Mahoning County, OH

explore venango

Local Man Ejected, Seriously Injured in 1-79 Rollover Crash

LANCASTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was seriously injured on Sunday evening after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 79. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, on Interstate 79 South, in Lancaster Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

ICY ROADS LEAD TO CRASH IN EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP

First responders had an early start to the weekend as a vehicle accident was reported this morning to Indiana County 911. The accident was reported at 8:06 a.m. along Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center Fire Department and state police were initially dispatched, and Commodore Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called in to assist 11 minutes later.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Police investigating man shot in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. It happened around 11:30 Saturday night. Police were called to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center emergency room. According to a police report, a 58-year-old man was walking near Highland Avenue,...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Flames destroy 109-year-old Warren Township home

An investigator from the state fire marshal's office is looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a 109-year-old home under renovation in Warren Township. Dispatchers were called about the along the 4300 block of West Market Street just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday. All on duty and off duty...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Heads up, criminals! Niles PD has you on camera

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Niles Police Chief Jay Holland says the city’s Flock License Plate Reader system nabbed another suspect. Holland wrote in a social media post that he was alerted Monday just after 10:30 a.m. to a stolen U-Haul van with an Arizona registration that passed a Flock camera in Mineral Ridge.
NILES, OH
explore venango

Oil City Man Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Hunters in the Head

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot hunters in the head. Around 5:40 p.m. on December 7, Troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks responded to a residence on Bankson Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for a dispute between hunters and a known 51-year-old Oil City man.
OIL CITY, PA
WYTV.com

Niles police say items found on back of stolen truck

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say several items were found on the back of a stolen truck that was abandoned after a police chase in Niles in which shots were fired. The driver of the Ford F550 commercial truck, which had been reported stolen from Trumbull Metals, ran from the scene Thursday morning. Officers were unable to find the driver. Officers fired shots at the driver after they say the driver drove toward several officers, ramming a police cruiser.
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Man cut, two arrested after domestic argument at Girard home

A Girard couple are in the Trumbull County Jail after police were called to investigate a reported stabbing at their home early Tuesday. Heather Pennachio, 29, and Tyler Ohl, 28, were arrested at their South Market Street home on charges of domestic violence. Officers called to the home say Ohl...
GIRARD, OH

