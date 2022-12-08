After being away from the court for over a week for final exams, Auburn is back on the hardwood this week with two home games against Louisiana and North Carolina A&T. The Tigers are riding a three-game win streak and coming off back-to-back dominant wins — a 22-point win over Little Rock and a 40-point win over UCF. UCF was undefeated prior to the huge loss in Neville Arena.

