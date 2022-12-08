ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby Reporter

Christ Community Church to hold community holiday scavenger hunt

HELENA – Helena’s Christ Community Church has welcomed the community to join in on its annual Helena Holiday Scavenger Hunt this December. The event, which originally began in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Christ Community Church created 12 wooden Christmas trees for Helena families to find in Helena. This year, those who wish to participate will be able to from Wednesday, Dec. 14-Thursday, Dec. 22. Each tree is painted to represent one of the 12 days of Christmas, and all clues can be found on the back of each tree.
HELENA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham holds annual Christmas parade

PELHAM – The city of Pelham was filled with holiday cheer on Saturday, Dec. 10 as the annual Christmas parade was held. This is the second time the parade has been held, although the Christmas tree lighting has been held many years previously. The Pelham City Council wished everyone...
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Downtown Calera to hold first movie on main showing “Elf”

CALERA – Calera Main Street announced a new event for the holiday season. Tickets are on sale now for two showings of the modern holiday movie “Elf” on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Movie on Main event will be held at the Collectivus Event Center located at 8271...
CALERA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Unsung holiday heroes

As we’re approaching Christmas, more and more towns and cities are holding their annual holiday festivities. There are Christmas parades, tree lightings, or in the case of Alabaster, a water tower lighting. As we enjoy these events and others that our municipalities put on, it is easy to miss...
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Update from the Council – Alice Lobell

The holidays are upon us, and what a great time to enjoy this special hometown. In October many of us enjoyed the Pumpkin House in Old Town, built by the Beautification Board. Several “witches rides” in neighborhoods like Old Cahaba and Hillsboro were fun and entertaining, both as a spectator and a participant. Halloween wouldn’t be complete without a haunted house or two, and I must admit that I finally found the courage to go through one with my Helena Teen Council as my support group!
HELENA, AL
Shelby Reporter

June Fletcher named grand marshal of Pelham Christmas parade

PELHAM – Pelham Strong and the city of Pelham selected June Fletcher as the Grand Marshall of the Pelham Hometown Christmas Parade. Fletcher rode down the parade route in a black topless car, with a parade sign that read “Grand Marshall” and waved to the parade attendees.
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Sponsored: AmStar theatre in Alabaster completes major renovations

ALABASTER – Major renovations to the AmStar 14 Alabaster theatre are now complete and will offer customers an enhanced movie-going experience. VSS-Southern Theatres LLC, the parent company of AmStar Cinemas, has announced the completion of $3.75 million in renovations to the AmStar 14 Alabaster theatre. All 14 auditoriums of...
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Calera Christmas Parade sees successful turnout

CALERA – Calera welcomed the Christmas season on Saturday, Dec. 3 as the city held its annual Christmas parade along U.S. 31 at 6 p.m. The parade, which was hosted by Calera Parks & Recreation, took place in the historic downtown district and was centered around city hall. The theme this year was Christmas characters.
CALERA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Video highlights 95-year legacy of Montevallo Fire and Rescue

MONTEVALLO – The legacy of service Montevallo Fire and Rescue has established over the last 95 years reaches far beyond the confines of the Montevallo community. The department has served as the starting place and training grounds for many people, including more than 50 career fire service members. “For...
MONTEVALLO, AL
Shelby Reporter

Liberty Lane project at MHS honors school’s veterans

MONTEVALLO – Students at Montevallo High School are continuing their commitment to honoring veterans in various ways. Several student organizations at MHS once again raised money for Wreaths Across America, and this year, the school launched a new project aimed at honoring student veterans. The project has involved the...
MONTEVALLO, AL
Shelby Reporter

THS senior named Coca-Cola scholarship semifinalist

ALABASTER – Thompson High School senior Stephanie Alexandra “Lexie” Jones has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 Coca-Cola Scholars Program scholarship. The achievement-based scholarship is awarded to seniors for their capacity to lead and serve and their commitment to making a significant impact in their schools.
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham City Schools honors teachers & support person of the year recipients

PELHAM – Pelham City Schools congratulated the recipients of the teacher & support person of the year award. Recipients were Harrison and Bob Sherer from Pelham Oaks Elementary, Stacey Brown and Kaneesha McGinnis from Pelham Ridge Elementary, Lilly Walker Ward and Katie Gotham from Pelham Park Middle School and Tonya Hatch and Shelley Bates from Pelham High School.
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Local schools to discuss partnerships aimed at solving school bus driver shortage

PELHAM – Alabama community college system and local schools will meet to Discuss partnerships aimed at solving school bus driver shortage. “Officials with the Alabama community college system, Pelham City Schools and Shelby County Schools will host a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the skills for success rapid training program that is working to reduce Alabama’s severe school bus driver shortage,” read an official press release by ACCS. “There are unfilled school bus driver positions in every school system in the state, and the ACCS and local school systems will discuss how they are working together to quickly train new drivers for these positions in the metro Birmingham area.”
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Chris Willis sworn in as next Helena Councilmember

HELENA – Chris Willis was sworn in as the next Helena City councilmember on Monday night, Dec. 12. All members of the Helene City Council voted in favor of resolution 12122022 to appoint Willis to fill the vacancy of Seat Place 1. Willis then completed the Oath of Office, administered by Judge of Probate Allison Boyd.
HELENA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Local Board of Education members receive All-State School Board Award

The Alabama Association of School Boards honored two local school board members during this year’s AASB convention. Aubrey Miller of the Shelby County Board of Education was one of four All-State School Board Award recipients. An award that is AASB”s highest honor for school board members. “Mr. Aubrey...
Shelby Reporter

Calera boys fall to Helena in holiday county matchup

CALERA – Tis’ the season to give back with the holidays right around the corner. Aside from Calera hosting county rival Helena on Monday, Dec. 12, the Eagles hosted a stuffed animal toy drive to give back this Holiday season. During the halftime break, Calera held a Teddy Bear Toss to promote Toys for Tots.
CALERA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Helena boys win big against Bibb County

HELENA – Helena applied the pressure defensively on Bibb County on Friday, Dec. 9 in all four quarters. However, after a strong offensive performance in the second quarter, the Helena Huskies defeated the Bibb County Choctaws 65-30. After a close first quarter, Helena led 15-13 before totaling an additional 20 points before the first half concluded. In the process, the Huskies had limited the Choctaws to only being able to tag on five points before the quarter ended.
HELENA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Montevallo defeats Westminster at Oak Mountain

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo Bulldogs added another victory to their latest winning streak on Saturday, Dec 10. The Bulldogs defeated Oak Mountain at Westminster 71-50. Montevallo picked up the lead in the first quarter and continued to roll with it for the entirety of the game. The Bulldogs totaled 20 points in the first quarter and another 17 in the second quarter. Before the break, Montevallo led 37-27.
MONTEVALLO, AL

