Las Vegas, NV

Du Plessis: Struggling Darren Till ‘his own worst enemy’ ahead of UFC 282 — ‘He’s in his own head’

By Jesse Holland
MMAmania.com
 5 days ago
MMAmania.com

‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’

Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282. The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Darren Till releases statement after UFC 282 loss: ‘This is not a retirement speech’

Darren Till left Las Vegas, Nevada, and UFC 282 last night (Sat., Dec.10, 2022) on a three-fight losing skid and a 1-5 record over his last six fights. It’s not how “The Gorilla” wanted the weekend to go. After more than one year away from active competition because of injuries, Till was hoping to get back in the win column against Dricus du Plessis ... and he came very, very close (watch highlights here).
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Nick Diaz promises ‘whole new me’ in 2023 comeback, targets Israel Adesanya match up

Nate Diaz may have left Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but his big brother, Nick, is still planning a return. The former Strikeforce Welterweight champion ended a six-year hiatus in Sept. 2021, rematching Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Unfortunately for Diaz, he came up short in the Middleweight encounter, suffering an early third round technical knockout loss (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com

UFC 282, The Morning After: The downfall of Darren Till

I don’t want to write an article dissing Darren Till. I like “The Gorilla.” He’s an entertaining follow on social media, and it’s not like Till is without talent. Mediocre fighters don’t knock down Stephen Thompson. They don’t earn title shots or take Robert Whittaker to a split decision. They certainly do not begin their professional fight careers with 18-fight unbeaten streaks.
MMAmania.com

Glover Teixeira ‘excited’ for ‘tough’ Jamahal Hill fight following ‘craziness’ at UFC 282

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira was cageside for the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) main event because the Brazilian was expected to battle the winner of Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev at some point in early 2023. But the UFC 282 headliner ended in a split draw, leaving the strap vacant (because of this), so a frustrated UFC President Dana White hastily booked Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for the loneliest title in combat sports at UFC 283 next month in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MMAmania.com

Latest UFC 283 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Teixeira vs. Hill’ on Jan. 21 in Rio

Start times: ESPN+ PPV, ABC, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card) 205 lbs.: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for vacant light heavyweight title. 125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno. UFC 283 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+ PPV, ABC, ESPN+:. 170 lbs.:...
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Manny Pacquiao schools YouTuber DK Yoo in comeback exhibition boxing bout

Manny Pacquiao was back in action on Saturday night in a boxing exhibition match against South Korean YouTuber and martial artist DK Yoo. Pointless exhibition matches like this are starting to become pretty common amongst the top names in boxing, and Pacquiao stepped into the ring to fight for the first time since his loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. Facing him would be boxing neophyte DK Yoo, whose popular YouTube channel is geared towards traditional martial arts education.
MMAmania.com

Monday Morning Hangover: Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev lose in more ways than one at UFC 282

UFC 282 went down last Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, leaving plenty of fighters feeling the post-fight blues. That includes Darren Till, who was submitted by Dricus du Plessis in the third round of their middleweight affair (highlights). And Bryce Mitchell, who was rag-dolled by Ilia Topuria before getting submitted in the second stanza.
LAS VEGAS, NV

