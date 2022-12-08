Read full article on original website
Local Man Ejected, Seriously Injured in 1-79 Rollover Crash
LANCASTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was seriously injured on Sunday evening after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 79. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, on Interstate 79 South, in Lancaster Township, Butler County.
Report: Man charged after four-wheeler joyride in Austintown
Police were called to the intersection of State Route 46 and New Road in Austintown for an ATV traveling at a high rate of speed.
One dead after vehicle hits trees, ditch during crash in Bazetta Twp.
A man is dead after a one car accident on State Route 46 early Sunday morning in Bazetta Township.
Car destroyed in Youngstown crash; police investigating
Youngstown Police are investigating an accident on Lansdowne Boulevard that happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
ICY ROADS LEAD TO CRASH IN EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
First responders had an early start to the weekend as a vehicle accident was reported this morning to Indiana County 911. The accident was reported at 8:06 a.m. along Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center Fire Department and state police were initially dispatched, and Commodore Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called in to assist 11 minutes later.
Police investigating man shot in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. It happened around 11:30 Saturday night. Police were called to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center emergency room. According to a police report, a 58-year-old man was walking near Highland Avenue,...
Niles police still looking for more info on stolen truck involved in chase
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Niles detectives continue looking for the driver of a stolen truck that led police on a chase in the city on Dec. 8. Police say the driver of a stolen vehicle led them on a chase, then slammed into two police cruisers, leading to shots fired last week.
Car crashes into house in Youngstown
Early Sunday morning, a car crashed into a house on Drake Road in Youngstown.
Austintown police asking for help in shoplifting investigation
Police in Austintown released several surveillance images of two men in hopes that someone recognizes them.
Train hits car on Youngstown’s North Side
Youngstown Police are on the scene of an accident after a train hit a car on Saturday night.
Flames destroy 109-year-old Warren Township home
An investigator from the state fire marshal's office is looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a 109-year-old home under renovation in Warren Township. Dispatchers were called about the along the 4300 block of West Market Street just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday. All on duty and off duty...
Heads up, criminals! Niles PD has you on camera
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Niles Police Chief Jay Holland says the city’s Flock License Plate Reader system nabbed another suspect. Holland wrote in a social media post that he was alerted Monday just after 10:30 a.m. to a stolen U-Haul van with an Arizona registration that passed a Flock camera in Mineral Ridge.
Oil City Man Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Hunters in the Head
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot hunters in the head. Around 5:40 p.m. on December 7, Troopers from the Franklin-based State Police barracks responded to a residence on Bankson Road, in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, for a dispute between hunters and a known 51-year-old Oil City man.
Niles police say items found on back of stolen truck
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say several items were found on the back of a stolen truck that was abandoned after a police chase in Niles in which shots were fired. The driver of the Ford F550 commercial truck, which had been reported stolen from Trumbull Metals, ran from the scene Thursday morning. Officers were unable to find the driver. Officers fired shots at the driver after they say the driver drove toward several officers, ramming a police cruiser.
Cash taken at gunpoint from adult business in Youngstown
Reports said a gunman got away with cash Saturday evening after robbing an adult business on Market Street.
Man cut, two arrested after domestic argument at Girard home
A Girard couple are in the Trumbull County Jail after police were called to investigate a reported stabbing at their home early Tuesday. Heather Pennachio, 29, and Tyler Ohl, 28, were arrested at their South Market Street home on charges of domestic violence. Officers called to the home say Ohl...
Two children die in Sewickley house fire
Two children died in a house fire early this morning. Allegheny County police say the fire engulfed the front of a home around 2:45 this morning on Miller Way in Sewickley.
Crews battle large fire at Portage County excavating and trucking company
RAVENNA, Ohio — Officials in Portage County tell 3News that crews from multiple departments battled a large fire at the Patrick Excavating & Trucking Company on State Route 5 in Charlestown Township on Thursday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with...
Jury selection underway for accused arsonist in fire that sent woman to hospital
Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a woman accused of starting a fire that put a woman in the hospital.
