freightwaves.com
Feds indict truck company owner, tax adviser in Tennessee for PPP fraud
The owner of a Memphis, Tennessee, trucking firm and its outside financial adviser have been indicted on charges relating to allegations of fraud in receiving about $786,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funds. Kevin Shaw is the owner and operator of Freight Masters Group, according to the indictment handed down Tuesday...
Precautionary boil water notice for parts of Oxford
OXFORD, MS — The City of Oxford has issued a self-imposed precautionary boil water notice following a water main break on South Lamar. This notice is for customers on Pea Ridge Road, portions of South Lamar and in the South Oaks neighborhood that receive water from the City of Oxford.
Ground broke for new Dixie facility in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The largest business investment in Jackson broke ground on Friday. The Georgia-Pacific project brings a big impact to the Hub City, along with a new 900,000-square-foot facility. “The largest investment in Madison County’s history from a corporate standpoint, creating jobs, creating economic opportunity, and it’s just...
Are grocery store prices different based on location?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When people walk into a grocery store, it's expected they'll pay the same amount for the same products at different locations of the same store. However, we found that's not always the case. We compared the prices of some of the most common items bought by...
Ford's BlueOval City creating opportunities for West Tennessee workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the electric truck and battery manufacturing plant Ford BlueOval City rises in Haywood County, about 40 miles north of Memphis, the company is also zeroing in and educating the public around the region about job opportunities. Thursday, Project Director Ermal Faulkner spoke with students at...
New law in TN will provide more training for security guards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
Blight Authority of Memphis turning vacant lots into affordable new homes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An organization is tackling the blight that plagues the city head-on and making changes, one house at a time. The Blight Authority of Memphis works with developers to turn forgotten areas into beautiful places to live. At Wolf River Bluffs in Frayser, what used to be a wooded area is now a […]
Washington Examiner
Proposed legislation would expand Tennessee school ESA program
(The Center Square) — A school voucher pilot program that began this school year in Davidson and Shelby counties could be expanded if new proposed legislation becomes law. Sen. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga, has proposed Senate Bill 12 to expand the program to any school district, called a Local Education Agency, with more than five schools that was identified as being in the bottom 10% of schools in performance in 2017 and then was also identified as a priority school in the 2015, 2018 and 2021 cycles.
tri-statedefender.com
The search for a new superintendent seems to be off to a pretty good start
The search for a new superintendent for Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) seems to be off to a pretty good start. I like the selection process and I love all of the public discourse. Plenty of people have opinions about how the process should unfold, including yours truly. Full disclosure:...
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto COVID risk level increased
The COVID-19 data monitoring nonprofit Covid Act Now has noticed an increase in virus cases in DeSoto County and for that reason has raised the Community Risk Level for the virus from “Low” to “Medium.”. That’s because weekly new reported cases in the county have risen to...
mlgw.com
MLGW to read meters on Saturday, December 10
To better serve our customers and protect them from being billed for 35 or more days of service, it is sometimes necessary for MLGW to read meters on Saturdays. On Saturday, December 10, 2022, we are reading cycle 7. MLGW is the largest three-service public power utility in the nation,...
Walmart CEO statement has Memphis shoppers concerned
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walmart’s CEO said stores across the country could close if thefts continue. While officials at Walmart say, as of now, no decisions have been made to close stores, the possibility has many concerned about the future of the Walmart location in Whitehaven. From shootings to shoplifting, there has been no shortage of […]
Bill would require gun permit in Shelby, Davidson
More than a year after Tennessee's permitless carry bill was signed into law, State Senator London Lamar wants to roll it back in Shelby and Davidson counties.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/09/22 – 12/12/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/09/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/12/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
mlgw.com
MLGW troubleshooter fatally injured
A Memphis Light, Gas and Water troubleshooter was fatally injured today while working at Lamar Avenue near Tuggle Road. The entire MLGW family is saddened by the loss of our friend and colleague Michael Stewart who was an employee since 2001. Our collective thoughts are with his family and friends...
WBBJ
JPD seizes over 30 pounds of marijuana
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department shared via Facebook their seizure of marijuana. The department says that investigators with the Metro Narcotics unit seized over 30 pounds of marijuana from a local shipping company. The department says if they did not find it, it would have “been in...
Free gas given to the first 100 cars at the Community Gas Giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A community gas giveaway took place Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Mapco service station at 459 East E. H. Crump Blvd. near Wellington. The Memphian Incorporated and First Baptist Church Lauderdale partnered to provide free gas to the first 100 cars.
