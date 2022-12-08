Read full article on original website
Who Was the 'Boy in the Box'? Police Breakthrough After 65 Years of Mystery
Police have previously said identifying the boy is just the beginning, and authorities are readying themselves to look for suspects.
'Boy in the Box' Joseph Zarelli's Killer 'May Never' Be Caught, Cops Admit
"We may never make an identification" of the person or persons responsible for the death of "Boy in the Box" Joseph Augustus Zarelli, police said.
Identity of Slain 'Boy in the Box' to Be Revealed 65 Years After Death
Police are confident they now know the identity of the boy and that they have located his birth certificate after a DNA breakthrough.
Police Identify Philadelphia's 'Boy In The Box,' City's Oldest Cold Case
More than half a century after police found the body of a young boy stuffed into a cardboard box, investigators were able to use genetic genealogy to identify him as Joseph Augustus Zarelli. More than 65 years after the body of a young boy who had been starved, beaten and...
Ted Cruz’s 14-year-old daughter stabs her own arms in their Texas home
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s family is requesting privacy after his teenage daughter was reportedly taken to the hospital with self-inflicted stab wounds. Police were called to the Republican senator’s Houston home Tuesday night, following reports of a 14-year-old with wounds on their arms, according to ABC affiliate KTRK.
toofab.com
Texas Attorney Found Dead After Allegedly Pulling Gun on Girlfriend In Shocking Bar Video
He was arrested and released earlier this week. A Texas man who made headlines after video showing him allegedly pulling a gun on his girlfriend during her shift at an Austin bar has died. Gavin Rush, a 41-year-old attorney, was found dead Wednesday around 4:25 pm, the Austin Police Department...
FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle
A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
Trafficked nanny was paid $40 a month, forced to live in storage room, CA officials say
Despite promising her a three-month work commitment, the couple kept the live-in nanny for more than two years, holding on to her passport and restricting her from leaving the home, prosecutors said.
Woman Killed in Front of 8-Year-Old Daughter by Boyfriend Who Then Turned Gun on Himself
32-year-old Kenia Osorio was killed outside of a Houston, Texas, hospital while her daughter was in the vehicle with her A woman was murdered in front of her 8-year-old daughter by her boyfriend who then turned the gun on himself in a car outside a Houston, Texas hospital, authorities said. The child was sitting in the back seat when the incident occured in the parking lot of Texas Children's Hospital West Campus around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Houston Police Department. The child was...
Two Arizona Brothers Sentenced for Concealing 17-Year-Old Girl’s Body in Plastic Tote After Mysterious Death
Two brothers from Arizona have been sentenced for the parts they played in concealing the corpse of a 17-year-old girl last year. On Oct. 5, 2021, 17-year-old Destiny Munoz was found inside of a plastic container by police in Phoenix. Her body was in an advanced state of decomposition wrapped in plastic and tape.
New Homeowner Finds Body of Former Tenant in Basement: Police
Officers are investigating after the body of a 71-year-old woman was discovered in a property in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.
State Documents Reveal Potential Motive for Vanessa Guillen Murder
Just two years after Vanessa Guillen's murder, state documents have revealed a potential motive.
Polygamous leader had at least 20 wives, many of them minors, and punished disobedient followers, FBI says
The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents allege. Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus...
Idaho college murders: The rumours and conspiracy theories ruled out by investigators
Over three weeks have passed since four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in the small college town of Moscow – with no suspects identified, no arrests made and the murder weapon nowhere to be found.Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found murdered in the off-campus home that the three female students shared in the early hours of 13 November.The four victims were all stabbed multiple times with a fixed-blade knife and are believed to have died at around 3am or 4am that morning.Their bodies went undiscovered for...
Family of boy thrown from third-floor Mall of America balcony reaches settlement with the mall, attorneys say
More than three years after a boy was thrown over a balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota, the child's family has reached a settlement with the mall, the family's attorneys said.
Documents Reveal Suspect In Kingfisher Co. Quadruple Murder Allegedly Shot 5th Person Who Survived
New details are emerging in the quadruple murder at a Kingfisher County Marijuana farm in late November. Authorities now say a fifth person was shot at the scene, but survived. According to new documents, three other people were working at the farm at the time. One of them says the...
Arizona Polygamist Cult Leader Allegedly Kept Child Brides, Wanted To Marry Daughter
Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Leader Samuel Rappylee Bateman allegedly had “approximately 50 followers and over 20 wives, many of whom are minors,” federal prosecutors say. An alleged Arizona polygamist cult leader is accused of having as many as 20 wives, several of whom were...
Police identify youngest Virginia Walmart shooting victim as 16-year-old boy
The youngest victim in the mass shooting that killed six at a Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, was identified by officials Friday as 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron. City officials previously withheld identifying the 16-year-old, who was an employee at the Virginia Walmart, "due to him being a minor." Police identified Chavez-Barron...
Food truck ‘mystery man’, roommates and ex-boyfriend all ruled out as suspects in Idaho university murders
Idaho police have ruled out an ex-boyfriend, a mysterious man captured on a food truck’s web camera, and two college roomates as suspects in the shocking 13 November murder of four University of Idaho students.Families, friends, and community members are still searching for answers in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, in what police believe was an attack with a “large knife.”Initial efforts focused on investigating a man captured in surveillance footage as Mogen and Goncalves stopped in the early morning at a food truck shortly before returning to...
What DNA Found at Idaho Murder Scene Could Reveal About Killer
Experts explained to Newsweek that possible DNA left at the scene could help investigators "generate a physical profile of the individual."
