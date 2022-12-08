Read full article on original website
Related
New 200,000 square foot opens at Liberty Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you are looking to get active, then you are in luck. A new, more than 200,000 square-foot sports and events center opened on Dec. 10 at Liberty Park. It’s one of many projects aimed at turning the park into a destination. The Memphis Sports...
desotocountynews.com
Saturday sports: Olive Branch, Horn Lake tripped up in the ‘Tangle’
Photo: Madison Young of Olive Branch (24) fights for a rebound against Belmont Saturday at Pontotoc. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Saturday was not a good day for DeSoto County girls basketball at the annual ‘Tangle on the Trail’ Classic at Pontotoc High School. Olive Branch lost to Belmont 63-49 followed by Ingomar outscoring Horn Lake 68-41.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Tennessee is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Kooky Canuck. Located in Memphis, this small unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
WBBJ
Christmas on Main brings festivities to Dyersburg
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The City of Dyersburg jumpstarted their Christmas on the Square event this weekend. Several businesses in the downtown area stayed open late and even offered free samples to those in attendance. Children had the chance to meet with Santa Claus, Rudolph, Frosty, and the Grinch during...
WBBJ
Rain Returns Saturday, Dry For The Jackson Christmas Parade Monday
Did you miss the news earlier? Here is the complete weather broadcast from 6 pm Thursday, December the 8th. Weather Update: Friday December 9th, 2022. Friday was a nice dry day and we got treated to some sunshine peeking through the clouds towards the late afternoon before the sun went down. We’ll remain dry tonight before and upper level low pressure system brings back heavy rain tomorrow. Unlike lately, this system will move on out late Saturday night and we’ll return to dry weather on Sunday. Monday looks dry as well before storms return late Tuesday.
WBBJ
City makes decision to postpone Jackson’s Christmas parade
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made the decision to postpone the downtown Christmas parade. According to a press release, the Christmas Parade Committee is making the change due to a threat of heavy rain. Originally scheduled for the morning of Saturday, December 10, the parade will...
WBBJ
Local gala raises money for The Place Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. —One local church holds a special event. The Salvation Army Worship Center held the Starting Anew Gala event to benefit The Place Jackson. The Place’s mission is to educate and empower women who are without adequate resources and support. The event took place on Saturday at...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Tennessee
Mayhap you are finding for a completed list of hospital in the Tennessee locality. In this post, you are going to know a completed list of the greatest hospital that is physically located in the Tennessee locality. You will get a Contact, Website Link information, approximate regular users ratings, address,...
localmemphis.com
New details emerge in the Germantown schools debate
The Shelby County government could fund $77.5 million toward the new Cordova High school. Meanwhile, GHS could be sold by MSCS with help from Germantown.
actionnews5.com
New law in TN will provide more training for security guards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new law will go into effect on Jan.1 in an effort to keep security guards and patrons safe. It’s a law that will have a major impact on the Bluff City as weekend evenings are typically filled with people enjoying a night on Beale Street and around downtown.
WBBJ
Ground broke for new Dixie facility in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The largest business investment in Jackson broke ground on Friday. The Georgia-Pacific project brings a big impact to the Hub City, along with a new 900,000-square-foot facility. “The largest investment in Madison County’s history from a corporate standpoint, creating jobs, creating economic opportunity, and it’s just...
The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
WBBJ
Ice skating rink to open for the season in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — An ice skating rink is coming to Lexington for the holidays!. On December 12, the city will have the grand opening of their ice skating rink. This will include a ribbon cutting ceremony. The rink is located in front of the courthouse in Lexington. Lexington city...
actionnews5.com
30 cars broken into, downtown on Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say 30 cars were broken into Saturday evening in Downtown Memphis. The 30 vehicles were parked in the 300 block of Wagner Place. An Action News 5 viewer says the victims were attending an office Christmas party nearby. At least two of the cars belonged to visitors from out of state.
The Break Presents – Finesse2tymes
Time is fluid, possessing both the ability to be a tool that either helps or hurts. For Finesse2tymes, the Memphis rapper whose pointed and intricate rap flows made him a standout artist in a packed scene, time explains it all. Making music since the 2010s, Finesse2tymes already had local traction in Memphis, coming up alongside acts like Blac Youngsta and Moneybagg Yo and being part of a crew with them called Memphis Greatest Underrated. The group even released an EP of the same name in 2019. While on the rise, Finesse had a local signature song, "Goin' Straight In," that same year. The stream-of-consciousness track centers on women, fly fashion and getting money.
tri-statedefender.com
The search for a new superintendent seems to be off to a pretty good start
The search for a new superintendent for Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) seems to be off to a pretty good start. I like the selection process and I love all of the public discourse. Plenty of people have opinions about how the process should unfold, including yours truly. Full disclosure:...
Ford's BlueOval City creating opportunities for West Tennessee workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the electric truck and battery manufacturing plant Ford BlueOval City rises in Haywood County, about 40 miles north of Memphis, the company is also zeroing in and educating the public around the region about job opportunities. Thursday, Project Director Ermal Faulkner spoke with students at...
Free gas given to the first 100 cars at the Community Gas Giveaway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A community gas giveaway took place Friday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Mapco service station at 459 East E. H. Crump Blvd. near Wellington. The Memphian Incorporated and First Baptist Church Lauderdale partnered to provide free gas to the first 100 cars.
WBBJ
Drive-thru Christmas light show illuminates local state park
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Chickasaw State Park was proud to show off the first day of its annual Christmas lights drive-thru. The drive-thru is called Christmas in the Park and it is a scenic drive through the park with Christmas lights on both sides of the road. These lights...
Memphis mother missing since November, family asking for help
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are still searching for a mother who has been missing for nearly a month. 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit with lettering on the front and a grey and yellow hat. She’s 5 foot 7 and about 140 pounds.
Comments / 0