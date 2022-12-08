ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardeman County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Feds indict truck company owner, tax adviser in Tennessee for PPP fraud

The owner of a Memphis, Tennessee, trucking firm and its outside financial adviser have been indicted on charges relating to allegations of fraud in receiving about $786,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funds. Kevin Shaw is the owner and operator of Freight Masters Group, according to the indictment handed down Tuesday...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 Memphis business owners indicted in PPP loan scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of Memphis business owners each face up to 60 years in jail and $2 million in fines after being indicted Friday for a pandemic relief fraud. The case involves a shipping company that, according to the US Attorney’s Office, partnered with a tax company to get a bigger Paycheck Protection Program loan.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 Memphis business owners charged in pandemic relief fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal grand jury has indicted two Memphis business owners with conspiring to defraud the Federal Paycheck Protection Program of over $786,000. Lisa Evans, 40, of Olive Branch, Mississippi, owner of USA Taxes in Memphis, and Kevin Shaw, 33, of Memphis, owner of Freight Masters, Inc., are charged with conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements to a federally insured bank.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Ground broke for new Dixie facility in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The largest business investment in Jackson broke ground on Friday. The Georgia-Pacific project brings a big impact to the Hub City, along with a new 900,000-square-foot facility. “The largest investment in Madison County’s history from a corporate standpoint, creating jobs, creating economic opportunity, and it’s just...
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

New law in TN will provide more training for security guards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
MEMPHIS, TN
Washington Examiner

Proposed legislation would expand Tennessee school ESA program

(The Center Square) — A school voucher pilot program that began this school year in Davidson and Shelby counties could be expanded if new proposed legislation becomes law. Sen. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga, has proposed Senate Bill 12 to expand the program to any school district, called a Local Education Agency, with more than five schools that was identified as being in the bottom 10% of schools in performance in 2017 and then was also identified as a priority school in the 2015, 2018 and 2021 cycles.
TENNESSEE STATE
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto COVID risk level increased

The COVID-19 data monitoring nonprofit Covid Act Now has noticed an increase in virus cases in DeSoto County and for that reason has raised the Community Risk Level for the virus from “Low” to “Medium.”. That’s because weekly new reported cases in the county have risen to...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
mlgw.com

MLGW to read meters on Saturday, December 10

To better serve our customers and protect them from being billed for 35 or more days of service, it is sometimes necessary for MLGW to read meters on Saturdays. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, we are reading cycle 7. MLGW is the largest three-service public power utility in the nation,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Walmart CEO statement has Memphis shoppers concerned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walmart’s CEO said stores across the country could close if thefts continue. While officials at Walmart say, as of now, no decisions have been made to close stores, the possibility has many concerned about the future of the Walmart location in Whitehaven. From shootings to shoplifting, there has been no shortage of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
mlgw.com

MLGW troubleshooter fatally injured

A Memphis Light, Gas and Water troubleshooter was fatally injured today while working at Lamar Avenue near Tuggle Road. The entire MLGW family is saddened by the loss of our friend and colleague Michael Stewart who was an employee since 2001. Our collective thoughts are with his family and friends...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

JPD seizes over 30 pounds of marijuana

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department shared via Facebook their seizure of marijuana. The department says that investigators with the Metro Narcotics unit seized over 30 pounds of marijuana from a local shipping company. The department says if they did not find it, it would have “been in...
JACKSON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy