New Hampshire State

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 12, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters saw a bout of light snow Sunday night into Monday morning, leading to some snow accumulation in parts of the state. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
Incentives offered for plow drivers offered by New Hampshire, Concord

CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord and the state of New Hampshire are offering incentives for plow drivers this winter. Richard Arcand, with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, said they're still looking for commercial drivers. There are 100 openings, mostly in the southeastern part of the state.
Watch: Top New Hampshire bobcat videos of 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many local users shared great videos of bobcats around New Hampshire this year. Some felines were hunting, fighting and leading their kittens. There are around 1,400 bobcats in the state, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game and University of New Hampshire researchers. Bobcats get their...
Video: Storm system to bring plowable snow to New Hampshire later this week

A quiet stretch continues over the next few days with cold nights and chilly days. Snow showers likely overnight and into early Wednesday, then some sun. Clouds increase Thursday as a large wintry storm approaches. This storm likely bring snow, mix and rain all day Friday and slowly ends Saturday. Travel will be impacted during that time, especially north and west of Manchester where it stays snow the longest.
NH Business: New Hampshire's energy status heading into winter

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Cold weather is approaching, and many Granite Staters are preparing for rising energy costs as providers look to secure enough energy sources to keep the lights on this winter. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Josh Elliot, Director of...
Video: Cold and cloudy

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Wintry feel and look for the end of the weekend with temperatures only near 30 and some light snow develops in the afternoon. Not a big storm, but could be just enough to make roads slippery in the southern half of the state, particularly after dark Sunday evening. Monday the skies clear early giving way to sun, but still chilly through mid-week.
New Hampshire health officials report 2 new COVID-19 deaths over weekend

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported two new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. There were 399 new infections confirmed through medical facility testing this weekend. There are 72 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in hospitals, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association. The number is down...
Hiker dead after falling off a cliff in Crawford Notch

HART'S LOCATION, N.H. — A hiker was killed Saturday morning after falling hundreds of feet off the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch. >> UPDATE (12/12) - Officials have released the identity of the hiker. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say the man was taking photos of...
