Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Argentina erupts in joy after team reaches World Cup final
The streets of Argentina have turned into a party as the national team beat Croatia by a comfortable 3-0 and earned this soccer-crazed South American country a spot in the World Cup final
Why Did Brazilian Soccer Star Neymar Jr. and Bruna Biancardi Break Up?
Find out what Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar da Silva Santos Jr.'s ex-fiancée, Bruna Biancardi, said following reports about why they split.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Ivana Knoll makes naughty promise if Croatia wins the World Cup
Croatia is just one step away from being in the World Cup finals for the second straight tournament, but they will face a difficult task in the semis against Lionel Messi and Argentina. If the Croatians manage to win it all though, Ivana Knoll, who is the team’s biggest superfan and a model, made a […] The post Ivana Knoll makes naughty promise if Croatia wins the World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
Lionel Messi will make history when Argentina faces Croatia in World Cup semifinals
For almost two decades now, Lionel Messi has lit the football world ablaze with his quick feet, sublime technical ability and the sheer magic that emanates from his feet, particularly from his left boot. Messi, now 35 years old, remains one of the best footballers in the world, for both club and country. And Messi […] The post Lionel Messi will make history when Argentina faces Croatia in World Cup semifinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Lyrics, Story Behind Argentina’s World Cup Song ‘Muchachos’
Argentina and its fans have had plenty to sing about in Qatar, and ‘Muchachos’ has become their rallying cry.
WATCH: Argentina star Julian Alvarez scores absolute stunner vs. Croatia in World Cup after Lionel Messi’s historic goal
Argentina is all smiles in the first half of the World Cup semifinals against Croatia on Tuesday. After Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot which makes him the leading goal-getter in the history of his country, Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez literally took on the entire Croatian team to score an absolute stunner, putting […] The post WATCH: Argentina star Julian Alvarez scores absolute stunner vs. Croatia in World Cup after Lionel Messi’s historic goal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Croatia icon Luka Modric shares moment with Angel di Maria after heartbreaking loss vs. Lionel Messi, Argentina
Luka Modric’s World Cup dream ended on Tuesday after Croatia fell to Lionel Messi and Argentina in the semifinal, 3-0. It was a heartbreaking moment for Modric, who himself had a wonderful run in what was the final World Cup tournament of his illustrious career. Right after the final...
Has Lionel Messi found his Argentina successor in Julian Alvarez?
The 2022 World Cup semifinals is a good day for Argentina. Not only did the nation see La Albiceleste reach the final, but they also got a glimpse of what the future holds when Lionel Messi hangs up his cleats. Messi might be the Man of the Match in the semifinals against Croatia, but there’s […] The post Has Lionel Messi found his Argentina successor in Julian Alvarez? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
United Arab Emirates is ranked as having the best passport in the world
The UAE has beaten the likes of Germany, Sweden, Finland and Luxembourg in the latest Passport Index ranking. If you're an Emirati passport holder, you can travel to a huge number of countries visa-free, and in many others you can get a visa right when you arrive. Emirati passport holders...
Cristiano Ronaldo makes stunning decision on Portugal future after World Cup exit
While Cristiano Ronaldo has likely played his final World Cup game for the Portugal squad, that doesn’t necessarily mean his international playing career is over. According to the Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Ronaldo is intending to return to the national team for the 2024 EUROs in hopes of leading Portugal to its second consecutive victory at the tournament, Despite his lack of involvement during the later stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo is said to be keen on returning to the squad in 2024.
Reaction in Americas Region to Ousting of Peru's Castillo
(Reuters) - The following are reactions from political leaders across the Americas to the ousting of Pedro Castillo as Peru's president on Wednesday and the swearing in of Vice President Dina Boluarte as the country's first woman president:. ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ OBRADOR, PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, ON TWITTER. "Non-intervention and self-determination...
