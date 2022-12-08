ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilchrist County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WCJB

Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala man died in overnight crash

Marion County — A 74-year-old Ocala man died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the man was driving on State Road 35, and he went into the grass median, then through an intersection, heading south in northbound lanes. Then FHP says the man went off...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Florida Highway Patrol concerned about increased auto-pedestrian accidents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two additional auto-pedestrian wrecks in Marion County early Tuesday morning has Florida Highway Patrol concerned. Pedestrians are not taking greater precautions while walking busy streets and intersections. The first occurred in Fort McCoy on East Highway 316 and NE 152nd Street. A second auto-pedestrian wreck occurred near...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Deadly semi-tractor crash in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver was killed when their semi-tractor trailer crashed on I-10 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 2:45 p.m. the driver of a semi-tractor trailer loaded with lumber was headed east. They say the driver ran off the road onto the right...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing; arrest

A domestic argument last week turned violent leaving one Citrus County man facing an aggravated battery charge using a deadly weapon and another man with a knife wound to his side. The Citrus Country Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Glenn Munger, 34, after a deputy went to his home Dec. 5...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Starke Police officers arrest gunman in gas station shooting

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old was arrested by Starke Police after officers say he accidentally shot a woman at a gas station in the city last week. Cole Crosby, 18, is charged with tampering with evidence, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and culpable negligence. Officers say on Dec. 8, Crosby was holding a handgun while in his car at the Circle K on West Brownlee Street.
STARKE, FL
WCJB

ASO deputy is recovering after responding to a vehicle fire.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash on the night of December 10th. The deputy was responding to a call about a vehicle fire near Paynes Prairie on I-75. When he got to the scene around 11:30 p.m. he ran into the back...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man arrested after scamming the City of Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Sixty-five-year-old Glenn Staub was arrested in Hernando County. Dunnellon police said a deal was made between Dunnellon city officials and Staub to construct two pole barns at City Beach. Staub told them he was a certified contractor and gave them paperwork to prove it. He was...
DUNNELLON, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Body found in Micanopy is being investigated as homicide

MICANOPY, Fla. – Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Micanopy yesterday in response to a call about a dead body. Deputies and detectives responded, and the case is being investigated as a homicide. The deceased man has been identified as Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville. Anyone with any...
MICANOPY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested with gun denies involvement in Sweetwater Square shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyrese Jahlyle Pearsall-Nixon, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana after officers stopped his car in connection with the shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on Saturday night. Numerous 911 calls...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

One killed, two wounded in weekend shootings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed and two were wounded in two separate shooting incidents this weekend in Gainesville, in addition to the fatal shooting Friday night in Alachua. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at The Crossings. An adult male was shot just...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County at night on December 11th. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 50-year-old man from Lake City was walking in the road on NW White Springs Avenue. A pick-up truck driving toward him...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy