Oklahoma State

Sen. Lankford calls on President Biden for answers after Griner release

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is weighing in about the release of American Brittney Griner.

Griner, who has been serving time in a Russian penal colony after she was convicted of drug charges, was released Thursday morning.

Griner’s freedom was exchanged for Russian prisoner and arms dealer Viktor Bout, also known as “The Merchant of Death.”

Griner was released while U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who remains in Russian custody.

Sen. Lankford shared a video on Twitter, sharing his anger that Whelan was not freed in the exchange.

RMB
1d ago

The sad thing is, Lankford doesn’t have a clue of how really stupid he is being with his assertions on this issue. Bible Belt people are the most hypocritical group of so called God Fearing People America has. 😝

Andy
4d ago

I don't want to hear out of Biden's mouth about gun control, Biden released one of the biggest arms dealers to his comrade Putin. smh

David Silag
11h ago

the Marine was arrested in jailed on Trump's watch, why didn't Trump do anything about it back then? he had 2 years for Christ sakes to get it done. I don't want to hear anything from you Republican whiners

