Bolivar, TN

desotocountynews.com

Saturday sports: Olive Branch, Horn Lake tripped up in the ‘Tangle’

Photo: Madison Young of Olive Branch (24) fights for a rebound against Belmont Saturday at Pontotoc. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Saturday was not a good day for DeSoto County girls basketball at the annual ‘Tangle on the Trail’ Classic at Pontotoc High School. Olive Branch lost to Belmont 63-49 followed by Ingomar outscoring Horn Lake 68-41.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WBBJ

Christmas on Main brings festivities to Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The City of Dyersburg jumpstarted their Christmas on the Square event this weekend. Several businesses in the downtown area stayed open late and even offered free samples to those in attendance. Children had the chance to meet with Santa Claus, Rudolph, Frosty, and the Grinch during...
DYERSBURG, TN
WBBJ

Rain Returns Saturday, Dry For The Jackson Christmas Parade Monday

Did you miss the news earlier? Here is the complete weather broadcast from 6 pm Thursday, December the 8th. Weather Update: Friday December 9th, 2022. Friday was a nice dry day and we got treated to some sunshine peeking through the clouds towards the late afternoon before the sun went down. We’ll remain dry tonight before and upper level low pressure system brings back heavy rain tomorrow. Unlike lately, this system will move on out late Saturday night and we’ll return to dry weather on Sunday. Monday looks dry as well before storms return late Tuesday.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

City makes decision to postpone Jackson’s Christmas parade

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made the decision to postpone the downtown Christmas parade. According to a press release, the Christmas Parade Committee is making the change due to a threat of heavy rain. Originally scheduled for the morning of Saturday, December 10, the parade will...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Local gala raises money for The Place Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —One local church holds a special event. The Salvation Army Worship Center held the Starting Anew Gala event to benefit The Place Jackson. The Place’s mission is to educate and empower women who are without adequate resources and support. The event took place on Saturday at...
JACKSON, TN
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

New law in TN will provide more training for security guards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Ground broke for new Dixie facility in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The largest business investment in Jackson broke ground on Friday. The Georgia-Pacific project brings a big impact to the Hub City, along with a new 900,000-square-foot facility. “The largest investment in Madison County’s history from a corporate standpoint, creating jobs, creating economic opportunity, and it’s just...
JACKSON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Ice skating rink to open for the season in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — An ice skating rink is coming to Lexington for the holidays!. On December 12, the city will have the grand opening of their ice skating rink. This will include a ribbon cutting ceremony. The rink is located in front of the courthouse in Lexington. Lexington city...
LEXINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say 30 cars were broken into Saturday evening in Downtown Memphis. The 30 vehicles were parked in the 300 block of Wagner Place. An Action News 5 viewer says the victims were attending an office Christmas party nearby. At least two of the cars belonged to visitors from out of state.
MEMPHIS, TN
Majic 93.3

The Break Presents – Finesse2tymes

Time is fluid, possessing both the ability to be a tool that either helps or hurts. For Finesse2tymes, the Memphis rapper whose pointed and intricate rap flows made him a standout artist in a packed scene, time explains it all. Making music since the 2010s, Finesse2tymes already had local traction in Memphis, coming up alongside acts like Blac Youngsta and Moneybagg Yo and being part of a crew with them called Memphis Greatest Underrated. The group even released an EP of the same name in 2019. While on the rise, Finesse had a local signature song, "Goin' Straight In," that same year. The stream-of-consciousness track centers on women, fly fashion and getting money.
MEMPHIS, TN

