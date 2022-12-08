Read full article on original website
South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong Jr. Scores First NFL Touchdown
There was perhaps no better way to end a wild weekend in the NFL than to watch one of South Dakota's own score his first NFL touchdown. On Monday Night, New England Patriots running back Pierre Strong Jr. plunged into the endzone in the fourth quarter, marking his first ever NFL touchdown.
Who Has The Best Winter Escape-Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota?
You can have this argument all you want, but winter does come with some perks. Like Ice-fishing, cross-country and downhill skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. Plus, building the biggest snowman on the block. In our own backyard, Sioux Falls has Great Bear Ski Valley with skiing and tubing. When the ice...
Howard South Dakota Native, ‘Dude Dad’, Performing in Sioux Falls
With over 4 million Facebook followers, not to mention everyone who ever watched him on the hit show "The Middle", or caught him on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Taylor Calmus is no longer that unknown college graduate from Howard, South Dakota. He is well-known for his "Dude Dad' videos about life...
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
Sioux Falls Marathon Opens 2023 Registration
What, you think it's too early? Nah! Don't put it off. Just think back a few short months to how exhilarating it was to run your first marathon, and complete it. The Sioux Falls Sports Authority is sporting its 2023 entry number and invites you to register for yours. Next year's marathon will be held Sunday, August 27.
Ponding and Snow on Roofs Creating Problems in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls woke up Tuesday morning to rain coming down. There's nothing strange about that in South Dakota, but when you factor in the calendar and the time of year, things complicate pretty quickly. The Forecast from The National Weather Service says MORE RAIN is on the way;. Rain, mainly...
It’s No Picnic (Second Date: Spencer and Robin) – Brooke and Jeffrey
One of our listeners forgot one IMPORTANT thing and it ruined his entire picnic date. After that awkwardness he’s calling us for some help grabbing him a Second Date!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
Aldi Opens Another New Sioux Falls Grocery Store
What's that, you need to stock up on food and supplies for the even BIGGER winter weather event that is supposedly gonna smack into the Sioux Empire early next week. Good news, Sioux Falls now has another new grocery store to choose from to do just that. The new Sioux...
Our CRAZY Late-Night HOLIDAY PARTY! – Brooke and Jeffrey
We had our annual holiday dinner together as a show last night and let's just say, beverages were consumed, code names were given, and Brooke made a lot of hooting noises. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
Here’s What Sioux Falls Searched Google For in 2022
Here's What Sioux Falls Searched Google For in 2022. One of the most fascinating aspects of the internet is that it is based on numbers. Ones and Zeros, yes or no, up or down. The numbers don't lie and can tell all sorts of things about ourselves. Like, what we...
A Family Holiday Tradition: Mogen David
Some years ago I was speaking at a Chamber of Commerce annual banquet in one of the small towns here in the Sioux Falls area, and as I often do, I turned back to the 'old days'. There were perhaps a couple of hundred folks there that evening and I...
Discover New Holiday Tradition at Historic Former State Hospital
Using the term historic in this story is double-edged for me. On one hand, I am very familiar with the location of this holiday event and glad that this place is being preserved. On the other, I can't help having a twinge of a weird sort of painful nostalgia about...
When You Need a Cup of Christmas Cheer and a Snowman
When I first wrote this piece we were deep in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic and I was feeling particularly blue. As it turns out a visit to a "Snowman Wonderland" in December 2020 was a major spirit lifter and when I came across the photos again, I decided to share them and the article once more.
