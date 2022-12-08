Read full article on original website
Fantasy Hockey Values: The tide has finally turned for Andrei Vasilevskiy
In this space, we'll look at which NHL players are seeing their fantasy hockey values rise or fall on a week-to-week basis. This week's article includes Tage on a tear, the Hub rolling as a Flame, a lesser-known winger thriving in the Desert and a not-so-golden Knights' goalie. First Liners...
Hat trick gives Capitals captain Ovechkin 800 career goals
Washington captain Alex Ovechkin, 37, scored the 800th goal of his memorable career on Tuesday night, part of a hat-trick performance in the resurgent Capitals' game against the last-place Blackhawks in Chicago.
