Yankees, Padres Fernando Tatis Jr trade talks doused in cold water
The San Diego Padres’ Xander Bogaerts signing has led some to believe that Fernando Tatis Jr could be available on the trade market. The New York Yankees were rumored to be interested in the star shortstop. However, those rumors were recently shutdown by Dan Federico. “I’ve heard from well placed source that there’s “zero, absolutely […] The post Yankees, Padres Fernando Tatis Jr trade talks doused in cold water appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets’ stance on pursuing power hitter in MLB free agency, revealed
The New York Mets have had quite the spending spree in MLB free agency, brushing aside any qualms about the luxury tax as they aim to build a true World Series contender in Queens. After securing a five-year deal for Japanese sensation Kodai Senga, some have wondered whether the Mets would be in the market for a slugger to add to the lineup. According to GM Billy Eppler, via Newsday’s Tim Healey, the Mets are not planning to make “a deep dive” into the power market this offseason.
Dodgers’ quiet free agency salvaged by massive Dustin May update
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been uncharacteristically quiet this offseason. But a recent update from Dodgers’ play-by-play broadcaster Tim Neverett on SP Dustin May will excite LA fans, per MLB Network. “With Dustin May, he’s full-speed ahead,” Neverett told Chris Russo on MLB Network’s High Heat. “He came back...
1 perfect MLB trade Phillies must make this offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies made it known they were going to be aggressive this offseason after making it all the way to the 2022 World Series before falling short against the Houston Astros. And sure enough, they have made some big moves that make it all the more likely that they could find their way back there in the 2023 season.
Giants land former Dodgers’ hurler amid Carlos Rodon free agency interest
The San Francisco Giants have had a busy past two days, actively working the free-agency market in order to buff up their starting rotation. After agreeing to a two-year deal with Sean Manaea on Monday, the Giants struck again while the iron was hot and came to terms on a two-year deal with former Dodgers […] The post Giants land former Dodgers’ hurler amid Carlos Rodon free agency interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 MLB free agents Padres must avoid
The Winter Meetings have begun, which indicates that many of the big name free agents are being signed to massive contracts already. One team that has been active in many of the negotiations is the San Diego Padres. In the middle of last season, they were able to acquire generational talent Juan Soto, and they did not stop there as they offered a larger bag to 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge, but he decided to remain with the Pinstripes.
Why Braves’ hopes of re-signing Dansby Swanson are dwindling
Are the Atlanta Braves going to lose another star player in free agency? A year after losing Freddie Freeman to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Alex Anthopoulos’ latest comments don’t bode well for Dansby Swanson’s chances of remaining in Atlanta. “I would say this,” Anthopoulos told MLB Network’s...
RUMOR: Braves could shockingly trade Max Fried after Sean Murphy deal
The Atlanta Braves recently swung a 3-team trade to acquire C Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics. The deal is one that will help Atlanta’s pitching staff given Murphy’s impressive defensive prowess behind the plate. However, a new report claims that the Braves could consider trading ace Max Fried, per Jim Callis of MLB.com. “With […] The post RUMOR: Braves could shockingly trade Max Fried after Sean Murphy deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dansby Swanson talking with Giants as free agent market heats up
Dansby Swanson’s camp has reportedly been in contact with the San Francisco Giants as MLB free agency rolls on, per Jon Morosi. San Francisco was of course linked to Aaron Judge prior to his New York Yankees return. Nevertheless, the Giants have plenty of money to spend in free agency. And with shortstop Brandon Crawford […] The post Dansby Swanson talking with Giants as free agent market heats up appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Jose Ramirez reason Josh Bell chose Guardians in free agency
The Cleveland Guardians recently signed 1B Josh Bell to a 2-year, $33M dollar contract. But for Bell, the decision to play in Cleveland was about more than money. Bell revealed the Jose Ramirez-based reason he signed with the Guardians, per the Guardians Twitter account. “It’s tough to not get that itch, get that want to […] The post The Jose Ramirez reason Josh Bell chose Guardians in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves reveal Sean Murphy-Travis d’Arnaud plan after trade
The Atlanta Braves’ immense catching depth has been a subject of discussion amid their Sean Murphy deal with the Oakland Athletics. Although they sent William Contreras to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of the trade, Atlanta still has a talented catcher in Travis d’Arnaud on the roster. Braves’ GM Alex Anthopoulos revealed the plan for Murphy and d’Arnaud in 2023, per David O’Brien.
Braves make Sean Murphy, William Contreras trade in blockbuster 3-team deal with A’s, Brewers
The Atlanta Braves made a huge splash in the offseason, acquiring veteran catcher Sean Murphy in a blockbuster trade with the Oakland Athletics. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the news of the trade. Passan indicates that Murphy will be joining the Braves, while William Contreras is on the move to the Milwaukee […] The post Braves make Sean Murphy, William Contreras trade in blockbuster 3-team deal with A’s, Brewers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ Julio Urias wins impressive award for second consecutive season
Julio Urias was recently named the winner of the Warren Spahn Award for the second consecutive year, per Jacob Unruh. The award, named after MLB left-handed Hall of Fame pitcher Warren Spahn, is given to the best left-handed pitcher each season. Other stars who’ve previously won the award include Randy Johnson and Urias’ Los Angeles Dodgers teammate Clayton Kershaw.
William Contreras’ reaction to Brewers trade will make Braves fans sad to see him go
William Contreras was traded from the Atlanta Braves to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of a three-team deal involving Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, who headed to Atlanta in the deal. Contreras evidently wasn’t too thrilled by the news that he would be leaving the Braves, judging by the tweet he sent out on Monday […] The post William Contreras’ reaction to Brewers trade will make Braves fans sad to see him go appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Top free agent target Dansby Swanson weds Chicago Red Stars’ Mallory Pugh
MLB star shortstop Dansby Swanson married Chicago Red Stars’ Mallory Pugh over the weekend. The wedding has led some to believe that Swanson, a free agent, may opt to sign in Chicago with the Cubs with Pugh playing for the Red Stars. Although that is only speculation, it is something worth keeping tabs on. Pugh’s […] The post Top free agent target Dansby Swanson weds Chicago Red Stars’ Mallory Pugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Athletics asking price from Guardians in Sean Murphy trade, revealed
While the Cleveland Guardians had shown interest in Sean Murphy, the Oakland Athletics decided to deal their star catcher Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves. Now, there appears to be some clarity on what Cleveland would’ve had to give up to acquire Murphy themselves. Bally Sports in-game reporter Andre Knott spoke about the Guardians efforts […] The post Athletics asking price from Guardians in Sean Murphy trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Guardians double up on free agency pop after Josh Bell deal with Mike Zunino
Catcher Mike Zunino is joining the Cleveland Guardians, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. In a separate report by Robert Murray of FanSided, it is said that Zunino’s deal with the Guardians is for one year and worth $6 million. Free-agent catcher Mike Zunino and...
Minnesota agrees to terms with Christian Vasquez as free agency rolls on
The Minnesota Twins have signed catcher Christian Vasquez on a three-year deal. The two-time World Series champion Vasquez will look to build on his impressive career resume at backstop for the Twins. Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the first to report that Vasquez had signed with the Twins. Ken Rosenthal of The […] The post Minnesota agrees to terms with Christian Vasquez as free agency rolls on appeared first on ClutchPoints.
