NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Police say several items were found on the back of a stolen truck that was abandoned after a police chase in Niles in which shots were fired. The driver of the Ford F550 commercial truck, which had been reported stolen from Trumbull Metals, ran from the scene Thursday morning. Officers were unable to find the driver. Officers fired shots at the driver after they say the driver drove toward several officers, ramming a police cruiser.

NILES, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO