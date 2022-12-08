Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shop Local in Lake County, Florida - Holiday Gifts & Lunch DowntownLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of FloridaTravel MavenOcala, FL
villages-news.com
The Villages Hospital Emergency Room is shameful
The Villages Hospital Emergency Room is shameful. I went with my neighbor. He had a serious cancer and had contracted COVID. He was extremely ill. The rooms were not clean. Across from us, a patient had defecated and he was ignored for the two hours that we were there. The attendants were aware, but ignored him. There was a lady lying in the hall. She was frightened and confused. No one stopped to administer to her. We tried to comfort her. The one nurse complained that he had triple the patients he normally has.
villages-news.com
Residents accuse officials of squeezing life out of historic African American community
Royal residents accused Sumter County officials Tuesday night of trying to “squeeze the life” out of their historic African-American community. Former slaves founded the community of Royal after the Civil War. Sumter Count commissioners voted in favor of 8G Farms LLC’s application for the rezoning of 136 acres...
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Sumter County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Lake Panasoffkee. Organizers said the giveaway...
ocala-news.com
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital breaks ground on freestanding emergency room
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital recently broke ground on its newest freestanding emergency room, HCA Florida Silver Springs Emergency, which will be a part of the hospital. The groundbreaking ceremony for HCA Florida Silver Springs Emergency was held on Thursday, December 8 at 3741 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala. The...
ocala-news.com
Community Foundation seeks applicants for Angelica G. Muns nursing scholarship
The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County has announced that the window to apply for the 2023 Angelica G. Muns nursing scholarship is now open. Students who are pursuing nursing degrees, as well as post graduate nursing students, are encouraged to apply for the scholarship. Qualified applicants must be enrolled in a certified nursing program in Marion County, maintain a 3.0 GPA throughout their duration of schooling, and continue their career in a Marion County acute healthcare facility.
Video shows large group of invasive herpes monkeys diving from trees near boaters in Central Florida
A study conducted in 2018 from the Centers for Disease Control found that about 25% of the Silver Spring monkey population carried herpes B.
villages-news.com
Reply to letter about the homeless in need of money
After reading your letter, I was angry. Angry at you, not the man who was begging. You seem to have it all figured out. All the details about this man’s situation. A bit presumptuous of you, don’t you think? I’m so tired of judgmental people. You need to count your blessings and mind your own business.
Orlando Health celebrates milestone in construction of new patient tower
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Clermont City officials celebrated a major milestone in the construction of its new, 95-bed patient tower. On Thursday, the final beam of the new hospital expansion was moved into place in Lake County. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
‘The surprise of a lifetime’: Dog missing from Texas for 7 years found in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Seven years ago, a 5-year-old pup named Jazzy got spooked by fireworks in Texas and ran away. Her family searched and searched for her, but Jazzy never came home. Until now. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Seven years later — states away...
villages-news.com
Three Villagers in villa community ordered to remove rock landscaping
Three Villagers in a villa community have been ordered to remove rock landscaping. The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors held three separate public hearings Friday on the illicit rock landscaping in the Alexandria Villas in the Village of Belle Aire. The properties are located on Roanoke Street and...
villages-news.com
Two members of Wildwood Police Department honored for efforts to help community
Two members of the Wildwood Police Department have been honored for their efforts to help the local community. Police Chief Randy Parmer gave a special salute at Monday’s Wildwood Commission meeting to Officer Crystal Acevedo and Evidence Custodian Jessica Farley. Both women were honored with Impact Awards for coordinating...
WCJB
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
villages-news.com
Scaled-down development a tough sell to Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board
A developer hoping to build 122 homes in a farming area had a tough sell Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. Nitai Capital Partners asked the board to annex the property on Edwards Road into the Town of Lady Lake. That would pave the way for the development which would be selling homes at a pricepoint above $300,000.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg residents will no longer have to separate recyclables from garbage
Leesburg residents will no longer have to separate recyclables from garbage as of Jan. 1. All waste collected at the curb will be transported to a waste-to-energy plant that provides “an economic renewable source of energy by safely incinerating waste to produce electricity,” according to an announcement from the city.
Villages Daily Sun
More businesses to open, reopen in The Villages
The Villages continues to be the place for new businesses to open or existing businesses to expand. In 2012, Sumter County, which includes a large portion of The Villages, had about 1,383 private establishments, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. So far this year there are about 2,390 private establishments, which is a 72.8% increase. Several businesses have recently signed leases to open locations in the community for the first time and a few businesses are welcoming the community back after updates or expansions.
villages-news.com
Patrick Pellegrini
Our Dad, a man who showed us when climbing a ladder never to look down, for each step you take only makes you stronger. Where should I start. Patrick, Grandma Fay, and Grandpa Jack’s bambino. Grandpa Jack wanted to name him Pasquale but Grandma Fay convinced him that Patrick was English for Pasquale. Aunt Angel and Aunt Ida’s Fratellino (Baby Brother). Patty Boy, a brother they would soon learn that they could count on for anything.
floridapolitics.com
Jose Juarez announces bid for HD 24 to replace Joe Harding
The Victory Solutions owner has lived in Ocala for 40 years. Ocala business owner Jose Juarez is announcing his candidacy for the not-yet-called Special Election in House District 24 to replace former Rep. Joe Harding. The Republican presented himself as a champion of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ agenda. “The American...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando woman accused of panhandling in middle of traffic for fake funeral
PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of walking in the middle of traffic with her two children to ask for money to go toward a fake funeral. Helene Firu, 37, of Orlando, was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstructing a highway, child neglect, providing law enforcement with a fake name while detained, and scheme to defraud.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights the Country Club of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a lavish country club in Ocala. Our friends at the weekly buzz tell us more about the Country Club of Ocala.
