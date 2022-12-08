ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Comments / 18

Denise Quinn
5d ago

I don't live in Renton. I live a bit further south in Lakewood. However I appreciate all you do. Thanks Mr. Locket.

Reply
12
Nick Roth
2d ago

school lunch should be free for all kids! billions to Ukraine for war but kids have lunch bills. This country needs to get there priorities straight. Thanks Tyler!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Was Stunned By Family's Decision On Sunday

Over the weekend, Tom Brady suffered one of his worst defeats as a starting quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the opening whistle en route to a 35-7 win. Despite the beatdown, Brady's family decided to stay until after the game. Except Brady figured they...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Broncos coach honest about Russell Wilson’s concussion

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett gave a positive update on injured quarterback Russell Wilson Monday. Wilson left Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a blow to the head on a tackle early in the fourth quarter. After leaving the game, he was diagnosed with a concussion.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

3 Seahawks most to blame for Week 14 loss vs. Panthers

The Seattle Seahawks found themselves with a great opportunity to reestablish themselves as a contender for the top spot in the NFC West in Week 14. Not only did they have a favorable matchup on their hands against the Carolina Panthers, but the San Francisco 49ers, the team ahead of them in the NFC West standings, were being forced to roll with their third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seahawks have major draft decision looming

The Seattle Seahawks will have a top pick in the 2023 draft, in line to draft a franchise QB. Just like we all envisioned. What wasn't expected was Geno Smith elevating his play to a level where the Seahawks have a question over what to do with the Broncos' first-round pick, projected to be second overall. (h/t Tankathon)
SEATTLE, WA
Axios Seattle

9 of the most powerful people in Seattle in 2022

Our picks for the most powerful Seattleites of 2022 include a top disinformation researcher, the Kraken king and two couples who have left a deep imprint on the city's culture.How it works: We skipped some of the obvious choices — like the mayor, the governor and county executive — to highlight people who are shaping the city in more subtle but powerful ways.A note on methodology: Axios Local's power players are influential people who've made an impact in their community in 2022. Our reporters made selections based on their own expertise and through a reader poll and interviews with influential...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy