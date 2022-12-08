The holidays are upon us, and what a great time to enjoy this special hometown. In October many of us enjoyed the Pumpkin House in Old Town, built by the Beautification Board. Several “witches rides” in neighborhoods like Old Cahaba and Hillsboro were fun and entertaining, both as a spectator and a participant. Halloween wouldn’t be complete without a haunted house or two, and I must admit that I finally found the courage to go through one with my Helena Teen Council as my support group!

HELENA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO