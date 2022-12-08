Read full article on original website
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 12, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters saw a bout of light snow Sunday night into Monday morning, leading to some snow accumulation in parts of the state. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
WMUR.com
Incentives offered for plow drivers offered by New Hampshire, Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord and the state of New Hampshire are offering incentives for plow drivers this winter. Richard Arcand, with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, said they're still looking for commercial drivers. There are 100 openings, mostly in the southeastern part of the state.
WMUR.com
Watch: Top New Hampshire bobcat videos of 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many local users shared great videos of bobcats around New Hampshire this year. Some felines were hunting, fighting and leading their kittens. There are around 1,400 bobcats in the state, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game and University of New Hampshire researchers. Bobcats get their...
WMUR.com
National Guard uses helicopter to bring gifts to children in northern New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire National Guard is making sure presents are delivered to children all over the state this year by taking to the skies. As part of Operation Santa Claus, the National Guard is using a helicopter to bring gifts to children in the northern part of New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
Third man arrested in connection with Martha's Vineyard bank robbery; New Hampshire man also charged
DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — A third person is facing charges in connection with a bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard. Romane Clayton, of Jamaica, is charged with being an accessory after the fact. Investigators said three men, including one from New Hampshire, wore disguises and stole $39,000 from the bank...
WMUR.com
Video: Storm system to bring plowable snow to New Hampshire later this week
A quiet stretch continues over the next few days with cold nights and chilly days. Snow showers likely overnight and into early Wednesday, then some sun. Clouds increase Thursday as a large wintry storm approaches. This storm likely bring snow, mix and rain all day Friday and slowly ends Saturday. Travel will be impacted during that time, especially north and west of Manchester where it stays snow the longest.
WMUR.com
Plowable snow likely for many areas late this week in New Hampshire; rain, wintry mix possible for some
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It will be quiet for most of this week ahead of a late-week winter storm that will likely impact New Hampshire. But first, a few brief snow showers could move through in northern spots Tuesday, while much of the rest of the state will see mainly sunny skies with highs in the 30s.
WMUR.com
Slippery roads possible Monday morning after snow falls in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some snow was accumulating in parts of the Granite State Sunday night. A steady light snow will begin to wind down overnight. Untreated roads and sidewalks could be a bit slippery early Monday morning. Most of New Hampshire (excluding the Mount Washington Valley and the Great...
WMUR.com
Light snow tapers off in New Hampshire; late-week winter weather system eyed
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire dealt with some light snow to start the workweek before the showers pulled away, but it's likely not the only bout of winter weather this week. The snow led to some slick spots in parts of the state but mostly tapered off by sunrise.
WMUR.com
Suspect in 1988 Lockerbie bombing that killed 270 people including two Granite Staters appears in court
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Federal prosecutors say they will not seek the death penalty against the man accused of building the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. He made his first court appearance Monday, nearly 34 years after the attack that killed 270 people, including...
WMUR.com
NH Business: New Hampshire's energy status heading into winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Cold weather is approaching, and many Granite Staters are preparing for rising energy costs as providers look to secure enough energy sources to keep the lights on this winter. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Josh Elliot, Director of...
WMUR.com
Transportation officials ask drivers to go slowly on roads as snow arrives in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A steady, light snow is accumulating in some parts of New Hampshire Sunday evening. There was a thin layer of snow on the roadways around 10 p.m., but nothing too significant. News 9 crew saw several crashes on the way to Hooksett. The highways looked relatively...
WMUR.com
Video: Cold and cloudy
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Wintry feel and look for the end of the weekend with temperatures only near 30 and some light snow develops in the afternoon. Not a big storm, but could be just enough to make roads slippery in the southern half of the state, particularly after dark Sunday evening. Monday the skies clear early giving way to sun, but still chilly through mid-week.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 2 new COVID-19 deaths over weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. There were 399 new infections confirmed through medical facility testing this weekend. There are 72 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in hospitals, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association. The number is down...
WMUR.com
Hiker dead after falling off a cliff in Crawford Notch
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. — A hiker was killed Saturday morning after falling hundreds of feet off the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch. >> UPDATE (12/12) - Officials have released the identity of the hiker. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say the man was taking photos of...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire high school students compete in National Guard’s Meals Ready to Eat Challenge
MANCHESTER, N.H. — High school students from around the state are putting their cooking skills and imagination to the test with help from the National Guard. The Meals Ready to Eat Challenge requires students to only use ingredients that are in military field food. In the “Chopped-style” competition, students...
WMUR.com
Hollis state representative says he's first Chinese-American in New Hampshire State House
HOLLIS, N.H. — A Hollis state representative says he's the first Chinese-American in the New Hampshire State House. Ben Ming just won his spot in the 2022 midterm elections. He says he first ran in 2020 when the pandemic started. He ended up losing — something he said motivated him to come back and try again.
WMUR.com
Video: Clearing skies; winter weather eyed at end of week in New Hampshire
As the latest system and its light snow moves away, we go back to fair skies until the next weather-maker late in the week. Sunshine with subtle melting today. Temps will be in the 30s with a northerly wind gusting near 20 mph adds an extra bite to the air.
WMUR.com
In New Hampshire visit, Pence says he's still undecided on presidential run
BEDFORD, N.H. — In a visit to New Hampshire on Monday to promote his new book, former Vice President Mike Pence said he has not yet made a decision whether to run for president. Pence signed copies of his new book, "So Help Me God," in Bedford. In the...
WMUR.com
Video: Sunny days for now, but more winter weather ahead in New Hampshire
A quiet stretch continues over the next few days with cold nights and seasonable daytime temperatures. Confidence is growing in a late week winter storm that could bring multiple types of precipitation to New Hampshire. Clear skies, light winds, and a fresh coating of snow will allow temperatures to plummet...
Comments / 0