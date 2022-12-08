Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
What time is Argentina vs Croatia in USA today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup semifinal
Argentina and Croatia clash in what is a massive opening World Cup semifinal today. Argentina, backed by some Lionel Messi magic and stunning penalty saves from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, were able to see off a spirited Netherlands comeback in their quarterfinal via a penalty shootout — although they almost threw it away by giving up a two-goal lead late on.
Sporting News
When are the World Cup semifinals? Full details for Qatar 2022 final four clashes
The 2022 World Cup moves into its semi final stage, with two huge games on the horizon in Qatar. Croatia will be aiming to reach a second successive World Cup final, as they take on Lionel Messi's Argentina, with defending champions France up against tournament surprise package Morocco. The matches...
Sporting News
France vs Morocco prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 semifinal
Defending champions against underdog challenger, a true David vs. Goliath meeting as France, the 2018 title holders take on Morocco, the first African nation to ever reach the World Cup semifinals. Les Bleus managed to squeak by a tough challenge from England thanks to Harry Kane's late missed penalty, but...
Sporting News
Argentina vs Croatia score, result, highlights: Messi World Cup magic and Alvarez double books final spot
Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez fired Argentina to a place in the World Cup final with a dominant 3-0 semifinal win over Croatia at Lusail Stadium. Croatia, aiming to reach back-to-back finals after their 2018 heroics, were the better side during a cagey opening half-hour but goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic brought down Alvarez as the Manchester City striker lifted the ball over him.
Sporting News
Julian Alvarez goal from midfield: Argentina star scores on solo run in World Cup semifinal vs Croatia
Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez was not meant to be playing this central of a role for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Argentina squad is bursting with attacking talent, with the presence of Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa, Thiago Almada, and many others around the roster.
Sporting News
Lionel Messi makes World Cup's best defender looks silly on vintage move in Argentina rout of Croatia
Lionel Messi has spent much of his nearly 20-year career mystifying defenders. Whether it is deft drops of the shoulder, inch-perfect jinks or his patented nutmegs, it seems La Pulga has every tool at his disposal to leave opposite numbers in a wake. He added to his collection on Tuesday,...
Sporting News
When does the January transfer window open and close? Key dates for winter signings in 2022/23
The ongoing FIFA World Cup may have put the majority of world football's domestic seasons to a temporary stop, but it'll take more than that to halt the transfer rumour mill, which is only intensifying as January edges ever closer. Most leagues' seasons still have a long way to go...
Sporting News
Lionel Messi's kids: Sons' names, ages, places of birth and clubs they play for
When he endured a difficult year on the pitch in 2021, football superstar Lionel Messi said his children had helped him learn to overcome the pain of defeat – because there are more important things in life. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has tributes to his children tattooed on...
Sporting News
Everything to know about Luka Modric: Trophies, contract, salary, net worth, wife and family of Croatia star
At the age of 37, Croatia star Luka Modric is proving that age is no barrier in football, as he continues to win trophy after trophy and is leading his country on yet another magical World Cup run. Not only is he a legend for his club Real Madrid, but...
Comments / 0