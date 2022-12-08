Read full article on original website
Amazon Driver Explains How to Get a Better Delivery: 'If you order from Amazon, this message is for you'
Photo byCredit: TonyWebster (CC BY 2.0) Amazon packages can be a hassle to receive. Still, an Amazon driver has 'insider' tips and advice on making the delivery process easier and safer for everyone.
Should I Cancel Amazon Prime? Here Are 12 Good Reasons
The giant retailer had a year of ups and downs, leaving many wondering: Do I need Amazon Prime?
Amazon's top 10 best-selling items of Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Fire TV Stick, Apple AirPods, and more helped the online retailer hit big over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
CNET
11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon
As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
10 Products You Should Never Use Past Expiration, And 9 Products That Could Live Through An Apocalypse
Just because you still own it doesn’t mean you should use it.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Walmart’s final Black Friday 2022 sale is live: Here are the newest deals
Walmart’s third “Black Friday Deals for Days” 2022 sale is happening now with more markdowns for holiday shoppers. The sale went live at 7 p.m. ET for the general public. Deals will be featured in-stores on Nov. 25 (Black Friday). The perks for Walmart+ members, who received...
Prime members can get an Echo Dot for $1 before Black Friday — here's how
Amazon is offering a 3rd-Gen Echo Dot for just $1 ahead of Black Friday — check out how to get yours.
Amazon Alexa feature lets customers thank delivery drivers
Amazon is celebrating a major shipping milestone by rolling out a new feature that will allow users to thank their delivery driver through their Amazon Alexa devices
Whoa! Amazon Shoppers Say This Stick Vacuum 'Does It All' — and It's 75% Off Today
“I find that the Inse stick vac has outdone Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and other cordless vacs” Amazon's Cyber Week deals are in full swing — which means even if you missed out on shopping during Black Friday, you've still got plenty of opportunity to score deals. But if you've been on the hunt for a vacuum cleaner, you're in luck: Right now, you can score a top-rated device for 75 percent off. That's right: The Inse N5S Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has been marked down to just $110 thanks to...
Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — & It's Only $15 for Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down...
Amazon vs. Walmart: Who Has the Cheaper Grocery Prices?
A study finds Amazon handily beat Walmart for the lowest prices on food and consumables. In other categories, things tightened up.
Albany Herald
Amazon's checkout page stopped working for some users
Thousands of customers looking to purchase an item on Amazon early Wednesday encountered an error message on the e-commerce site's checkout page, a rare issue for a platform that has become even more of a central shopping hub for countless households during the pandemic. There were more than 9,000 user...
Guide: Tips to protect your deliveries from 'porch pirates'
As more shoppers buy online, customers are being warned about porch piracy. Here's how to protect your deliveries.
'Alexa, Thank My Driver': Amazon Is Giving $5 Million In Tips To Amazon Drivers
Amazon is making it easy for customers to tip their drivers with any Amazon Alexa device or the Amazon mobile shopping app for a limited time.
Report: Amazon Could Be Readying to Lay Off 10,000 Workers
Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, according to a report from The New York Times on Monday. According to the report, these cuts would be the largest in the company’s history, and would primarily impact Amazon’s devices organization, retail division and human resources. The reported layoffs would represent less than 1% of Amazon’s global workforce of over 1 million and 3% of its corporate employees.
Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items
As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
Amazon: Holiday shopping weekend ‘biggest ever’
Amazon said Wednesday that it hit record-breaking sales during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The e-commerce company said the five days between Thanksgiving and the end of Cyber Monday was its “biggest ever” shopping weekend, with customers buying hundreds of millions of toys, clothes and Amazon devices like the Kindle, Echo and home security system Ring.
ZDNet
Show your Amazon delivery driver some love (and money) by saying 'Alexa, thank my driver'
Amazon just announced an initiative to show its delivery drivers some gratitude and, in this case, it's coming straight from the customer. By saying "Alexa, thank my driver," your thanks will be sent to the person that brought you your last delivery and, if they're one of the first one million to receive thanks this way, they'll also get $5 from Amazon.
