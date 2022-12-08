Over three weeks have passed since four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in the small college town of Moscow – with no suspects identified, no arrests made and the murder weapon nowhere to be found.Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found murdered in the off-campus home that the three female students shared in the early hours of 13 November.The four victims were all stabbed multiple times with a fixed-blade knife and are believed to have died at around 3am or 4am that morning.Their bodies went undiscovered for...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO