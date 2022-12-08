Read full article on original website
Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor. During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach passes away at 61
The college football world has lost a great one, as Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at the age of 61. The school put out an announcement on Leach’s death Tuesday morning. Leach coached Mississippi State football from 2020 to 2022, but his impact goes away beyond what he did as […] The post Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach passes away at 61 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement
The Jackson State football program were left without a head coach after Deion Sanders left to take the Colorado job. Now, the school looks to name the man Sanders recommended as his successor. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Jackson State will hire TC Taylor as its next head football coach. Taylor served as the wide receivers […] The post Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Purdue football poaches star Illinois DC Ryan Walters to replace Jeff Brohm
There is a new sheriff in town for the Purdue Boilermakers, with Purdue football finally finding a successor to Jeff Brohm. Sources tell Brett McMurphy of the Action Network that Illinois Fighting Illini defensive coordinator is the next head coach of the Boilermakers. Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters is the new coach at Purdue, sources […] The post Purdue football poaches star Illinois DC Ryan Walters to replace Jeff Brohm appeared first on ClutchPoints.
247Sports bumps Penn State commit J’ven Williams to five-star
With the start of the early signing period for the Class of 2023 coming up next week, it looks like Penn State will be signing a five-star offensive lineman. J'ven Williams picked up a fifth star on his recruiting profile on Tuesday in the updated 247Sports player rankings. Williams is the top-rated player in Pennsylvania in the Class of 2023, and he committed to Penn State in February. Since then, Williams has made a couple of visits to Penn State and remained a steady force in the recruiting class, which continues to come together leading up to the early signing period....
Kyler Murray injury update confirms Cardinals’ worst fears
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sustained a non-contact knee injury during their Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, and according to the latest updates, the outlook on the latest setback is not good. Initial tests on Murray’s injury indicated a torn ACL, and his MRI Tuesday confirmed just that, per Ian Rapoport. […] The post Kyler Murray injury update confirms Cardinals’ worst fears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: 49ers facing poaching threat for third straight season
Kyle Shanahan has been a damn good coach for the San Francisco 49ers. Ever since he took over the coaching job for the team in 2017, the team has found consistent success for most of their seasons. A big part of that is not just Shanahan’s coaching, but also his assistants’ work in helping Shanahan […] The post RUMOR: 49ers facing poaching threat for third straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers get massive Nick Bosa injury update ahead of Buccaneers clash
The San Francisco 49ers have been plagued by the injury bug all season long, and things got even worse for them in Week 13 when they lost their second quarterback for the rest of the 2022 season in Jimmy Garoppolo. Thankfully, it sounds like the 49ers have finally gotten some good injury news for Nick […] The post 49ers get massive Nick Bosa injury update ahead of Buccaneers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Teddy Bruschi drops eye-opening Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott take
Enough with the trick plays, ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi said of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott on a Sunday edition of NFL on ESPN. If the Cowboys want to continue to win games, Bruschi said, they have to run the dang ball. “The more times...
Former 5-star prospect spurns Louisville for Oklahoma
Louisville’s expectations for the 2022-23 season have been greeted by disappointment after a 5-4 start to the season. To make matters worse, the program just lost former five-star recruit Payton Verhulst, who announced she is transferring to Oklahoma. Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz elaborated on the situation after the...
Dameon Pierce injury update will leave fantasy football managers scrambling
Throughout his rookie season, Dameon Pierce has been the star of the Houston Texans backfield. It now seems that an injury may sideline one of the NFL’s top rushers. “NFL source: #Texans RB Dameon Pierce has a high ankle sprain that could cause him to miss as many as three games.”
`This is Not Good Enough' - Jim Knowlton on the State of Mark Fox's Program
The man who hired Cal's basketball coach says he is trying to be patient during 0-11 start.
‘You might get your own team’: Von Miller hilariously highlights why Cowboys need to show Micah Parsons the money
All things considered, the Dallas Cowboys are having a fantastic season. If it weren’t for the Philadelphia Eagles somehow having a much more successful campaign, so far, the Cowboys would have been atop the NFC East division, as they’ve already got 10 wins against only three losses after 14 weeks of football in the 2022 NFL season.
Marcus Mariota steps away from Atlanta Falcons after getting benched
Back in March, the Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Marcus Mariota to a two-year, $18.7 million contract. In doing so, the
Tyler Huntley injury updated as Lamar Jackson remains out
The Baltimore Ravens lead the AFC North despite playing without their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Their backup, Tyler Huntley, has manned the ship in Jackson’s absence. However, Huntley picked up a concussion in the Ravens Week 14 win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh updated Huntley’s status, per Ravens […] The post Tyler Huntley injury updated as Lamar Jackson remains out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Florida football: 3 transfer portal players Gators must target
The college football regular season has concluded, and now most teams are looking towards the offseason. Recruiting and coaching changes are very important on their own, and are the foundation of building a program. However, nothing can transform a team as quickly and radically as the transfer portal can. One team that should be very […] The post Florida football: 3 transfer portal players Gators must target appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Top transfer portal QB Grayson McCall may be set to visit Auburn
On Monday, longtime Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the transfer portal. He now appears set to take a visit to Auburn University, According to Brandon Marcello of 247 sports, McCall hasn’t yet decided when he will visit, but Auburn believes it will likely happen. Marcello wrote, “Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has not […] The post Top transfer portal QB Grayson McCall may be set to visit Auburn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Evans’ brutally honest take on Buccaneers’ blowout loss vs. 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Week 14 with a golden opportunity to finally move back over the .500 mark, but instead, they ended up watching as the San Francisco 49ers orchestrated five touchdown drives in a 35-7 win. The 49ers put the game away by the time the final whistle blew in the first half. […] The post Mike Evans’ brutally honest take on Buccaneers’ blowout loss vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Twitter reacts to crushing Kyler Murray season-ending injury
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season. It’s a huge setback for the Cardinals in a season that was already full of disappointments even before Murray went down with a non-contact knee injury in Monday’s loss to the New England Patriots at home.
College Basketball Odds: Memphis vs. Alabama prediction, odds and pick – 12/13/2022
The Memphis Tigers take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Memphis Alabama prediction and pick. The Memphis Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide are both coming off very impressive wins this past Saturday. Memphis handled Auburn, 82-73, in a neutral-court game played in Atlanta. Memphis hit 50 percent of its field goals and was able to find a path through Auburn’s defense. Memphis has lost just two games so far this season. The Tigers are in a much better position at this point in the season than they were at this stage one year ago. The 2021-2022 Tigers needed a few months to learn how to play together and get the most out of their talent. They didn’t begin to really take off as a team until late January and early February. Coach Penny Hardaway is doing a better job with this team, showing that he might be getting comfortable as the leader of this program. Worries about his capacity to guide Memphis basketball have certainly not evaporated — Hardaway has a lot to prove — but they have receded over the course of the 2022 calendar year. Having beaten Auburn, Memphis will now try to beat the other team involved in the Auburn-Alabama rivalry.
