WVNews
Maryland public defenders vote to join state workers' union
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland public defenders voted Tuesday to unionize after a two-year effort. Workers at the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, which employs more than 600 people, voted to certify AFSCME Maryland Council 3 as their exclusive bargaining representative.
WVNews
Oregon governor commutes all 17 of state's death sentences
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that she is commuting the sentences of all of the state's 17 inmates awaiting execution, saying their death sentences will be changed to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Brown, a Democrat with less than a month...
WVNews
3 WVa reporters who condemned interview of ex-coal CEO fired
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three reporters from a Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper in West Virginia say they have been fired after publicly criticizing an interview conducted by their company president with a former coal executive who was convicted of a safety violation in connection with the worst U.S. mine disaster in decades.
WVNews
Dr. Jeffrey Coben
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources rep…
WVNews
Men and dog missing for 10 days found on powerless sailboat
Two men and a pet dog were rescued from a sailboat without power or fuel more than 200 miles off Delaware, 10 days after friends and relatives had last heard from them, the U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday. Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, were sailing from Cape May,...
WVNews
Ohio Senate backs voter ID, host of other election changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans would be required to present photo ID at the voting booth and have fewer days to apply for absentee ballots or to vote early in person under a significantly rewritten bill that sped through committee and floor votes in the Ohio Senate on Tuesday.
WVNews
West Virginia DEP surveying counties and towns interested in dilapidated building grants
CHARLESTON — Due to the continued interest in the pilot phase of its newly established Dilapidated Properties Program, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) distributed a second online survey to county and municipal leaders across the state Friday to gather information and seek input as it works to expand the program.
WVNews
Bus driver shortage persists statewide
West Virginia has not been immune to a countrywide shortage of certified bus drivers to provide transportation for students. The problem and its solution lies with each county and its school system. David Barber is the director of transportation for the West Virginia Department of Education. He said the state...
WVNews
Hurricane's Dean wins Howley Award
Mondrell Dean is the winner of the Howley Award, presented by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, as the premier linebacker in West Virginia, but could make a case for the state's best defensive lineman, safety or running back. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior led Hurricane to a 10-3 record and...
