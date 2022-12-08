ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

What time is Argentina vs Croatia in USA today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup semifinal

Argentina and Croatia clash in what is a massive opening World Cup semifinal today. Argentina, backed by some Lionel Messi magic and stunning penalty saves from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, were able to see off a spirited Netherlands comeback in their quarterfinal via a penalty shootout — although they almost threw it away by giving up a two-goal lead late on.
Sporting News

When are the World Cup semifinals? Full details for Qatar 2022 final four clashes

The 2022 World Cup moves into its semi final stage, with two huge games on the horizon in Qatar. Croatia will be aiming to reach a second successive World Cup final, as they take on Lionel Messi's Argentina, with defending champions France up against tournament surprise package Morocco. The matches...
Sporting News

Argentina vs Croatia score, result, highlights: Messi World Cup magic and Alvarez double books final spot

Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez fired Argentina to a place in the World Cup final with a dominant 3-0 semifinal win over Croatia at Lusail Stadium. Croatia, aiming to reach back-to-back finals after their 2018 heroics, were the better side during a cagey opening half-hour but goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic brought down Alvarez as the Manchester City striker lifted the ball over him.
Sporting News

Lionel Messi's kids: Sons' names, ages, places of birth and clubs they play for

When he endured a difficult year on the pitch in 2021, football superstar Lionel Messi said his children had helped him learn to overcome the pain of defeat – because there are more important things in life. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has tributes to his children tattooed on...

