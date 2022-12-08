(The Center Square) — A school voucher pilot program that began this school year in Davidson and Shelby counties could be expanded if new proposed legislation becomes law. Sen. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga, has proposed Senate Bill 12 to expand the program to any school district, called a Local Education Agency, with more than five schools that was identified as being in the bottom 10% of schools in performance in 2017 and then was also identified as a priority school in the 2015, 2018 and 2021 cycles.

