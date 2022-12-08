ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC News

FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle

A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
WISE COUNTY, TX
People

Woman Killed in Front of 8-Year-Old Daughter by Boyfriend Who Then Turned Gun on Himself

32-year-old Kenia Osorio was killed outside of a Houston, Texas, hospital while her daughter was in the vehicle with her A woman was murdered in front of her 8-year-old daughter by her boyfriend who then turned the gun on himself in a car outside a Houston, Texas hospital, authorities said. The child was sitting in the back seat when the incident occured in the parking lot of Texas Children's Hospital West Campus around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to the Houston Police Department. The child was...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Idaho college murders: The rumours and conspiracy theories ruled out by investigators

Over three weeks have passed since four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in the small college town of Moscow – with no suspects identified, no arrests made and the murder weapon nowhere to be found.Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found murdered in the off-campus home that the three female students shared in the early hours of 13 November.The four victims were all stabbed multiple times with a fixed-blade knife and are believed to have died at around 3am or 4am that morning.Their bodies went undiscovered for...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Food truck ‘mystery man’, roommates and ex-boyfriend all ruled out as suspects in Idaho university murders

Idaho police have ruled out an ex-boyfriend, a mysterious man captured on a food truck’s web camera, and two college roomates as suspects in the shocking 13 November murder of four University of Idaho students.Families, friends, and community members are still searching for answers in the deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, in what police believe was an attack with a “large knife.”Initial efforts focused on investigating a man captured in surveillance footage as Mogen and Goncalves stopped in the early morning at a food truck shortly before returning to...
MOSCOW, ID
NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

