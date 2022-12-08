ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
The Independent

Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter

Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
People

Whoa! Amazon Shoppers Say This Stick Vacuum 'Does It All' — and It's 75% Off Today

“I find that the Inse stick vac has outdone Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and other cordless vacs” Amazon's Cyber Week deals are in full swing — which means even if you missed out on shopping during Black Friday, you've still got plenty of opportunity to score deals. But if you've been on the hunt for a vacuum cleaner, you're in luck: Right now, you can score a top-rated device for 75 percent off.  That's right: The Inse N5S Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has been marked down to just $110 thanks to...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — & It's Only $15 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down...
Albany Herald

Amazon's checkout page stopped working for some users

Thousands of customers looking to purchase an item on Amazon early Wednesday encountered an error message on the e-commerce site's checkout page, a rare issue for a platform that has become even more of a central shopping hub for countless households during the pandemic. There were more than 9,000 user...
Footwear News

Report: Amazon Could Be Readying to Lay Off 10,000 Workers

Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, according to a report from The New York Times on Monday. According to the report, these cuts would be the largest in the company’s history, and would primarily impact Amazon’s devices organization, retail division and human resources. The reported layoffs would represent less than 1% of Amazon’s global workforce of over 1 million and 3% of its corporate employees.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items

As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
The Hill

Amazon: Holiday shopping weekend ‘biggest ever’

Amazon said Wednesday that it hit record-breaking sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The e-commerce company said the five days between Thanksgiving and the end of Cyber Monday was its “biggest ever” shopping weekend, with customers buying hundreds of millions of toys, clothes and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Echo and home security system Ring.
ZDNet

Show your Amazon delivery driver some love (and money) by saying 'Alexa, thank my driver'

Amazon just announced an initiative to show its delivery drivers some gratitude and, in this case, it's coming straight from the customer. By saying "Alexa, thank my driver," your thanks will be sent to the person that brought you your last delivery and, if they're one of the first one million to receive thanks this way, they'll also get $5 from Amazon.
