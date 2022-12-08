Woman poses as funeral home employee, takes over $80K from grieving families, Jonesboro police say

JONESBORO, Ga. — During a time of mourning, police say a woman swindled several families out of more than $80,000.

Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins.

According to officials, Longino pretended to be a funeral home worker, and allegedly scammed grieving families out of more than $80,000.

Longino is described as 5 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about Longino’s whereabouts or any additional information is urged to contact Sgt. Bridges at 770-478-7407.

