Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Related
Police release names of 2 firefighters killed battling blaze in Schuylkill County
WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities have identified the two firefighters killed battling a blaze in Schuylkill County Wednesday afternoon.59-year-old Marvin Gruber and 36-year-old assistant fire chief Zachary Paris died fighting the fire at a home in West Penn Township Wednesday afternoon.Both worked for the New Tripoli Fire Company in Lehigh County.One person was also found dead outside of the home. Officials say that person's death may not be related to the fire.Two people who lived in the home made it out and are being helped by the Red Cross.Pennsylvania fire companies have been sharing to tributes to the fallen firefighters on social media.
Man in critical condition after motorcycle is struck by vehicle in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is in critical condition at the hospital after his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle on Friday afternoon. Police say the 64-year-old Myerstown man was at the intersection of Route 72 and Cider Press Road when he passed a vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign.
sauconsource.com
Man Trying to Remove Branch from Road Victim of Hit-and-Run: Police
A 51-year-old man who was trying to remove a tree branch from Rt. 611 was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced this week. Police said the accident happened Nov. 30 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of 831 S. Delaware Drive in Williams Township, Northampton County, which is the location of the Iron Mule restaurant and bar.
WFMZ-TV Online
Road rage ends in gunfire outside police station
MT. PENN, Pa. — A case of road rage resulted in one driver drawing a gun and opening fire outside a police station in Berks County on Friday, according to the police. The series of events began around 12:45 p.m. in southeast Reading and ended less than a mile away in the neighboring borough of Mt. Penn.
WFMZ-TV Online
Traffic on Routes 100 and 309, Tilghman Street to be affected as crews escort firefighters who died in line of duty in Schuylkill
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say traffic will be affected in Lehigh County as state troopers, along with other first responders, will be escorting two firefighters who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The procession will take place on Thursday between 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., according...
Man accused in Harrisburg hammer killing found dead
A man accused of beating another man to death in a Harrisburg apartment and dumping his body in a stairwell died of an overdose in a Philadelphia while on the run. Police had been looking for Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, since last week. They found out Thursday he had died in Philadelphia. The exact location was not disclosed. The medical examiner ruled the death an accidental overdose from drug intoxication.
NBC Philadelphia
Husband of Missing Bucks County Mom Leads Police to Human Remains
The husband of a missing woman from Bucks County on Friday led police to a location where human remains were found, sources told NBC10. The sources said 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi’s husband, Stephen Capaldi, was taken into custody Thursday and led police to the remains the next day. The remains, found near Philadelphia International Airport, have not been officially identified as those of Elizabeth Capaldi.
FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced
An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
Pa. Man Accused of Setting Ex's House on Fire 1 Day After Breakup, Killing Her Sister Who Used Wheelchair
Even after being arrested, Aaron Clark allegedly sent threatening messages to his ex from an Apple Watch he'd hidden on his person On Sunday, Dec. 4, a day after his girlfriend broke up with him, a Philadelphia man allegedly drove to his ex's home and set it on fire. The woman was not home at the time, but her younger sister, who had cerebral palsy and relied on a wheelchair, could not escape the blaze and was killed, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by...
Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
WOLF
Scranton stabbing sends one to the hospital
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Scranton Police are investigating a stabbing that happened just before 10 PM on Wednesday. According to Detective Lieutenant Robert Brenzel, officers were called to the 1700 block of McDonough Ave around 9:50 PM Wednesday for a reported domestic disturbance. While the names of those...
local21news.com
Three more arrested in large-scale Mexico to Reading trafficking ring
READING, Pa. (WFMZ-TV) - Detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced the arrests of Richard Rivera Maldonado, 49, of Exeter Township; Jason McGettigan, 25, of Norristown, Montgomery County; and Zuleslie Hernandez-Rosado, 29, of Reading. They join the 17 people who were arrested in roundups early Thursday morning. The...
What we know about "The Boy in The Box" Joseph Augustus Zarelli
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For 65 years, a little boy had no name, just an unmarked grave at Ivy Hill Cemetery on the outskirts of Northwest Philadelphia. Until now."The Boy in The Box" has finally been identified as 4-year-old Joseph Augustus Zarelli.The Philadelphia police Department says they're still investigating Zarelli's murder and they need the public's help.CBS3 has closely followed the investigation and kept the case on TV and online.CBS3 Investigations was first to break that police had finally identified the boy. Here is a breakdown of what we know about who was once known as "America's Unknown Child."Who is Joseph Augustus...
Man charged with drug sale resulting in death
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office stated they arrested a man who allegedly sold fentanyl to a woman who later overdosed. According to D.A. Joe Peters, Richard Paul “Ricci” Long is accused of delivering fentanyl that caused Brittany Paraga to die from an overdose in Washington Township. Long was arrested […]
Family members identify woman killed in Darby Township fire
DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Family members identified the 20-year-old woman killed in a fire over the weekend. Olivia Drasher had cerebral palsy and could not escape the house. A fire broke out at the home on Sharon Avenue in Darby Township early on Sunday morning.Family members believe the fire was intentionally set. Drasher's caretaker suffered burns and is in the hospital. Police tell CBS3 they do have a suspect in custody and charges are pending.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reward offered for information about woman found dead in Williams Twp. 5 years ago
Investigation continues 5 years after woman's body was found in Williams Twp. The badly decomposed body of 31-year-old Jamie Lee Metzger was found inside a plastic storage container in the basement of a residence at 15 Springwater Court in Williams Township on December 7, 2017.
Man dies after being shot 6 times in Francisville
Philadelphia police say the male victim was shot six times across his body.
skooknews.com
Ashland Man Arrested After Assaulting Woman in Alley
An Ashland man is free on bail after being taken into custody for assaulting a woman early Monday morning. According to Ashland Police, around 7:30am, on December 5th, 2022, police officers were called to the 1300 Block of Walnut Street for a report of a man beating a woman. When police arrived, they spoke with a witness that said the incident occurred in the rear of 1331 Walnut where a male was on top of woman beating her in the alley.
How police arrested man wanted for violent crime spree across Philadelphia area
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect accused of a violent three-county crime spree has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in Chester County. Zahkee Austin, 22, was escorted into a West Goshen police car Tuesday morning. CBS3 has learned more about the attempted homicide the Philadelphia man is suspected of and who tipped off investigators to his whereabouts.Austin has had a history with Philadelphia police. Officers found him at his mother's home in the city before he was taken to Chester County and arraigned on robbery charges. Eyewitness News was there as West Goshen police took Austin to a...
Police release surveillance video of child abduction suspect
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a man wanted for the abduction of a 4-year-old child, who has since been found safe.The incident happened on November 28th in West Philadelphia. In the video, the man is seen wearing a black and green jacket. Police say the child was left in the back of a running car when the vehicle was stolen.The car has since been recovered.If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call police.
Comments / 1