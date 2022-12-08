ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls Marathon Opens 2023 Registration

What, you think it's too early? Nah! Don't put it off. Just think back a few short months to how exhilarating it was to run your first marathon, and complete it. The Sioux Falls Sports Authority is sporting its 2023 entry number and invites you to register for yours. Next year's marathon will be held Sunday, August 27.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Aldi Opens Another New Sioux Falls Grocery Store

What's that, you need to stock up on food and supplies for the even BIGGER winter weather event that is supposedly gonna smack into the Sioux Empire early next week. Good news, Sioux Falls now has another new grocery store to choose from to do just that. The new Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

A Family Holiday Tradition: Mogen David

Some years ago I was speaking at a Chamber of Commerce annual banquet in one of the small towns here in the Sioux Falls area, and as I often do, I turned back to the 'old days'. There were perhaps a couple of hundred folks there that evening and I...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

When You Need a Cup of Christmas Cheer and a Snowman

When I first wrote this piece we were deep in the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic and I was feeling particularly blue. As it turns out a visit to a "Snowman Wonderland" in December 2020 was a major spirit lifter and when I came across the photos again, I decided to share them and the article once more.
HARRISBURG, SD
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy