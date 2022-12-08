Du Plessis: Struggling Darren Till ‘his own worst enemy’ ahead of UFC 282 — ‘He’s in his own head’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Mountain West College Basketball Stories to FollowFlurrySportsLas Vegas, NV
MMAmania.com
‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’
Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282. The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.
MMAmania.com
Video: Nate Diaz blasts Darren Till after UFC 282 submission loss - ‘He sucks’
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star, Nate Diaz, thinks Darren Till sucks after “The Gorilla” was beaten up and submitted by Dricus Du Plessis last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282, which took place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (watch highlights). Indeed, it wasn’t...
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett lays out the case for his UFC 282 win: ‘I know I won that fight, simple as’
Paddy Pimblett walked away from his UFC 282 fight against Jared Gordon with a gift decision, moving his record in 2022 to 3-0. And while this wasn’t the most exciting Paddy “The Baddy” fight we’ve ever seem, Pimblett was more than happy to talk the bout up at the post-fight press conference.
MMAmania.com
Darren Till releases statement after UFC 282 loss: ‘This is not a retirement speech’
Darren Till left Las Vegas, Nevada, and UFC 282 last night (Sat., Dec.10, 2022) on a three-fight losing skid and a 1-5 record over his last six fights. It’s not how “The Gorilla” wanted the weekend to go. After more than one year away from active competition because of injuries, Till was hoping to get back in the win column against Dricus du Plessis ... and he came very, very close (watch highlights here).
MMAmania.com
UFC 283 odds: Jamahal Hill opens as early betting favorite over former champion Glover Teixeira
Jamahal Hill has a history of knocking out Brazilians. Perhaps “Sweet Dreams” can make the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) main event a nightmare for ex-light heavyweight titleholder Glover Teixeira when they go to war for the vacant strap on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MMAmania.com
Julianna Pena bullish on Amanda Nunes trilogy — ‘That’s the only fight I see in my future’
Former UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Pena shocked the world with her second-round submission win over Amanda Nunes in the UFC 269 pay-per-view (PPV) main event back in late 2021, but then failed to retain her title when the promotion granted an immediate rematch in the UFC 277 headliner last July.
MMAmania.com
Nick Diaz promises ‘whole new me’ in 2023 comeback, targets Israel Adesanya match up
Nate Diaz may have left Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but his big brother, Nick, is still planning a return. The former Strikeforce Welterweight champion ended a six-year hiatus in Sept. 2021, rematching Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Unfortunately for Diaz, he came up short in the Middleweight encounter, suffering an early third round technical knockout loss (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler? Dana White says, ‘I never said that ... ever’
Dana White is a master at spitting out powerful soundbytes and making viral news announcements. The guy is a one man headline factory, which may explain the reason he gets so angry when he sees mixed martial arts (MMA) news sites twisting his perfectly crafted narratives into basic clickbait. The...
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor facing yet another lawsuit following alleged ‘social media barrage’ of harassment, intimidation
Former UFC featherweight “Hammer” Artem Lobov was known for his aggressive offense inside the cage and it appears the one-time “Ultimate Fighter” will be taking the same approach in court, evidenced by a second lawsuit in the works against former friend and SBG Ireland training partner Conor McGregor.
MMAmania.com
Ilia Topuria knows he won’t get Paddy Pimblett fight: ‘UFC’s protecting him from me’
Ilia Topuria continues to stalk Paddy Pimblett in hopes of an eventual fight, even if he believes Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will never allow the two to share the cage together. Topuria fought Bryce Mitchell in the opening fight of the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event, mauling the previously undefeated...
MMAmania.com
UFC 282, The Morning After: The downfall of Darren Till
I don’t want to write an article dissing Darren Till. I like “The Gorilla.” He’s an entertaining follow on social media, and it’s not like Till is without talent. Mediocre fighters don’t knock down Stephen Thompson. They don’t earn title shots or take Robert Whittaker to a split decision. They certainly do not begin their professional fight careers with 18-fight unbeaten streaks.
MMAmania.com
UFC 282’s Jared Gordon reacts to controversial Paddy Pimblett loss: ‘I was robbed — everyone knows it’
Jared Gordon has reacted to his controversial unanimous decision loss to Paddy Pimblett last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282, which took place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. After 10 straight finishes, the ringside judges finally had some work to do in “Sin City.” And it...
MMAmania.com
Glover Teixeira ‘excited’ for ‘tough’ Jamahal Hill fight following ‘craziness’ at UFC 282
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira was cageside for the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) main event because the Brazilian was expected to battle the winner of Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev at some point in early 2023. But the UFC 282 headliner ended in a split draw, leaving the strap vacant (because of this), so a frustrated UFC President Dana White hastily booked Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for the loneliest title in combat sports at UFC 283 next month in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MMAmania.com
UFC fighter threatens to ‘beat up’ Barstool boss Dave Portnoy after Paddy Pimblett praise at UFC 282
UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett was screaming for his “Fight of the Night” bonus after scoring a controversial decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 last weekend in Las Vegas. It appears the only person to agree with “The Baddy” was Barstool boss Dave Portnoy, who echoed the sentiment on his official Twitter account.
MMAmania.com
Latest UFC 283 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Teixeira vs. Hill’ on Jan. 21 in Rio
Start times: ESPN+ PPV, ABC, ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card) 205 lbs.: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill for vacant light heavyweight title. 125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno. UFC 283 Main Card, Prelims On ESPN+ PPV, ABC, ESPN+:. 170 lbs.:...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Manny Pacquiao schools YouTuber DK Yoo in comeback exhibition boxing bout
Manny Pacquiao was back in action on Saturday night in a boxing exhibition match against South Korean YouTuber and martial artist DK Yoo. Pointless exhibition matches like this are starting to become pretty common amongst the top names in boxing, and Pacquiao stepped into the ring to fight for the first time since his loss to Yordenis Ugas in August 2021. Facing him would be boxing neophyte DK Yoo, whose popular YouTube channel is geared towards traditional martial arts education.
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev lose in more ways than one at UFC 282
UFC 282 went down last Sat. night (Dec. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, leaving plenty of fighters feeling the post-fight blues. That includes Darren Till, who was submitted by Dricus du Plessis in the third round of their middleweight affair (highlights). And Bryce Mitchell, who was rag-dolled by Ilia Topuria before getting submitted in the second stanza.
MMAmania.com
Jamahal Hill offered surprise title shot just seconds after UFC 282’s depressing main event concluded
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has been known to act quickly when it comes to booking last-second replacement fights, but have we ever seen a championship title fight booked before the current fighters competing for said title have even left the cage?. Following a generally disappointing Light Heavyweight title fight between...
MMAmania.com
Raul Rosas Jr. wants quick turnaround, fight alongside Brandon Moreno at UFC 283
Raul Rosas Jr. wants to go to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for UFC 283, which will take place inside Jeunesse Arena on Jan. 21, 2023, and fight alongside interim Flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno. UFC 282 was a memorable debut for Rosas Jr. last night (Dec. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena...
MMAmania.com
‘Uncrowned champion’ Magomed Ankalaev done with Vegas (not UFC): ‘The judges were horrible’
Magomed Ankalaev fully expected to hear, “AND NEW!” after his main event for the vacant 205-pound crown opposite Jan Blachowicz at UFC 282 this past weekend (Dec. 10, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, concluded. Unfortunately for both Light Heavyweight competitors, both had their hands not raised as the...
