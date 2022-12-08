Read full article on original website
Related
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Considered day-to-day
General manager Landry Fields said Tuesday that Collins (ankle) is rehabbing well and is now being viewed as "day-to-day," Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports. The Hawks haven't indicated that Collins has returned to full-contact, full-court practice since spraining his left ankle Nov. 30, so he'll presumably...
CBS Sports
Heat might be wise to trade Jimmy Butler and start over, but we would also be wise to stop counting them out
The Miami Heat just wrapped up a rough week in what has, so far, been a rough season, losing to the Detroit Pistons, the Memphis Grizzlies -- who were without a Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- and finally the Spurs on Saturday night to fall to 12-15 overall. If the postseason stared today, Miami would squeak into the last play-in spot.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Purdue jumps to No. 1 in Top 25 And 1 after Alabama beats top-ranked Houston
Nate Oats has in short order turned Alabama into a consistent winner that's committed to a style that makes the Crimson Tide a dangerous matchup for anybody. They play fast. They shoot 3-pointers. They guard. They're really good. Houston became the latest program to see it up close Saturday. That's...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Dealing with ankle sprain
Green is probable for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Green presumably picked up the ankle injury during Saturday's win over Boston, in which he totaled 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes, but the issue doesn't appear to be significant and shouldn't sideline him for the first half of a back-to-back set. Across his past eight appearances, the defensive-minded forward has averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Back on injury report
Davis is probable for Tuesday's game against the Celtics due low back tightness, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports. Davis has been a regular on the Lakers' injury report due to a back injury, but he's shown that he can play through the issue. Expect the team to confirm his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports
Lakers rumors: L.A. interested in Bojan Bogdanovic, but Pistons reluctant to trade veteran, per report
Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic had his best game of the season on Sunday night, dropping 38 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. His shooting display, which included six made 3-pointers, was so impressive that the Lakers are now apparently interested in trading for him. As the...
CBS Sports
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Expects to play Monday night
Doubs (ankle) said Tuesday that he expects to play in Monday's matchup against the Rams, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Doubs hasn't played since suffering a right high-ankle sprain on the Packers' first offensive play against the Lions in Week 9. The rookie wideout returned to practice during Week 13 prep but remained sidelined for the divisional matchup against the Bears. Doubs is feeling confident he'll return to game action following Green Bay's Week 14 bye, but his participation at practice Wednesday will likely provide a clearer picture on his status for Monday's matchup against Los Angeles.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Disappears against Texans
Lamb recorded five receptions on six targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Texans. The Cowboys came into the game as heavy favorites and operated as such, focusing on establishing the rushing attack. However, the Texans hung around and held a small lead for the majority of the game, which forced Dallas to open up its offense. Even so, Lamb couldn't get going and had to settle for a 13-yard reception as his longest gain of the game. Lamb's yardage total was his second lowest of the season and worst output since Week 1.
CBS Sports
49ers' Deebo Samuel: Hurts left knee Sunday
Samuel was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a left knee injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Near the end of a three-yard carry in which he coughed up the ball to the Bucs in the second quarter, Samuel was bent backward by multiple Tampa Bay defenders and clutched at his left knee after the play. The nature of the injury isn't known, but if he's unable to return, he'll end Week 14 with four catches (on five targets) for 43 yards, four carries for 21 yards and a rushing touchdown.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Krejci: Won't play Tuesday
Krejci (lower body) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Krejci is being held out for a second straight contest as a precautionary measure after taking part in the morning skate. His next opportunity to play will be Thursday's tilt with Los Angeles. Pavel Zacha is expected to center the second line again in Krejci's absence.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Limited success in loss
Cook rushed 15 times for 23 yards and a touchdown and secured one of two targets for 13 yards in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Cook appeared to be on his way to a productive day when he capped off a 10-play, 75-yard march late in the first quarter with a one-yard touchdown rush, but the rest of his afternoon, which included a lost fumble deep in Lions territory near the end of the first half, was a study in frustration. He found running room at a premium against a quietly improving Detroit rush defense, leaving him with his second-lowest yardage tally of the season. The talented back will aim to make up for the lackluster day and get into the end zone for a third straight game in a Saturday afternoon home matchup versus the Colts in Week 15.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Jaw-dropping numbers in loss
Jefferson secured 11 of 15 targets for 223 yards in the Vikings' 34-23 loss to the Lions on Sunday. Jefferson comfortably led the Vikings in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, with the fact Minnesota had to go pass-heavy as the game went on naturally benefitting the star receiver. He logged a team-long 47-yard catch along the way, and he's now just one grab away from his second straight 100-yard reception campaign. Jefferson's first opportunity to build on his season-best yardage tally comes in a Saturday afternoon home matchup against the Colts in Week 15.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Moved off top line
Bailey was placed on the second line during practice Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. This move may have just as much to do with finding the best winger to play with Mathew Barzal as it does the play of Bailey. That being said, Bailey's play hasn't been anything to write home about. He only has four goals and nine points in 25 games this season and hasn't scored in eight games. Bailey will get a chance to break that streak on Tuesday versus the Bruins.
CBS Sports
Jets' Denzel Mims: Three catches after Davis injury
Mims caught three of five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Bills. Mims was more involved after Corey Davis (head) exited in the first half. Davis took a knee to the head, so his absence may linger through Week 15 against the Lions and beyond, and Mims should see an uptick in playing time for the duration of his fellow wide receiver's absence.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Being evaluated for concussion
Wilson left Sunday's contest versus the Chiefs after hitting his head hard on the turf at the end of a scramble in the fourth quarter, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Wilson remained on the ground for a spell before slowly making his way to the sideline tent and eventually the locker room, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. The Broncos announced shortly thereafter that Wilson was being evaluated for a concussion, which, if confirmed, will end his Week 14 with 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 23-for-36 passing and four carries for 57 yards.
CBS Sports
Jets' Mike White: Joins teammates for trip home
White traveled back to New York on the team plane after injuring his ribs during Sunday's 20-12 loss in Buffalo, Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reports. White twice handed the offense over to Joe Flacco while being evaluated for a rib issue, but he was able to return both times and finish out the contest, completing 27 of 44 passes for 268 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. Afterward, Jets medical personnel sent White to a Buffalo-area hospital to be examined further, but those tests appear to have checked out OK as well. In any case, White's status will be one to watch as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to keep playing through the pain next Sunday against the Lions.
CBS Sports
Titans' Derrick Henry: Excels in loss
Henry rushed the ball 17 times for 121 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-22 loss to the Jaguars. He added three receptions on five targets for 34 yards. Henry looked to be taking over the game early, as he managed 82 rushing yards and a touchdown through the Titans' first three drives. Needless to say, he slowed considerably from there and also had a key fumble late in the second quarter that arguably changed the trajectory of the game. Despite that crucial mistake, Henry managed his first 100-yard rushing performance since Week 9 and his first rushing score since Week 11.
CBS Sports
Bills vs. Dolphins weather: After using sideline heaters in L.A., here's what awaits Tua and Miami in Buffalo
You've probably heard that the Dolphins' sideline included bench heaters during Sunday night's game against the Chargers, despite the temperature being in the mid 50s. The extra heat didn't register in a win, however, as Miami fell behind early before being on the short end of a 23-17 score. In...
Comments / 0