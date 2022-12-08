ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Las Cruces senior living center hosts free dementia experience

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People had the chance to experience the dementia disease. The Village at Northrise, a senior living center, hosted a free dementia experience in Las Cruces on Tuesday. The experience aimed at giving an insight into dementia and give people a chance to see the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Khalid surprises, hands out gifts to kids at El Paso military clinic

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso native and R&B star Khalid surprised children of veterans and active-duty service members with gifts at The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in El Paso Friday. The children’s families were at the clinic to receive services when they were...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police identify bicyclist who died in hit-and-run in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police identified the bicyclist who died after a hit-and-run in east El Paso Tuesday morning. Officials identified the man as 26-year-old Austin Brazda. The incident happened at the 1300 block of George Dieter around midnight. Investigators said Brazda was riding his bicycle...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Police identifies man who prompted SWAT situation in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who is accused of prompting a SWAT situation Friday in northeast El Paso. Officers arrested 31-year-old Karl Dean Lyons. The incident happened on the 5700 block of Sean Haggerty. Officers responded to the home on an aggravated...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man accused of assaulting a Tucson realtor arrested in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — A man who allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent at a Tucson home two months ago was arrested in Texas. Tucson TV station KOLD reports that court records show Juan Nunley Jr. — who also goes by the alias of Donasti Davonsiea — was booked Wednesday into the El Paso County Jail.
TUCSON, AZ
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces woman charged with stabbing man in groin

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces woman was arrested after police say she stabbed her supposed boyfriend in the groin repeatedly. Amiee Boughton-Martinez, 31, is charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed the man three times with a 10-inch blade on Saturday. The man told police the two had dated for around […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

Organ Mountain High School student killed in Las Cruces car crash

A sixteen year-old student from Organ Mountain High School was killed in a car crash Friday afternoon in Las Cruces. Police have arrested the driver believed to be responsible for the crash. Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez faces one count of involuntary manslaughter, and is being held without bond at the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Shelters at capacity after thousands of migrants cross to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Both the Rescue Mission of El Paso and the Opportunity Center are at capacity. The deputy director for the Opportunity Center told KFOX14 they were told over 1,200 migrants would be released to different shelters in the area. Also adding to the dire situation,...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police identify bicyclist killed in hit and run; witnesses sought

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, Dec.  13, that left a bicyclist dead. Police say 26-year-old Austin Brazda was riding his bicycle along the 1300 block of George Dieter a little after midnight. Police say he was hit by a vehicle that fled […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Socorro man dies after rollover crash on Loop 375 and Vista Del Sol

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after a rollover crash on Loop 375 and Vista Del Sol on Saturday. Police identified the man as 33-year-old Omar Tarango of Socorro. The crash happened around 2:16 a.m. The initial investigation revealed that Tarango was driving east on Loop 375...
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

Deputies arrest 17-year-old, 20-year-old accused of robbery in San Elizario

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County deputies arrested two people accused of robbing an individual in San Elizario Monday. Angel Flores, 20, and Carolina Cervantes, 17, allegedly broke into a home at the 12000 block of Acevedo, threatened people with a knife and stole a person's cell phone and Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Santa visits El Paso Zoo in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa made a pit stop at the El Paso Zoo over the weekend in central El Paso. As part of the zoo's WinterFest season the big man himself was available to take pictures with kids and deliver presents. One of the presents Santa gave...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy