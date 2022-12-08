ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, GA

Woman poses as funeral home employee, takes over $80K from grieving families, Jonesboro police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
JONESBORO, Ga. — During a time of mourning, police say a woman swindled several families out of more than $80,000.

Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins.

According to officials, Longino pretended to be a funeral home worker, and allegedly scammed grieving families out of more than $80,000.

Longino is described as 5 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about Longino’s whereabouts or any additional information is urged to contact Sgt. Bridges at 770-478-7407.

Comments / 148

Deez nutzs
5d ago

Dang!!! No shame… Hope she goes straight to prison. Who in the Sam Hill would do some mess like this ?? This my 1st time hearing this crime in life….

Reply(15)
60
Dantheman
4d ago

from the story I read it didn't give much information, how in the world did she go to work in a funeral home and nobody noticed how she scam people

Reply(4)
38
Angela Hardy
4d ago

They need find her and put them in prison for the rest of her life. They needs to sue and take everything she had. I pray for all of the families she wronged.

Reply(3)
17
 

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
Comments / 0

