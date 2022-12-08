ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

GOP caucus called this month to replace Polk on city council

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
 5 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind. − Ed Carroll, Delaware County Republican County chairman, has called a caucus of the precinct committee members in city council district 4 for 6 p.m. Dec. 19. The caucus, to be at Republican headquarters, 301 W. Main St., will choose a replacement for Brad Polk, council member for district 4.

Polk presented his resignation at the council meeting on Monday. It is effective Dec. 31. The District 4 council member is leaving city government after he was chosen by a caucus of GOP committeemen throughout the county to become the next Delaware County Treasurer on Jan. 1.

Carroll is the current county treasurer but won an uncontested race for county auditor in November. He leaves the treasurer's job to become auditor on Jan. 1.

According to a flyer notifying the public of the latest caucus, persons interested in filling the city council position must be a register voter of Delaware County, reside in District 4, not be a felon, have voted a Republican Party ballot in last two primary elections participated in and submit candidacy forms at least 72 hours before the caucus.

To obtain candidacy forms, Carroll is asking candidates to submit a letter of interest to him via email at info@delawarecounty.gop or by mail at 301 W. Main St., Muncie, IN 47305.

The caucus is not open to the public. It is open only to voting committee members and candidates for the council seat.

Polk said last week that a few people had contacted him seeking his support form the post and that he had decided to back Isaac Miller, who currently serves on the Muncie Redevelopment Commission.

