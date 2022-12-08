Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: New payment program worth millions by Kathy Hochul could benefit youMark StarNew York City, NY
Opinion: OMNY Does Not Save Us Money, MTARemington WriteNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
How Rich Is Miley Cyrus?
She rose to fame as Disney star Hannah Montana, but Miley Cyrus has created an identity of her own. The multitalented singer has impressively mastered television, film and music. The Future of...
Delish
'George And Tammy' Star Jessica Chastain Just Shut Down The Red Carpet In A Plunging Dress
As someone known for projects like The Eyes of Tammy Faye and her new Showtime miniseries George and Tammy, Jessica Chastain has taken lots of career risks. But she's equally known for being adventurous on the red carpet. Most recently, in mid-November, the 45-year-old actress had everyone in awe when...
Kelly Clarkson Says She Couldn’t Reach Microphone at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Without Height-Boosting Heels for Daytime Talk Show Award
Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program. The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material. Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain. The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled...
Katie Holmes Layers a Mini-Dress Over Blue Jeans at 2022 Jingle Ball Concert in N.Y.C.
Katie Holmes is bringing back an early 2000s fashion trend — a mini dress over jeans. The Alone Together writer, director, producer and actress, 43, walked the red carpet at the 2022 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball concert in New York City on Friday evening, where she looked confident, casual and comfortable in her attire.
Actress Octavia Spencer who started her film career in Mississippi to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
The actress who began her career in Mississippi and won the Academy Award for her performance in “The Help” filmed in the Magnolia State, will forever have place in the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month. Academy-Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer will have her star dedicated with the more...
talentrecap.com
Derek Hough, Julianne Hough Sing and Dance to Open Disney Holiday Special
Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough recently teamed up with his sister and former DWTS pro Julianne Hough to host The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. The special aired over the weekend and featured a festive opening number from the talented siblings. Derek Hough, Julianne Hough Open...
talentrecap.com
Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert Share Behind the Scenes of Their ‘Kiss the Girl’ Dance
Derek Hough and his fiancée Hayley Erbert recently shared a dance video set to “Kiss the Girl” from The Little Mermaid. In a new video, the couple reacted to the routine and shared some behind-the-scenes tidbits about how it was filmed. Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert React to...
ETOnline.com
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged: 'He Agreed to Hang Out Forever'
The Dear Evan Hansen stars announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Friday, both sharing sweet photos of the proposal, the engagement ring and the celebration afterward. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, wrote on his Instagram post of the intimate moment they got engaged. He...
‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Highlights: Duets with Fallon and Dolly, Cher Talks Ditching Elvis, ‘Kellyoke’ Covers of Gaga and More
What a week or two for the award-winning singer and television host Kelly Clarkson. Over the past two weeks, the TV personality has hosted conversations with Dolly Parton and Cher and featured song performances, covering Lady Gaga, The White Stripes, Lizzo, and more. Let’s take each moment from the week,...
BET
Mariah Carey, Debbie Allen, Jennifer Beals And More React To Irene Cara's Death
After the news broke about the sudden passing of Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer best known for singing the title songs to the movies “Fame” and “Flashdance,” several celebrity tributes have poured in to honor the 63-year-old. On Saturday (Nov. 26), Cara’s publicist Judith A. Moose...
brides.com
Ben Platt Shares New Photos from His Engagement to Noah Galvin
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin announced their engagement on November 25, 2022 with a series of sweet photos from the intimate proposal. Now, the former Broadway stars are sharing even more details behind the romantic evening, which took place at Laser Wolf Brooklyn. On December 5, 2022, Platt posted a ten more sentimental images from the night he proposed to Galvin. “More 💍💕,” he writes on social media. “Thanks to all who made it special.”
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Heidi Klum At ‘People’s Choice Awards’ 2022
Supermodel and Tv Personality Heidi Klum arrived to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on December 6, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Klum arrived at the star studded affair in style wearing a geometric green & white mini dress with white statement thigh-high killer boots!
TVLine Items: Dolly Joins Miley for NYE, Vikings: Valhalla Premiere and More
Miley is teaming up with Dolly to ring in 2023. Dolly Parton will succeed Pete Davidson as Miley Cyrus’ cohost for NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023, airing live from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 pm-12:30 am ET. Musical performances and special guests will be announced at a later date. Press PLAY above to watch a promo. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Vikings: Valhalla‘s eight-episode Season 2 will release Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on Netflix. * Home Economics has cast Eddie Cibrian (Rosewood, Third Watch) and Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop, The Originals) in recurring roles, our sister site...
Digital Trends
Where to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas (both versions)
When someone asks you which fictional character best represents Christmas, which one immediately comes to mind? OK, besides Santa Claus? Some Gen-Xers might conjure up Macauley Culkin’s Kevin McCallister from Home Alone. Gen Z may offer Will Ferrell as the titular Elf. But to many baby boomers, there remains only one character who symbolizes the holidays: the Grinch!
talentrecap.com
Selma Blair Wins People’s Choice Award for Competition Contestant of 2022
Dancing with the Stars Season 31 celebrity Selma Blair was a winner at Tuesday night’s People’s Choice Awards. The actress took home the award for Competition Contestant of 2022. To make the honor even more special, the award was presented by her friend Sarah Michelle Gellar. Selma Blair...
Collider
New 'Babylon' Featurette Lets Audiences Discover Justin Hurwitz's "Score For the Ages"
Paramount Pictures just released a new featurette that gives audiences the chance to listen to the score for the upcoming Damien Chazelle epic Babylon. The Academy Award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz, who is best known for his imaginative and original score for 2016’s La La Land, revealed how the sounds of a screaming sax and wailing trumpet of jazz mixed with modern elements created what star Margot Robbie describes as “a score for the ages.”
Watch: Lea Michele performs 'I'm the Greatest Star' on 'Late Night'
Lea Michele performed "I'm the Greatest Star" from the Broadway musical "Funny Girl" on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Michael B. Jordan Suits Up in Custom Purple Prada Look for Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television
Michael B. Jordan donned a purple suit for the Critics Choice Association’s fifth annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in Los Angeles on Monday. For the evening, in which Jordan received an award for his work in the entertainment industry, he wore a custom Prada double-breasted suit. His double-breasted suit jacket was paired with matching slacks and a black button-up shirt. More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MorePrada Extends Miami at Art BaselWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals To coordinate his outfit, Jordan went for a pair of shiny dark brown dress shoes....
Taylor Swift to Direct Feature Film for Searchlight Pictures Based on Her Own Original Script
Taylor Swift is set to direct a feature film for Searchlight Pictures based on a script she wrote herself. Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement, “Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.” The title and other details have not yet been confirmed.
