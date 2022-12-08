Read full article on original website
KVIA
El Paso Police investigating deadly overnight hit-and-run
EL PASO, Texas - A person was killed in a hit-and-run involving a car and bicyclist overnight. The crash happened at the intersection of Gateway Blvd and George Dieter Drive, according to first responders. The collision occurred around midnight Tuesday morning, according to police. Special Traffic Investigators are looking for...
KFOX 14
Police identify bicyclist who died in hit-and-run in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police identified the bicyclist who died after a hit-and-run in east El Paso Tuesday morning. Officials identified the man as 26-year-old Austin Brazda. The incident happened at the 1300 block of George Dieter around midnight. Investigators said Brazda was riding his bicycle...
KTSM
Police identify bicyclist killed in hit and run; witnesses sought
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, Dec. 13, that left a bicyclist dead. Police say 26-year-old Austin Brazda was riding his bicycle along the 1300 block of George Dieter a little after midnight. Police say he was hit by a vehicle that fled […]
KTSM
Organ Mountain student killed in crosswalk ID’d, driver charged
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The Organ Mountain High School student killed Friday afternoon while crossing the street near campus was identified in court documents Monday as 16-year-old Joaquin Delgado. Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez, 18, is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in Delgado’s death. He is currently held without bond in the Doña Ana County Detention […]
KFOX 14
Socorro man dies after rollover crash on Loop 375 and Vista Del Sol
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after a rollover crash on Loop 375 and Vista Del Sol on Saturday. Police identified the man as 33-year-old Omar Tarango of Socorro. The crash happened around 2:16 a.m. The initial investigation revealed that Tarango was driving east on Loop 375...
KTSM
Police: 4 migrants robbed outside of bus station, suspects from Juarez and Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four migrants were robbed outside of the Greyhound bus station while they were waiting for their bus on Sunday Dec. 11, 2022. According to El Paso Police department, the migrants were approached by the offenders who demanded the migrant’s property. One of the victim’s was slapped across the face and […]
KFOX 14
Police identifies man who prompted SWAT situation in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who is accused of prompting a SWAT situation Friday in northeast El Paso. Officers arrested 31-year-old Karl Dean Lyons. The incident happened on the 5700 block of Sean Haggerty. Officers responded to the home on an aggravated...
KFOX 14
Deputies arrest 17-year-old, 20-year-old accused of robbery in San Elizario
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County deputies arrested two people accused of robbing an individual in San Elizario Monday. Angel Flores, 20, and Carolina Cervantes, 17, allegedly broke into a home at the 12000 block of Acevedo, threatened people with a knife and stole a person's cell phone and Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
KFOX 14
Organ Mountain student dead in fatal crash, community calls on more police presence
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash left a 16 year old dead in Las Cruces on Friday. KFOX14 spoke to several Las Crucens who said it's an unfortunate situation that happened and would like to see police be more present to prevent fatal crashes like this one from happening again.
KTSM
Sheriff’s Office: Juvenile shot in Canutillo, taken to hospital for treatment
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in Canutillo that involved a juvenile. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a juvenile was shot at about 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon along the 9800 block of Curtis Drive in Canutillo and was taken to the hospital for […]
KOAT 7
Organ Mountain High School student killed in Las Cruces car crash
A sixteen year-old student from Organ Mountain High School was killed in a car crash Friday afternoon in Las Cruces. Police have arrested the driver believed to be responsible for the crash. Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez faces one count of involuntary manslaughter, and is being held without bond at the...
KTSM
16-year-old Organ Mountain High School student killed in pedestrian crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Las Cruces Police, 18-year-old Isaiah Angel Gutierrez was arrested Friday Dec. 9, after a 16-year-old Organ Mountain High School student was killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Bataan Memorial East in Las Cruces. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, police were dispatched at 4 p.m. […]
KFOX 14
LCPS: Extra support resources available following death of Organ Mountain H.S. student
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools is providing additional resources to Organ Mountain High School after a student was killed in a crash on Friday. The school district said more resources will be available this week for emotional support and counseling. The student, a 16-year-old boy,...
KVIA
Minor rushed to the hospital after being shot in Canutillo
CANUTILLO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirms a minor was shot in Canutillo Sunday afternoon. According to officials, they received a call around 3:00 p.m. regarding shots fired. The shooting happened on the 9000 block of Curtis Drive in Canutillo. The young victim was rushed to a...
Alamogordo Conservative Daily
Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am Reporting
Alamogordo Police Department said around 6:13 p.m., they were alerted to a child being hit by a float during the annual holidays Christmas Parade. The parade was heading west on 10th Street. The incident stopped the parade for about 15 minutes.
KFOX 14
El Paso police remove migrants from Union Plaza parking garage
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Migrants that slept in the Union Plaza Parking Garage through the near-freezing temperatures in downtown El Paso overnight were removed Tuesday morning. El Paso police told the migrants they had to leave because they are in violation of city ordinance. Staff with the Opportunity...
KFOX 14
Firefighters continue to put out hotspots after fire destroys shoe store in downtown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters continue to put out hotspots after a fire destroyed a shoe store in downtown El Paso on Monday. The fire happened at J & J Shoes Warehouse in the 300 block of S. El Paso Street near Holland's retail store. Fire officials said...
KVIA
Organ Mountain High School student struck and killed by fellow Organ High School student
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- The 16-year-old Organ Mountain High School student who was killed in a crash Friday was struck by a fellow 18-year-old Organ Mountain High School student, according to school officials. Law enforcement confirmed that the 16-year-old was walking along the sidewalk on Bataan Memorial East when 18-year-old...
krwg.org
Las Cruces Police: Serious crash causes backup on Highway 70 east Friday evening
The following statement is from the Las Cruces Police Department:. Police are investigating a serious crash that has forced the temporary closure of a portion of Bataan Memorial East near Mesa Grande Boulevard. Following the crash on Bataan Memorial East, two more crashes were reported on Highway 70 east near Mesa Grande. Those two crashes were likely caused by driver inattention – drivers who were watching police activity on the frontage road and not paying attention to their driving.
