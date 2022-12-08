Read full article on original website
Troy City School District cancels bus routes due to call-ins from influenza
TROY — Staffing shortages due to influenza caused the Troy City Schools to cancel bus services for two morning routes on Monday, Dec. 12. “This morning we were just short-staffed, unfortunately,” district Superintendent Chris Piper said. “The notice came out way later than we’d like it to come out; we’d like to have people know much sooner than that.”
MC Commissioners thank community for support
TROY — On behalf of their entire team of countywide elected officials, the Miami County Commissioners would like to take this time to thank their employees and community members for the generosity shown during this past weekend’s Miami County Cares Restock the Pantries food drive. With help, they...
Troy BOE discusses freshman focus program
TROY — Members of the Troy City Schools Board of Education discussed Troy High School’s freshman focus program during their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, after a presentation from five high school seniors who participated in this year’s activities. “I’m proud to have five seniors...
Milton Union FFA chooses Member of the Month
WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Chapter selected their December Member of the Month as Sophia Blackburn. Blackburn was chosen to be Member of the Month for going above and beyond during the Fruit Sale Fundraiser. The fundraiser was optional for eighth graders and Blackburn ended up being one of the top five sellers. She also excels in her Ag class and has been a very active FFA member. Blackburn has participated in extra events such as the Farm Science Review trip, meetings and multiple community service events.
Troy road closure
TROY — North Short Street, from West Main Street to West Water Street, will be closed for a week starting on Thursday, Dec. 15. That part of North Short Street is expected to be closed from Thursday at 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, for storm drainage pipe installation.
Holiday Designated Driver campaign kicks off
Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak, left, and Larry Heisey, representing the Troy and West Milton Rotary Clubs, were joined by law enforcement agencies from around Miami County and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in kicking off the 2022 Holiday Rotary Designated Driver Program during a ceremony at the sheriff’s office’s training center on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The program, which began in 1999, encourages drivers to be sober when behind the wheel, and, if one wants so have alcoholic beverages, please be sure to have a designated … and sober … driver behind the wheel.
Award-winning conservationist returns home
TROY — Troy native Timothy Harrison, 66, returns on Thursday, Dec. 15, to Brukner Nature Center for a discussion about the two documentaries he has starred in, “The Elephant in the Living Room” and “The Conservation Game,” and for a book signing of his newest book, “White Magic: The Curse of the White Tiger.”
Part of Fenner Road Tuesday
TROY — Part of Fenner Road in Troy, between Wilson and Barnhart Roads, will be closed for part of the day on Tuesday, Dec. 13. This portion of Fenner Road is expected to be closed Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. to repair a guard rail; however, emergency traffic and buses will be allowed through.
Local library events and meetings
Children and teens are invited to come to the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in the upstairs or downstairs study spaces for distraction-free study time for upcoming semester finals. Treats from the front desk are available from the circulation desk. The study spaces are available from Dec. 12 through Dec. 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Santa’s House offers visits with Santa
TROY — The Santa House on the downtown square will host visits with Santa Clause until Friday, Dec. 23, offering free photo opportunities with Santa and a mailbox where visitors can drop off letters that will be answered by Santa and his elves. “All of the visits are free,...
Detectives make narcotics arrest
TROY — Detectives with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office ended a several month long narcotics investigation with the arrest of Ryan S. Greminger, age 46, of Greenville, Ohio on Monday, Dec. 12. Greminger was arrested on a traffic stop in Miami County, according to a press release from...
Local principal donates kidney to stranger
PIQUA — Courtney Downs, a former teacher at Piqua High School and now Covington Elementary School principal, chose to donate her kidney to a complete stranger in June 2022 in a kidney exchange at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The process all started in February when Downs...
Two men sentenced in Common Pleas Court
TROY — Judge Jeannine N. Pratt, of Miami County Common Pleas Court, handed down sentences for two men for various charges, including pandering obscenity involving a minor and an attempted violation of a protection order. Thomas Henry Allore, 30, of Tipp City, was charged with 12 counts of pandering...
Higgins receives life without parole
TROY – Judge Stacy M. Wall, of Miami County Common Pleas Court, sentenced Sean Christopher Higgins, of Troy, who is accused of murdering his roommate, to life without parole on Monday, Dec. 12. Higgins, 26, was charged with aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse, two counts of tampering...
Newton girls bowlers top Ansonia
PIQUA — The Newton girls bowling team improved to 3-3 with a 1,454-1,262 win over Ansonia Monday at Break Point Entertainment. Alyssa Hampton led Newton with games of 186 and 169. Haley Caldwell rolled games of 116 and 109 and Bre McClish had games of 127 and 85. Marissa...
Weekend Girls Basketball Roundup
TROY — The Troy girls basketball team was in front for a half, before losing to Vandalia-Butler 41-31 Saturday in MVL action. Troy drops to 3-3 overall and 3-2 in the MVL. The Trojans led 12-6 after one quarter and 18-14 at halftime. Butler took a 30-23 lead after...
Survivor of Battle of Angel’s Wing to speak
TROY — Army veteran John Looker, recipient of two Purple Hearts and graduate of Sidney High School, will be the speaker at a January meeting f the Miami Valley Veterans Museum (MVVM). Looker will speak at the MVVM, located at 2245 S. County Road 25 A in Troy, at...
