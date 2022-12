Wisconsin basketball has been on fire lately. A stat came out about the team’s record in true road games dating back to last season. The Badgers are now 5-1 in away games this season, with their only loss coming against Kansas earlier this year. Wisconsin is also 2-0 in true road games which improves its record in true road games to 11-2 since 2021.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO