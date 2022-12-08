ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Brooklyn fire rages NYPD impound, evidence warehouse; several injured

A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at a Red Hook warehouse that shares an address with an NYPD auto pound, officials said. Brooklyn fire rages NYPD impound, evidence warehouse; …. A raging three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at a Red Hook warehouse that shares an address with...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Hamilton Heights residents displaced by massive fire seeking aid

A group of Hamilton Heights residents is struggling to find permanent housing after a massive fire ripped through their building. The blaze on Dec. 3 displaced all tenants of the building, more than 100 people. Hamilton Heights residents displaced by massive fire …. A group of Hamilton Heights residents is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

ElfCon brings holiday joy to NYC

Sunday's crawl was an adventure for families to test their limits in a way quite different from Saturday’s SantaCon. Instead of alcohol, ElfCon fills participants’ bellies with hot chocolate from several festive vendors around the city. ElfCon brings holiday joy to NYC. Sunday's crawl was an adventure for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy teaching more than sports

The Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy has been producing some of New York City's best players for nearly two decades, but improving your skills at the program isn't the only benefit of signing up. Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy teaching more than …. The Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy has been producing some...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ forecast: Light snow, rain ahead

A travel advisory has been issued for Monday with light rain and snow in the forecast. A travel advisory has been issued for Monday with light rain and snow in the forecast. Pan Am 103 widow grateful for alleged bombmaker’s …. The widow of a young executive who was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

'Puzzling': NY dad fears for college student missing in France

The father of Kenny DeLand, the 22-year-old New York college student who went missing during a semester abroad in France, said Monday night that his son was set to graduate in May with a dual major in psychology and pre-law. ‘Puzzling’: NY dad fears for college student missing …
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ could see snow as temps drop into the morning

It was another crisp and cold day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures only managed to reach the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the region. Central Park saw an afternoon high of just 39 degrees, seven degrees below average. NY, NJ could see snow as temps drop...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Health officials warn of tridemic ahead of holidays

The flu, COVID and RSV have health officials worried. Health officials warn of tridemic ahead of holidays. The flu, COVID and RSV have health officials worried. New York City makes mask recommendations in health …. The health commissioner called on people to wear high-quality masks when indoors or in crowded...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Below-average temperatures dropping near freezing Tuesday night

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another unseasonably cold day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures struggled to break the 40-degree mark. Central Park checked in with an afternoon high of 40 degrees, making it the fifth straight day in which temperatures were below average. The day...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Tridemic prompts health officials to issue health advisory

Due to the high number of COVID, flu and RSV cases in New York City, health officials have issued a tridemic health advisory. Tridemic prompts health officials to issue health …. Due to the high number of COVID, flu and RSV cases in New York City, health officials have issued...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Mayor Adams' advisor not afraid to tell him the truth

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, has several key roles within the administration. Mayor Adams’ advisor not afraid to tell him the truth. Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, has several key roles within the administration. Health officials warn of tridemic ahead of holidays. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New York to name gate after exonerated Central Park Five

New York is designating an entrance in its famed Central Park in honor of the five teenagers wrongfully convicted of a brutal 1989 beating and rape. The “Gate of the Exonerated” design was reportedly approved by the city’s Public Design Commission on Monday and is set to go up at the northern entrance of the 843-acre Manhattan park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy