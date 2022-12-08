The Memphis Tigers take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Memphis Alabama prediction and pick. The Memphis Tigers and Alabama Crimson Tide are both coming off very impressive wins this past Saturday. Memphis handled Auburn, 82-73, in a neutral-court game played in Atlanta. Memphis hit 50 percent of its field goals and was able to find a path through Auburn’s defense. Memphis has lost just two games so far this season. The Tigers are in a much better position at this point in the season than they were at this stage one year ago. The 2021-2022 Tigers needed a few months to learn how to play together and get the most out of their talent. They didn’t begin to really take off as a team until late January and early February. Coach Penny Hardaway is doing a better job with this team, showing that he might be getting comfortable as the leader of this program. Worries about his capacity to guide Memphis basketball have certainly not evaporated — Hardaway has a lot to prove — but they have receded over the course of the 2022 calendar year. Having beaten Auburn, Memphis will now try to beat the other team involved in the Auburn-Alabama rivalry.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO