Shelby Reporter
Christ Community Church to hold community holiday scavenger hunt
HELENA – Helena’s Christ Community Church has welcomed the community to join in on its annual Helena Holiday Scavenger Hunt this December. The event, which originally began in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Christ Community Church created 12 wooden Christmas trees for Helena families to find in Helena. This year, those who wish to participate will be able to from Wednesday, Dec. 14-Thursday, Dec. 22. Each tree is painted to represent one of the 12 days of Christmas, and all clues can be found on the back of each tree.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham holds annual Christmas parade
PELHAM – The city of Pelham was filled with holiday cheer on Saturday, Dec. 10 as the annual Christmas parade was held. This is the second time the parade has been held, although the Christmas tree lighting has been held many years previously. The Pelham City Council wished everyone...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby Baptist celebrates the holiday season with teddy bear drive, tree lighting
ALABASTER – For the second year in a row, Shelby Baptist Medical Center kicked off the holiday season with a tree lighting at the hospital and a teddy bear drive. The annual tree lighting was held this year in honor of Michelle Snow, a nurse at the hospital, who passed away earlier this year.
Shelby Reporter
Downtown Calera to hold first movie on main showing “Elf”
CALERA – Calera Main Street announced a new event for the holiday season. Tickets are on sale now for two showings of the modern holiday movie “Elf” on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Movie on Main event will be held at the Collectivus Event Center located at 8271...
Shelby Reporter
City of Montevallo announces parade and window decorating contest winners
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s downtown has been decorated to mirror the front of a Christmas card, making it a perfect holiday backdrop for the city’s annual holiday festivities. The city began the holiday season with the county’s first Christmas parade on Thursday, Dec. 1. Local residents lined...
Shelby Reporter
Unsung holiday heroes
As we’re approaching Christmas, more and more towns and cities are holding their annual holiday festivities. There are Christmas parades, tree lightings, or in the case of Alabaster, a water tower lighting. As we enjoy these events and others that our municipalities put on, it is easy to miss...
Shelby Reporter
Update from the Council – Alice Lobell
The holidays are upon us, and what a great time to enjoy this special hometown. In October many of us enjoyed the Pumpkin House in Old Town, built by the Beautification Board. Several “witches rides” in neighborhoods like Old Cahaba and Hillsboro were fun and entertaining, both as a spectator and a participant. Halloween wouldn’t be complete without a haunted house or two, and I must admit that I finally found the courage to go through one with my Helena Teen Council as my support group!
Shelby Reporter
June Fletcher named grand marshal of Pelham Christmas parade
PELHAM – Pelham Strong and the city of Pelham selected June Fletcher as the Grand Marshall of the Pelham Hometown Christmas Parade. Fletcher rode down the parade route in a black topless car, with a parade sign that read “Grand Marshall” and waved to the parade attendees.
Shelby Reporter
Sponsored: AmStar theatre in Alabaster completes major renovations
ALABASTER – Major renovations to the AmStar 14 Alabaster theatre are now complete and will offer customers an enhanced movie-going experience. VSS-Southern Theatres LLC, the parent company of AmStar Cinemas, has announced the completion of $3.75 million in renovations to the AmStar 14 Alabaster theatre. All 14 auditoriums of...
Shelby Reporter
Calera Christmas Parade sees successful turnout
CALERA – Calera welcomed the Christmas season on Saturday, Dec. 3 as the city held its annual Christmas parade along U.S. 31 at 6 p.m. The parade, which was hosted by Calera Parks & Recreation, took place in the historic downtown district and was centered around city hall. The theme this year was Christmas characters.
Shelby Reporter
Video highlights 95-year legacy of Montevallo Fire and Rescue
MONTEVALLO – The legacy of service Montevallo Fire and Rescue has established over the last 95 years reaches far beyond the confines of the Montevallo community. The department has served as the starting place and training grounds for many people, including more than 50 career fire service members. “For...
Shelby Reporter
Liberty Lane project at MHS honors school’s veterans
MONTEVALLO – Students at Montevallo High School are continuing their commitment to honoring veterans in various ways. Several student organizations at MHS once again raised money for Wreaths Across America, and this year, the school launched a new project aimed at honoring student veterans. The project has involved the...
Shelby Reporter
THS senior named Coca-Cola scholarship semifinalist
ALABASTER – Thompson High School senior Stephanie Alexandra “Lexie” Jones has been named a semifinalist for the 2023 Coca-Cola Scholars Program scholarship. The achievement-based scholarship is awarded to seniors for their capacity to lead and serve and their commitment to making a significant impact in their schools.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham City Schools honors teachers & support person of the year recipients
PELHAM – Pelham City Schools congratulated the recipients of the teacher & support person of the year award. Recipients were Harrison and Bob Sherer from Pelham Oaks Elementary, Stacey Brown and Kaneesha McGinnis from Pelham Ridge Elementary, Lilly Walker Ward and Katie Gotham from Pelham Park Middle School and Tonya Hatch and Shelley Bates from Pelham High School.
Shelby Reporter
Local schools to discuss partnerships aimed at solving school bus driver shortage
PELHAM – Alabama community college system and local schools will meet to Discuss partnerships aimed at solving school bus driver shortage. “Officials with the Alabama community college system, Pelham City Schools and Shelby County Schools will host a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the skills for success rapid training program that is working to reduce Alabama’s severe school bus driver shortage,” read an official press release by ACCS. “There are unfilled school bus driver positions in every school system in the state, and the ACCS and local school systems will discuss how they are working together to quickly train new drivers for these positions in the metro Birmingham area.”
Shelby Reporter
Chris Willis sworn in as next Helena Councilmember
HELENA – Chris Willis was sworn in as the next Helena City councilmember on Monday night, Dec. 12. All members of the Helene City Council voted in favor of resolution 12122022 to appoint Willis to fill the vacancy of Seat Place 1. Willis then completed the Oath of Office, administered by Judge of Probate Allison Boyd.
Shelby Reporter
Local Board of Education members receive All-State School Board Award
The Alabama Association of School Boards honored two local school board members during this year’s AASB convention. Aubrey Miller of the Shelby County Board of Education was one of four All-State School Board Award recipients. An award that is AASB”s highest honor for school board members. “Mr. Aubrey...
Shelby Reporter
Calera boys fall to Helena in holiday county matchup
CALERA – Tis’ the season to give back with the holidays right around the corner. Aside from Calera hosting county rival Helena on Monday, Dec. 12, the Eagles hosted a stuffed animal toy drive to give back this Holiday season. During the halftime break, Calera held a Teddy Bear Toss to promote Toys for Tots.
Shelby Reporter
Helena boys win big against Bibb County
HELENA – Helena applied the pressure defensively on Bibb County on Friday, Dec. 9 in all four quarters. However, after a strong offensive performance in the second quarter, the Helena Huskies defeated the Bibb County Choctaws 65-30. After a close first quarter, Helena led 15-13 before totaling an additional 20 points before the first half concluded. In the process, the Huskies had limited the Choctaws to only being able to tag on five points before the quarter ended.
Shelby Reporter
Montevallo defeats Westminster at Oak Mountain
MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo Bulldogs added another victory to their latest winning streak on Saturday, Dec 10. The Bulldogs defeated Oak Mountain at Westminster 71-50. Montevallo picked up the lead in the first quarter and continued to roll with it for the entirety of the game. The Bulldogs totaled 20 points in the first quarter and another 17 in the second quarter. Before the break, Montevallo led 37-27.
