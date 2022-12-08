The Winter Meetings have begun, which indicates that many of the big name free agents are being signed to massive contracts already. One team that has been active in many of the negotiations is the San Diego Padres. In the middle of last season, they were able to acquire generational talent Juan Soto, and they did not stop there as they offered a larger bag to 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge, but he decided to remain with the Pinstripes.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO