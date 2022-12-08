Houston businessman "Mattress Mack" placed the first ever sports wager at the newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles today, and boy was it a whopper!. Jim McIngvale is known for his big heart, deep pockets, and his love for sports betting. Whenever there's a first bet to be made at a new casino, you can bet Mack wants the opportunity to place it.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO