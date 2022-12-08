WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter selected their December Member of the Month as Sophia Blackburn. Blackburn was chosen to be Member of the Month for going above and beyond during the Fruit Sale Fundraiser. The fundraiser was optional for eighth graders and Blackburn ended up being one of the top five sellers. She also excels in her Ag class and has been a very active FFA member. Blackburn has participated in extra events such as the Farm Science Review trip, meetings and multiple community service events.

WEST MILTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO