 pounds.
2 Memphis business owners indicted in PPP loan scheme
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of Memphis business owners each face up to 60 years in jail and $2 million in fines after being indicted Friday for a pandemic relief fraud. The case involves a shipping company that, according to the US Attorney’s Office, partnered with a tax company to get a bigger Paycheck Protection Program loan.
Truck crashes into 3 Memphis gas stations
Correction: Only one Mapco location was involved in this incident. Police initially gave incorrect information. We apologize for the error. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to three separate incidents on December 11 alone where a vehicle ran into a gas station and attempted to make off with ATMs. None of the three attempts was […]
Gov. Lee talks passage of defense bill scrapping military COVID vaccine mandate
While attending a groundbreaking for a new Dixie plant in Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee discussed the elimination of the military vaccine mandate by the House this week, and more.
WBBJ
Jackson man to serve 78 years for murder, weapon charges
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man has been sentenced to 78 years in prison, according to a news release from District Attorney General Jody Pickens. According to the release, Ambreia Washington was found to be the person responsible for a shooting at the North Royal apartments in east Jackson on June 10, 2021.
actionnews5.com
30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say 30 cars were broken into Saturday evening in Downtown Memphis. The 30 vehicles were parked in the 300 block of Wagner Place. An Action News 5 viewer says the victims were attending an office Christmas party nearby. At least two of the cars belonged to visitors from out of state.
actionnews5.com
Father makes plea to gunman accused of killing his only son on I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Weeks before Christmas, a Memphis native is returning to his hometown in search of answers about the death of his only son killed in a shooting on I-240 Monday night. “I had a good son. He had a good heart, man, he loved everyone and everybody...
One dead and one injured in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting Saturday night in Frayser. Police responded around 7 p.m. and found a man dead on the scene at the 1800 block of Dessa Drive. A woman was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. MPD said the suspect and victim […]
WBBJ
JPD seizes over 30 pounds of marijuana
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department shared via Facebook their seizure of marijuana. The department says that investigators with the Metro Narcotics unit seized over 30 pounds of marijuana from a local shipping company. The department says if they did not find it, it would have “been in...
MLGW identifies worker who was killed on the job
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis Light Gas & Water utility worker was killed on the job when he fell from his vehicle Friday morning in Southeast Memphis, police said. MLGW identified the victim as Michael Stewart, a troubleshooter who had worked with the utility since 2001. “Our collective thoughts are with his family and […]
WTOK-TV
Mississippi man identified days after being shot, killed by Memphis police
MEMPHIS, TENN., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi man has been identified after he was shot and killed by police in Memphis Monday night. James West Junior is from the Tate County town of Sarah. Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the shooting. A police officer was reportedly...
