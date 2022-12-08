Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KFOX 14
Las Cruces senior living center hosts free dementia experience
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People had the chance to experience the dementia disease. The Village at Northrise, a senior living center, hosted a free dementia experience in Las Cruces on Tuesday. The experience aimed at giving an insight into dementia and give people a chance to see the...
KFOX 14
LCPS: Extra support resources available following death of Organ Mountain H.S. student
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools is providing additional resources to Organ Mountain High School after a student was killed in a crash on Friday. The school district said more resources will be available this week for emotional support and counseling. The student, a 16-year-old boy,...
KFOX 14
Men from Juarez, Las Cruces accused of robbing 4 migrants while they were waiting for bus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested and accused of robbing four migrants while waiting for a bus on Sunday. The incident happened at the Greyhound bus station in downtown El Paso. Police arrested 49 -year-old Guillermo Hernandez of Las Cruces, New Mexico and 27 -year old...
KFOX 14
Khalid surprises, hands out gifts to kids at El Paso military clinic
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso native and R&B star Khalid surprised children of veterans and active-duty service members with gifts at The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in El Paso Friday. The children’s families were at the clinic to receive services when they were...
KFOX 14
Police identify bicyclist who died in hit-and-run in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police identified the bicyclist who died after a hit-and-run in east El Paso Tuesday morning. Officials identified the man as 26-year-old Austin Brazda. The incident happened at the 1300 block of George Dieter around midnight. Investigators said Brazda was riding his bicycle...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces mayor looks to work with El Paso mayor as shelters reach capacity
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some migrants were sent to Las Cruces and the city's mayor tried to see if they could come to an agreement with El Paso to find more space. The El Calvario Methodist Church told KFOX14 they could shut down by January if they do not receive federal funding.
KVIA
Organ Mountain High School student struck and killed by fellow Organ High School student
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The 16-year-old Organ Mountain High School student who was killed in a crash Friday was struck by a fellow 18-year-old Organ Mountain High School student, according to school officials. Law enforcement confirmed that the 16-year-old was walking along the sidewalk on Bataan Memorial East when 18-year-old...
KVIA
Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
KFOX 14
Santa Teresa H.S. expected to return to in-person learning Wednesday, superintendent says
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa Teresa High School is expected to resume in-person classes Wednesday after a blockage in a nearby sewer line prompted the school to close Tuesday, according to Gadsden Independent School District Superintendent Travis Dempsey. Dempsey said the sewer line runs in front of the...
Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am Reporting
Alamogordo Police Department said around 6:13 p.m., they were alerted to a child being hit by a float during the annual holidays Christmas Parade. The parade was heading west on 10th Street. The incident stopped the parade for about 15 minutes.
KFOX 14
Police identifies man who prompted SWAT situation in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who is accused of prompting a SWAT situation Friday in northeast El Paso. Officers arrested 31-year-old Karl Dean Lyons. The incident happened on the 5700 block of Sean Haggerty. Officers responded to the home on an aggravated...
KFOX 14
Man accused of assaulting a Tucson realtor arrested in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — A man who allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent at a Tucson home two months ago was arrested in Texas. Tucson TV station KOLD reports that court records show Juan Nunley Jr. — who also goes by the alias of Donasti Davonsiea — was booked Wednesday into the El Paso County Jail.
Las Cruces woman charged with stabbing man in groin
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces woman was arrested after police say she stabbed her supposed boyfriend in the groin repeatedly. Amiee Boughton-Martinez, 31, is charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed the man three times with a 10-inch blade on Saturday. The man told police the two had dated for around […]
KOAT 7
Organ Mountain High School student killed in Las Cruces car crash
A sixteen year-old student from Organ Mountain High School was killed in a car crash Friday afternoon in Las Cruces. Police have arrested the driver believed to be responsible for the crash. Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez faces one count of involuntary manslaughter, and is being held without bond at the...
KFOX 14
Shelters at capacity after thousands of migrants cross to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Both the Rescue Mission of El Paso and the Opportunity Center are at capacity. The deputy director for the Opportunity Center told KFOX14 they were told over 1,200 migrants would be released to different shelters in the area. Also adding to the dire situation,...
Police identify bicyclist killed in hit and run; witnesses sought
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, Dec. 13, that left a bicyclist dead. Police say 26-year-old Austin Brazda was riding his bicycle along the 1300 block of George Dieter a little after midnight. Police say he was hit by a vehicle that fled […]
KFOX 14
Socorro man dies after rollover crash on Loop 375 and Vista Del Sol
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after a rollover crash on Loop 375 and Vista Del Sol on Saturday. Police identified the man as 33-year-old Omar Tarango of Socorro. The crash happened around 2:16 a.m. The initial investigation revealed that Tarango was driving east on Loop 375...
KFOX 14
Deputies arrest 17-year-old, 20-year-old accused of robbery in San Elizario
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County deputies arrested two people accused of robbing an individual in San Elizario Monday. Angel Flores, 20, and Carolina Cervantes, 17, allegedly broke into a home at the 12000 block of Acevedo, threatened people with a knife and stole a person's cell phone and Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
KFOX 14
17-year-old arrested again in connection to several burglaries on Doniphan Street
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old was arrested again in connection to several burglaries in west El Paso. Officers arrested 17 -year old Jacob Perez last week when investigators tied Perez to the burglaries. Perez had his pre-trial arraignment on Thursday. Perez is accused of burglarizing several businesses...
KFOX 14
Santa visits El Paso Zoo in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa made a pit stop at the El Paso Zoo over the weekend in central El Paso. As part of the zoo's WinterFest season the big man himself was available to take pictures with kids and deliver presents. One of the presents Santa gave...
