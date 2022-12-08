Read full article on original website
WCJB
Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex. Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.
WCJB
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
Missing 14-year-old Florida girl found safe
Authorities canceled the Missing Child Alert for Abbie Tomlinson on Monday.
mycbs4.com
Ocala man died in overnight crash
Marion County — A 74-year-old Ocala man died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the man was driving on State Road 35, and he went into the grass median, then through an intersection, heading south in northbound lanes. Then FHP says the man went off...
WCJB
Progress being made in lawsuit between four Micanopy firefighters and the town of Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Negotiators may be closing in on a legal settlement between a group of firefighters and the town of Micanopy. Four firefighters filed a lawsuit against the town in August, claiming time sheets were altered by fire department managers so they wouldn’t receive overtime pay. Federal...
WCJB
Bond revoked for Salt Life co-founder accused of manslaughter for death of Lake City teen
PALM BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has revoked the bond for one of the founders of Salt Life who is charged with manslaughter after he allegedly shot and killed a teenage girl from Lake City. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Michael Troy Hutto on Tuesday after...
WCJB
Florida Highway Patrol concerned about increased auto-pedestrian accidents
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two additional auto-pedestrian wrecks in Marion County early Tuesday morning has Florida Highway Patrol concerned. Pedestrians are not taking greater precautions while walking busy streets and intersections. The first occurred in Fort McCoy on East Highway 316 and NE 152nd Street. A second auto-pedestrian wreck occurred near...
WCJB
‘I will never hear someone call me mom again’: GPD and ASO investigating three shootings over the weekend, 1 ended fatally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the weekend, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies and Gainesville Police officers responded to multiple incidents of gunfire. On Friday evening, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies received a call involving an 18-year-old shot and killed in The Crossings at Santa Fe Apartments. “That was my only...
WCJB
Deadly semi-tractor crash in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver was killed when their semi-tractor trailer crashed on I-10 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 2:45 p.m. the driver of a semi-tractor trailer loaded with lumber was headed east. They say the driver ran off the road onto the right...
Citrus County Chronicle
Domestic dispute leads to stabbing; arrest
A domestic argument last week turned violent leaving one Citrus County man facing an aggravated battery charge using a deadly weapon and another man with a knife wound to his side. The Citrus Country Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacob Glenn Munger, 34, after a deputy went to his home Dec. 5...
WCJB
Starke Police officers arrest gunman in gas station shooting
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old was arrested by Starke Police after officers say he accidentally shot a woman at a gas station in the city last week. Cole Crosby, 18, is charged with tampering with evidence, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and culpable negligence. Officers say on Dec. 8, Crosby was holding a handgun while in his car at the Circle K on West Brownlee Street.
WCJB
ASO is investigating a shooting at “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, from December 9th. Deputies say one man was killed in a shooting around 8 p.m. on December 9th. The shooting happened at building 21 of “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments....
WCJB
ASO deputy is recovering after responding to a vehicle fire.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash on the night of December 10th. The deputy was responding to a call about a vehicle fire near Paynes Prairie on I-75. When he got to the scene around 11:30 p.m. he ran into the back...
WCJB
Drunk man shoots at Hyatt Hotel in Gainesville, threatens another man
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Keystone Heights opened fire at a hotel in downtown Gainesville early on Sunday morning according to Gainesville Police Department officers. The arrest report states Joshua Sheppard, 23, fired at least four shots into an exterior door of the Hyatt Hotel on South Main...
WCJB
Man arrested after scamming the City of Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Sixty-five-year-old Glenn Staub was arrested in Hernando County. Dunnellon police said a deal was made between Dunnellon city officials and Staub to construct two pole barns at City Beach. Staub told them he was a certified contractor and gave them paperwork to prove it. He was...
Have you seen Karen? Citrus County deputies issue Silver Alert for missing 80-year-old woman
CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. — Have you seen Karen Benevente?. Citrus County deputies have issued a Silver Alert for the missing 80-year-old woman last seen at about 2 p.m. Friday in the Citrus Springs area. Benevente left her home on North Buckland Drive in a 2020 gold Honda sedan with...
alachuachronicle.com
Body found in Micanopy is being investigated as homicide
MICANOPY, Fla. – Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Micanopy yesterday in response to a call about a dead body. Deputies and detectives responded, and the case is being investigated as a homicide. The deceased man has been identified as Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville. Anyone with any...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested with gun denies involvement in Sweetwater Square shooting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tyrese Jahlyle Pearsall-Nixon, 22, was arrested yesterday and charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana after officers stopped his car in connection with the shooting at Sweetwater Square apartments on Saturday night. Numerous 911 calls...
alachuachronicle.com
One killed, two wounded in weekend shootings
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One person was killed and two were wounded in two separate shooting incidents this weekend in Gainesville, in addition to the fatal shooting Friday night in Alachua. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at The Crossings. An adult male was shot just...
WCJB
Man dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County
WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County at night on December 11th. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 50-year-old man from Lake City was walking in the road on NW White Springs Avenue. A pick-up truck driving toward him...
