CBS Philly

Police release names of 2 firefighters killed battling blaze in Schuylkill County

WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities have identified the two firefighters killed battling a blaze in Schuylkill County Wednesday afternoon.59-year-old Marvin Gruber and 36-year-old assistant fire chief Zachary Paris died fighting the fire at a home in West Penn Township Wednesday afternoon.Both worked for the New Tripoli Fire Company in Lehigh County.One person was also found dead outside of the home. Officials say that person's death may not be related to the fire.Two people who lived in the home made it out and are being helped by the Red Cross.Pennsylvania fire companies have been sharing to tributes to the fallen firefighters on social media.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Man Trying to Remove Branch from Road Victim of Hit-and-Run: Police

A 51-year-old man who was trying to remove a tree branch from Rt. 611 was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced this week. Police said the accident happened Nov. 30 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of 831 S. Delaware Drive in Williams Township, Northampton County, which is the location of the Iron Mule restaurant and bar.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Road rage ends in gunfire outside police station

MT. PENN, Pa. — A case of road rage resulted in one driver drawing a gun and opening fire outside a police station in Berks County on Friday, according to the police. The series of events began around 12:45 p.m. in southeast Reading and ended less than a mile away in the neighboring borough of Mt. Penn.
READING, PA
PennLive.com

Man accused in Harrisburg hammer killing found dead

A man accused of beating another man to death in a Harrisburg apartment and dumping his body in a stairwell died of an overdose in a Philadelphia while on the run. Police had been looking for Calvin Lee Waller Jr., 48, since last week. They found out Thursday he had died in Philadelphia. The exact location was not disclosed. The medical examiner ruled the death an accidental overdose from drug intoxication.
HARRISBURG, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Husband of Missing Bucks County Mom Leads Police to Human Remains

The husband of a missing woman from Bucks County on Friday led police to a location where human remains were found, sources told NBC10. The sources said 55-year-old Elizabeth “Beth” Capaldi’s husband, Stephen Capaldi, was taken into custody Thursday and led police to the remains the next day. The remains, found near Philadelphia International Airport, have not been officially identified as those of Elizabeth Capaldi.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced

An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
People

Pa. Man Accused of Setting Ex's House on Fire 1 Day After Breakup, Killing Her Sister Who Used Wheelchair

Even after being arrested, Aaron Clark allegedly sent threatening messages to his ex from an Apple Watch he'd hidden on his person On Sunday, Dec. 4, a day after his girlfriend broke up with him, a Philadelphia man allegedly drove to his ex's home and set it on fire. The woman was not home at the time, but her younger sister, who had cerebral palsy and relied on a wheelchair, could not escape the blaze and was killed, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Scranton stabbing sends one to the hospital

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Scranton Police are investigating a stabbing that happened just before 10 PM on Wednesday. According to Detective Lieutenant Robert Brenzel, officers were called to the 1700 block of McDonough Ave around 9:50 PM Wednesday for a reported domestic disturbance. While the names of those...
SCRANTON, PA
local21news.com

Three more arrested in large-scale Mexico to Reading trafficking ring

READING, Pa. (WFMZ-TV) - Detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced the arrests of Richard Rivera Maldonado, 49, of Exeter Township; Jason McGettigan, 25, of Norristown, Montgomery County; and Zuleslie Hernandez-Rosado, 29, of Reading. They join the 17 people who were arrested in roundups early Thursday morning. The...
READING, PA
CBS Philly

What we know about "The Boy in The Box" Joseph Augustus Zarelli

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For 65 years, a little boy had no name, just an unmarked grave at Ivy Hill Cemetery on the outskirts of Northwest Philadelphia. Until now."The Boy in The Box" has finally been identified as 4-year-old Joseph Augustus Zarelli.The Philadelphia police Department says they're still investigating Zarelli's murder and they need the public's help.CBS3 has closely followed the investigation and kept the case on TV and online.CBS3 Investigations was first to break that police had finally identified the boy.  Here is a breakdown of what we know about who was once known as "America's Unknown Child."Who is Joseph Augustus...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Man charged with drug sale resulting in death

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wyoming County District Attorney’s Office stated they arrested a man who allegedly sold fentanyl to a woman who later overdosed. According to D.A. Joe Peters, Richard Paul “Ricci” Long is accused of delivering fentanyl that caused Brittany Paraga to die from an overdose in Washington Township. Long was arrested […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Family members identify woman killed in Darby Township fire

DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Family members identified the 20-year-old woman killed in a fire over the weekend. Olivia Drasher had cerebral palsy and could not escape the house. A fire broke out at the home on Sharon Avenue in Darby Township early on Sunday morning.Family members believe the fire was intentionally set. Drasher's caretaker suffered burns and is in the hospital. Police tell CBS3 they do have a suspect in custody and charges are pending. 
DARBY, PA
skooknews.com

Ashland Man Arrested After Assaulting Woman in Alley

An Ashland man is free on bail after being taken into custody for assaulting a woman early Monday morning. According to Ashland Police, around 7:30am, on December 5th, 2022, police officers were called to the 1300 Block of Walnut Street for a report of a man beating a woman. When police arrived, they spoke with a witness that said the incident occurred in the rear of 1331 Walnut where a male was on top of woman beating her in the alley.
ASHLAND, PA
CBS Philly

How police arrested man wanted for violent crime spree across Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect accused of a violent three-county crime spree has been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in Chester County. Zahkee Austin, 22, was escorted into a West Goshen police car Tuesday morning. CBS3 has learned more about the attempted homicide the Philadelphia man is suspected of and who tipped off investigators to his whereabouts.Austin has had a history with Philadelphia police. Officers found him at his mother's home in the city before he was taken to Chester County and arraigned on robbery charges. Eyewitness News was there as West Goshen police took Austin to a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police release surveillance video of child abduction suspect

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a man wanted for the abduction of a 4-year-old child, who has since been found safe.The incident happened on November 28th in West Philadelphia. In the video, the man is seen wearing a black and green jacket. Police say the child was left in the back of a running car when the vehicle was stolen.The car has since been recovered.If you recognize the man in the video, you're asked to call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

