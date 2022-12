The music world has lost a pioneer, as Herb Deutsch, the co-creator of the Moog Synthesizer along with Bob Moog, has died at the age of 90. He passed on Friday (Dec. 9). Deutsch was a professor, inventor and composer, who served as a professor emeritus at Hofstra University in the field of electronic music and composition.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO